Warriors Star Victim of $1 Million Robbery: Report

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green may play in San Francisco, but like many athletes and celebrities, they reside and own property in Los Angeles. Just last week, something unfortunate happened.

Draymond Green was shown at multiple times to be in the same suite as LeBron James throughout the Super Bowl. He seemed to enjoy his time, as he posted several IG stories of his time at the game.

While Draymond Green was at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, someone was busy going through his belongings at his house. TMZ reports that Green returned home later in the night to notice that someone had illegally entered through his window and stole his possessions.

An estimated worth of over $1 million worth of jewelry, watches, and other expensive personal items were reportedly stolen. At the moment, no arrests have been made, but authorities are investigating.

A slew of other celebrities in the Los Angeles area have been robbed in the past. Back in 2018, during a Thursday night Rams game, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods house was robbed. The same thing happened to then Dodgers’ star Yasiel Puig in the same time frame. Puig’s home was robbed four times in an 18-month span during that time.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Having Fun at All-Star Weekend

Even though, Green was selected to be a part of the All-Star team, Green will not be participating in the game due to his back injury. Howevern, he still managed to be a part of it, as he did made the trip out to Cleveland to participate in the All-Star festivities.

With the crowd in hand during one of the practices, the former Michigan State player was showered with boos from the crowd. Green loved it, as he motioned for the crowd to continue and get louder.

Dray loves the crowd in Cleveland 😁pic.twitter.com/8wGlUFIffX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 19, 2022

Certainly, Cleveland fans still remember that the Cavaliers and the Warriors played in four straight Finals just a couple years ago, with the Warriors winning three of those. The Warriors forward is one of the most polarizing players in today’s game, and he is clearly used to the polar opposite reactions he gets from passionate fans.

Warriors Have Been Mum on His Return

Without the presence of Green, the Dubs have been sputtering and have likely ceased the opportunity to finish at the top of the Western Conference in the standings. Green has missed the past 21 games for the team, and the Warriors have gone 13-8 in that stretch. Before Green sat, the team was 29-9 and were on pace to match Phoenix at the top of the standings.

Green had previously mentioned that ideally, he wanted to be back at some point around the start of March, but that he could not guarantee it. This is the most concrete timetable anyone around the situation has given.

The team released an update to his status on Wednesday, but did not provide any specific details on a return. The Dubs kept it open-ended and vague when they used ‘at some point after the All-Star Break’.

Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/vOdOCaDMVq — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 17, 2022

Hopefully, we find out soon on a more specific date of a return for the All-Star, because the team badly misses his presence. The playoffs are around the corner, and it would help if Green can return to get back in the rhythm with his long-time teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.