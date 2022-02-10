The Golden State Warriors could get a second chance at the guard who fell just out of reach last offseason.
With the NBA trade deadline arriving on Thursday, the expectation around the league is that the Warriors will avoid any significant moves and keep intact the unit that has bounced back to the top of the Western Conference. But there may be the potential to go after an offseason target who spurned the Warriors in favor of the Boston Celtics and now could find himself on the trade block again.
The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Warriors Could Consider Move
The Warriors were already deep in the salary cap and had little wiggle room for moves last offseason, but did try to target guard Dennis Schroder on the $5.9-million taxpayer mid-level exception. As Wes Goldberg of Mercury News reported at the time, the Warriors inquired about Schroder but lost out when he signed with the Celtics.
Afterward, the Warriors declared that they weren’t looking to use the exception.
“We offered it to a few people, but they chose other directions,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at the time. “We put it out there, but we weren’t just going to put it out there without some level of discernment. So we tried. Ultimately after a few guys went off the board, we kind of held it in check.”
The Warriors could now have another opportunity to target Schroder. As Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reported, the Celtics are willing to move Schroder for the right price.
“He’s been playing well, and he’s been a good part of what they’re doing lately,” a league exec told Bulpett. “I still think they might prefer to move him, but now they’re looking for an asset in return. They don’t feel like they HAVE to trade him now, and they’d like to turn him into an asset for next year.”
Others have suggested that the Warriors may take another look at Schroder. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote that he could be a good complement to Steph Curry and could be attainable for a reasonable price as Boston won’t have Bird rights to Schroder and would rather get something in return instead of letting him walk.
The Warriors would likely have some competition, as Schroder and his 14.4 points per game appear to be highly prized. The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported that both the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have already made offers to the Celtics.
Warriors May Stay Put
As many insiders predict, the most likely move for the Warriors is no move at all. Team owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that he wants the franchise to remain a title contender for years to come, which means hanging onto what would have otherwise been coveted trade targets in rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman.
Myers seemed to echo that sentiment this week. The Warriors’ general manager said that the team would be willing to listen to offers, but felt no pressure to make a move.
“I don’t think we feel urgency, but we are always listening and talking,” Myers told Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Instead, Myers seemed content with the current makeup of the roster.
“If you don’t have to make a move, that means you maybe got some things right,” he said.
READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors