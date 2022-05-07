Warriors Rumors: Wild Trade Ships Out Klay Thompson, Creates New Big 3

The Golden State Warriors have ridden their big three — veterans Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — to three titles and five NBA Finals appearances. Now, one NBA analyst suggests those days could be coming to an end.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said on First Take that the Warriors should consider trading Thompson in the coming offseason to pave the way for another emerging star. Over the last season, guard Jordan Poole has gone from splitting time between Golden State and the G League to becoming one of the league’s breakout stars, averaging 18.5 points with 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, all career highs.

Poole had to move out of the starting lineup when Thompson returned from injury this season, but Perkins suggested that the Warriors could find a permanent place for Poole alongside Curry and Green.

Time to Trade Thompson?

Perkins noted that Thompson’s return created a tricky situation for the Warriors. By the time he completed the long rehab from a pair of major injuries in January, Thompson was joining a team that already had one of the best records in the league and Poole as a fixture in the starting lineup. Though the Warriors found continued success after Thompson returned, Perkins said the situation may not be viable over the long term.

“When you’re a player and you’re coming off an injury and your team has had success in the season before you got back, you’ve got to come in and not try to step on toes,” Perkins said. “That’s why Steve Kerr couldn’t yank Jordan Poole or yank the minutes, take the ball out of his hand.”

Perkins added that the Warriors could grant Thompson a trade that would allow him to be the leader of another team and give Poole a bigger spotlight, though Thompson has not shown any desire to leave Golden State and the franchise doesn’t seem motivated to break up the veteran core. Owner Joe Lacob said there is a long-term plan to develop young players like Poole, rookie Jonathan Kuminga and center James Wiseman alongside the three veterans, creating a team that can compete for titles for years to come.

Others Suggest Trading Thompson

Perkins is not the first to suggest the Warriors could look to trade Thompson in the coming offseason. Last month, FS1’s Colin Cowherd said on The Herd that the Pacific Division rival Los Angeles Lakers could be up for a trade that involves All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

Like Perkins, Cowherd suggested that the Warriors could jump at the opportunity to clear the way and allow Poole to take on a bigger role. In Cowherd’s proposal, the Warriors would need to include the injury-struck Wiseman to complete the deal.

Lakers get: Klay Thompson and James Wiseman

Warriors get: Anthony Davis@ColinCowherd unveils his trade idea to @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/fsLEvr92tF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 11, 2022

“The Lakers are not going to be patient, that’s not what the Lakers are going to do, so I’ll throw this at you,” Cowherd said. “You call up Golden State and say, ‘Jordan Poole is becoming a star, you know it, everybody knows it, and you’re looking at Klay Thompson’s contract going ehhh. We will take Klay Thompson, give us James Wiseman, a big who can’t stay healthy, he’s a project, we’ll take him. We will take those two headaches, Jordan Poole will solve one of the headaches, and we will give you Anthony Davis, and that solves the other headache.”

