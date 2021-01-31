ESPN Analyst Says Warriors Starter and Their Style of Play ‘Don’t Fit’

Prior to the Golden State Warriors win against the Detroit Pistons, many rumors had begun to float about one of their starters potentially being traded. Swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.’s name had been discussed as a possible piece in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coinciding with the news, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose spoke about the fit of Oubre Jr. on this current Warriors squad and how their styles clash more than they mesh.

Rose Doesn’t Mince Words About Oubre Jr.’s Awkward ‘Fit’

Last season, Oubre Jr. had a career year. As a member of the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and shot 35.3% from beyond the three-point line. Needless to say, that isn’t who has been for Golden State this season averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shooting 22.8% from downtown.

On his ESPN show “Jalen and Jacoby”, Rose discussed why he believes Oubre Jr. doesn’t fit alongside his co-host David Jacoby.

“This is a teaching moment for everybody. One of my guys, I remember standing on the table for Meek Mill when people were dissing him. Right now, I’m going to stand on the table for Kelly Oubre and I’m going to teach everybody something”, Rose stated via NBC Sports Bay Area. “This is why he isn’t performing well with the Golden State Warriors. That style don’t fit his game. They play a little too fast offensively.

“They like to do constant motion, run and cut like your hair is on fire because Steph [Curry] is the best player to do that. One of Steph’s best attributes is the pass and relocate, the pass and get screened away. So now you have all perimeter players having to play at that breakneck speed. And Kelly Oubre is not a breakneck speed offensive player.”

“So mark my words,” Rose said. “He’s going to go somewhere else, he’s going to play a lot better and people going to rewind this tape. It’s all because of the tempo that the Golden State Warriors play with. He didn’t forget how to play basketball.”

Oubre Jr. Not Swayed By Trade Speculation

While the outside world may take to ESPN trade machine to see what new team Oubre Jr. would fit best on, he isn’t bothered by any of it. Having been a veteran of the NBA for several seasons and knowing how to tune out the noise, he’s stated that his job is to “perform and put on a show.”

“I like to perform,” Oubre stated via NBC Sports Bay Area. “My job is to go out there and perform and put on a show. Obviously, there are no fans this year so it kind of dumbs down that element to the game, but that’s part of my job. To go out there and make people feel like they’re on the court or feel the energy from the court. It’s an unseen element to this game that I love.”

After his good performance against the Detroit Pistons, Oubre Jr. may have turned a few heads. If he can keep it up he may be the missing piece the Warriors hoped to receive after their deal to bring him in.

