“We offered it to a few people, but they chose other directions,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at the time. “We put it out there, but we weren’t just going to put it out there without some level of discernment. So we tried. Ultimately after a few guys went off the board, we kind of held it in check.”





The Warriors could now have another opportunity to target Schroder. As Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reported, the Celtics are willing to move Schroder for the right price.

“He’s been playing well, and he’s been a good part of what they’re doing lately,” a league exec told Bulpett. “I still think they might prefer to move him, but now they’re looking for an asset in return. They don’t feel like they HAVE to trade him now, and they’d like to turn him into an asset for next year.”

Others have suggested that the Warriors may take another look at Schroder. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote that he could be a good complement to Steph Curry and could be attainable for a reasonable price as Boston won’t have Bird rights to Schroder and would rather get something in return instead of letting him walk.

The Warriors would likely have some competition, as Schroder and his 14.4 points per game appear to be highly prized. The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported that both the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have already made offers to the Celtics.

Warriors May Stay Put

As many insiders predict, the most likely move for the Warriors is no move at all. Team owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that he wants the franchise to remain a title contender for years to come, which means hanging onto what would have otherwise been coveted trade targets in rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman.

Myers seemed to echo that sentiment this week. The Warriors’ general manager said that the team would be willing to listen to offers, but felt no pressure to make a move.

“I don’t think we feel urgency, but we are always listening and talking,” Myers told Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Instead, Myers seemed content with the current makeup of the roster.

“If you don’t have to make a move, that means you maybe got some things right,” he said.

