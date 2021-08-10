Warriors’ Star Has Wild Reaction After Free Agent Signs With Italian Team

According to multiple reports, Golden State Warriors 2020 second round pick Nico Mannion is signing a contract with Virtus Bologna of Italy’s Serie A.

The news was first reported by ESPN insider Jordan Schultz and The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

Nico Mannion will have an opportunity to return to the NBA in 1-2 years, and the Warriors will still maintain his restricted free agency rights if/when he returns, per @Schultz_Report, @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/VnrR24yq6P — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 10, 2021

Never one to mince his words, Mannion’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green swiftly took to social media to respond to the move and voiced his support for the youngster.

Draymond Green offers his thoughts on Nico Mannion going to Italy next season … pic.twitter.com/EAgKjnJECA — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 10, 2021

It was recently reported that the return of Andre Iguodala could push Mannion off of the roster and while the process may have not played out exactly as expected, Iggy will indeed be on the roster next season, while the Italian point guard will not.

Mannion Will Join Multiple Former Warriors on Virtus Bologna

Founded in 1929, the Virtus Bologna team is the oldest club in Italy and among the oldest in all of Europe. There have been many former NBA players to suit up for the group and the upcoming season’s roster includes multiple former NBAers as well.

Both Marco Belinelli and Ekpe Udoh will be playing for Virtus Bologna this season and like Mannion, were drafted by the Dubs. Belinelli was selected 18th overall by Golden State in the 2007 NBA draft and spent his first two seasons with the team, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 assists over 75 games, including 23 starts.

Udoh was taken with the sixth pick in the 2010 draft – ahead of the likes of Paul George (10th) and Gordon Hayward (ninth) – and spent one and a half seasons with the Dubs. Across 96 games (24 starts) with the Warriors, Udoh posted 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

In 30 NBA games a season ago, Mannion averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest.

Mannion Can Still Return to the Warriors in 1 or 2 Years

Though Mannion will be playing ball on an entirely different continent for the second time this year – following his play during the Tokyo Olympics – there is a chance that he eventually returns to the Dubs.

Nico Mannion has signed a two-year contract with Virtus Bologna with an NBA out clause after first season — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) August 10, 2021

#Warriors will retain Nico Mannion as a RFA. Important note to consider, especially with Bill Duffy expressing that Mannion could potentially return to the league in a year or two. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2021

Mannion played the 2020-2021 campaign on a two-way contract for the Warriors and will be replaced in that capacity by 25-year-old point guard Chris Chiozza, who played 22 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

The Warriors will still maintain Nico Mannion’s restricted free agency rights if/when he returns to the NBA. But it’ll be Chris Chiozza in the vacated Mannion two-way spot. https://t.co/O3l1kvvxFA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 10, 2021

Mannion was born in Italy and spent his early childhood there, but grew up in Arizona. The 20-year-old played one season for the University of Arizona, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 32 games played.

