Warriors Rumors: Trade Plans May Hinge on James Wiseman, Insider Says

The consensus says that the Golden State Warriors will stay put at this week’s trade deadline, but one report suggests that it may all depend on the outlook of their young center.
The Warriors have adopted a strategy both to win now and to continue building for the future with the hopes of remaining in title contention for years to come. That approach requires the Warriors to hold onto promising young players like rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes that Wiseman’s slow recovery from a knee injury could lead them to make some kind of move.
The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Warriors May Need Frontcourt Help
As Buckley noted, the Warriors are not likely to make any moves that would require moving some of their coveted young players.
“Between Jonathan Kuminga, Wiseman, Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Warriors could, in theory, outfit a rebuilder with multiple cornerstones. The question is whether the front office considers any of them expendable, and it’s possible it doesn’t,” he wrote, adding that the Warriors also have their first-round pick in the upcoming draft and a future first that conveys in two years after they send a first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.
But Buckley envisioned one scenario that might force the Warriors to the trade table — Wiseman’s recovery. He continues to work his way back into contact after suffering a knee injury that prompted surgery and cut short his rookie season. If the Warriors don’t believe that Wiseman can be back to meaningfully contribute this season or in the playoffs, they could make a move, Buckley wrote.
“If the Warriors don’t think they can count on Wiseman during the postseason, they should bulk up the frontcourt with another big body,” he wrote. “It won’t be anyone of note (sorry, Myles Turner fans), but a sturdy center who won’t hurt them in 10 or 15 minutes per night could be worth a small investment.”
Wiseman Working Toward Return
There have been some positive signs for Wiseman as he works his way back to the court. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said this week that the 20-year-old center has been taking part in practice and has looked strong, even if he is not yet taking contact.
“He practiced today and looked great,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. “We didn’t have any contact, but he practiced with the guys. He picked up everything really quickly. This being James’ second season, he’s got a foundation of knowledge that’s going to be really important for him when he does get back on the floor.”
The timeline for Wiseman’s return was pushed back after he needed a second surgery in December. As Poole noted, he is now projected to get back on the court in full sometime late in February, with another two or three weeks before he is cleared to play. That would put him close to the start of the playoffs, though any further setbacks could keep Wiseman out for all of his second season in the NBA.
READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors
MAGA 2022 !!!
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills .
Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… http://www.WorkSite24.com