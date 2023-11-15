Warriors Stars Draymond Green, Klay Thompson Ejected After Wild NBA Brawl

Already without injured Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors were further decimated following Draymond Green and Klay Thompson‘s ejections.

Green and Thompson got involved in an ugly brawl two minutes into their rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With still 10:17 in the first quarter, Thompson and Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels ignited the brawl when they started pulling and shoving each other while the Warriors were about to attack in transition.

Things are getting HEATED and out of control early 👀 pic.twitter.com/q9tNRPUGIQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

As the scuffle escalated, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert grabbed Thompson away from McDaniels. Then, Green charged to the scene putting Gobert in a chokehold and violently dragged him away while Karl Antony-Towns and Warriors coach Steve Kerr tried to pacify the situation.

Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the altercation.

Both Thompson and McDaniel were assessed with double technical fouls while Green was hit with a Flagrant Foul-Penalty 2.

It was Green’s second ejection over the last three games.

Among the three ejected players, Green is likely to be meted with a severe penalty.

Several local and national reporters called for Green’s suspension following his ejection.

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

.@Tjonesonthenba just said it up here in the press box and I agree… Draymond needs to be suspended for 10+ games. Enough is enough. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 15, 2023

NBA needs to give Green a major suspension for this. https://t.co/xhT9msfiqo — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green Slams Critics

Green slammed his critics following his ejection in the Warriors’ second straight loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday, November 12.

“I’m in year 12 and y’all still telling me to stop being Draymond. Don’t get a tech… blah blah blah. 12 years later and y’all still trying to coach me on how to be ME? I am better at being Draymond than ANYBODY!! Imagine if I told y’all how to do your job. You’d look at me crazy… I thought y’all should know how dumb you all look trying to tell me how to be me. If y’all had some advice for your own lives the world would be a much better place and you would be FAR better at your JOB than your mediocre outputs. Happy Sunday good people! Right back at it like an addict,” Green posted on his Instagram story.

Draymond shares a message after last night’s ejection 👀 [via Draymond Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/EKSfZ83DiU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

He certainly doubled down on his stubbornness and crossed the line Tuesday night against the Timberwolves.

If he is suspended, it will be a big blow for the Warriors who have lost three straight entering Tuesday night’s In-Season Tournament game against the Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry’s Injury

The Warriors are already reeling from Curry’s knee injury that kept him from suiting up in their second meeting with the Timberwolves.

Curry, the Warriors’ leading scorer, is dealing with knee soreness.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that “Curry is believed to have a sprain in his right knee.” He quickly added that Curry is not expected to miss much time.

However, Dr. Evan Jeffries, a doctor of physical therapy, who goes by the X (formerly Twitter) handle @GameInjuryDoc replied to Charania’s report with an initial diagnosis based on the report.

“If he has a sprain more than likely it’s going to involve the MCL which has the best blood supply especially if he isn’t supposed to miss much time. Typical healing time is dependent on severity Grade I: 1-2 weeks Grade II: 4-6 weeks,” Jeffries posted on X.

The Warriors will have back-to-back games against the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and Saturday before wrapping up their six-game homestand against the surging Houston Rockets on Monday.