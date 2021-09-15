Warriors Star Stephen Curry to Cover Prestigious PGA Tour Event

It’s well known in Dub Nation that Stephen Curry frequents the links in his downtime and has competed against some very big names in both entertainment and the sports world. Pretty soon, Steph will be moving behind the desk to take a stab at golf commentating as well.

It was announced Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors future hall-of-famer will be helping with NBC’s coverage of this year’s Ryder Cup, which is set for September 24 through September 26 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The decision comes as part of a “global talent partnership” between NBC Universal and Curry’s company, Unanimous Media.

“The wide-ranging deal with NBC Universal will also see Curry work on scripted and unscripted TV projects, NBC and CNBC, and Dreamworks Animation, among many areas,” The Athletic wrote. “Additionally, he will help reboot the network’s public service announcement series ‘The More You Know.'”

In a statement, the two-time NBA MVP said: “Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational. It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment.”

Warriors Star Will Work as ‘Insider’, Provide ‘Unparalleled Insight’

While the event will broadcast on NBC Golf in the United States, the Ryder Cup will be showed on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Curry will work as a “specialist ‘insider'” and offer “unparalleled insight on playing as a team and winning at the very highest level,” according to skysports.com.

“Curry will also be creating original content for the Golf Channel’s critically acclaimed ‘Live From the Ryder Cup’ and GolfPass,” the article read.

Vice chairman of NBCUniversal’s Business Affairs and Operations Jimmy Horowitz also spoke about the addition of Curry to the crew.

“While Stephen is a world-class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience,” Horowitz said. “We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, [Unanimous Media co-founder and co-CEO Erick Peyton] and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit.”

Steph Has Proved to Be an Excellent Golfer

Though No. 30 will be new to the broadcast game, he’s obviously proven to be a terrific amateur golfer over the years. In a November 2020 article from Golfweek, reporter Adam Woodard noted just how good Steph is.

“Thanks to the USGA’s Golf Handicap and Information Network [GHIN], we were able to compile a list of the handicaps of some of your favorite celebrities and athletes. Here’s how they hit ’em,” Woodard wrote.

Among the names listed are singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake (4.3 handicap), current and former NBA players like Michael Jordan (1.3) and J.R. Smith (3.8), and plenty of NFL stars as well, like Tom Brady (8.1), Matt Ryan (1.3) and Aaron Rodgers (4.6). Curry’s handicap as of November 2020 was a very solid +2.2.

With the Warriors unable to make it past the Play-In Tournament earlier this year, Steph competed in the American Century Championship golf tournament along with his younger brother Seth, as well as father, Dell. The upcoming Ryder Cup will likely be Curry’s last time on the links for a while, as training camp begins for all NBA teams on September 28.

