Warriors Rumors: Unlikely Rookie Earns Big Spot in NBA Finals Rotation

After being stuck near the end of Steve Kerr’s rotation for much of the season, Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody got a big opportunity during the Western Conference Finals.

With the Warriors trailing by two points entering the fourth quarter of Game 2, Kerr decided to insert Moody into the lineup. Moody turned in a strong performance, making his only shot attempt and bringing a strong defensive presence that gave him a plus-8 in plus-minus during his 10 minutes, helping the Warriors grab an important victory.

Now, with the NBA Finals approaching, Moody’s steady on-court presence may have earned him a spot in the rotation, one insider speculates.

Moody’s Strong Play

Speaking on the Dubs Talk podcast, Grant Liffman of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that the rookie who will turn 20 on Tuesday has been a steady presence on the court for the Warriors.

“It may not be a lot of minutes, but somehow this guy is impactful in that he doesn’t need a lot to succeed,” Liffman said. “Just let him bide his time out there and he will do something impactful.”

Liffman added that Moody’s contributions have likely earned him more time on the floor as the Warriors try for another title, this time against the Boston Celtics.

“You gotta assume he’s out there in the rotation a little bit in the finals,” Liffman said.

Steph Curry finds Moses Moody from DEEP 🎯 The Warriors are on a 18-6 runpic.twitter.com/KlkOe0hpYy — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 27, 2022

Moody’s steadiness on the court has allowed him to leapfrog fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga in the playoff rotation, added Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. Poole noted that while Kuminga may be the more physically gifted of the two, Moody is less prone to mistakes and has earned the team’s trust.

“I think there’s a certain hunger for Kuminga, and you get that because he’s so spectacular, but the trust factor with Kuminga is nowhere near where it is with Moody,” Poole said on the Dubs Talk podcast. “With the coaching staff, with the players, they trust Moody to do the right thing at the right time. Jonathan is still getting there, he’s still working his way to get there. When you put Moses Moody out there you know you have a guy who can shoot it, but most of all have a guy you know won’t hurt you.”

Those roles were mostly reversed during the regular season, when Kuminga was more heavily in the rotation. Moody averaged 4.4 points in 11.7 minutes per game this season, while Kuminga averaged 9.3 points in 16.9 minutes per game.

Moody’s Teammates Offer Praise

During the Western Conference Finals, Moody earned his opportunity in part through the uneven play from veteran guard Damion Lee. Before Kerr decided to give Moody a chance to start the fourth quarter in Game 2, Lee endured a brutal five-minute stretch where he missed a pair of quick 3-pointers, committed two fouls, turned the ball over and got hit with a technical foul after getting into a spat with Dallas forward Davis Bertans.

Moody took over Lee’s spot for that game and much of the remainder of the series, and earned the praise of Warriors teammates for his ability to jump in when needed.

“He’s just an extremely talented, high IQ young guy who works tirelessly to be ready… They gotta to a documentary on just how he approaches this season.” Steph Curry with high praise for Moses Moody 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TZEqcGMJCK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 23, 2022

“He’s always going to be ready,” Andrew Wiggins said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s young, but he gets it. Stays ready, works his tail off. He stays prepared. When he gets in the game, he’s ready and it shows.”

