Warriors’ Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha Make $2.5M Move in San Francisco

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is apparently as good at flipping properties as he is at nailing threes.

Curry and wife Ayesha made a big real estate move this week, selling their San Franciso property for a tidy profit over what they initially paid just a few years ago. The Warriors star has expanded his business holdings off the court in recent years, making a number of strategic investments that include scooping up property near the team’s home in the Bay Area.

Curry Turn a Profit on Redwood City Home

As George Avalos of the Mercury News reported, a home owned by Steph and Ayesha Curry in Redwood City sold this week for $2.6 million. The property was actually owned by two trusts owned by the couple, the Ayesha Curry Trust and WSC & AC Trust — the second being the initials of the couple.

The home was originally purchased in February 2021 for $2.4 million, giving them a profit of close to $200,000 in a little less than two years. As the report noted, the home is rather modest for the area.

“The house totals 1,600 square feet and occupies a lot totaling 6,800 square feet. The residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the Redfin website,” the Mercury News report noted.

The Currys unloaded the property at a time when the real estate market is cooling in the Bay Area. Data from Redfin shows that median home prices in the San Francisco metro area have dropped from a high of $1.655 million in April to $1.495 in September, while the number of homes has steadily decreased during that period as well.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have flipped other properties in the San Francisco area in recent years. In March 2021, the Mercury News reported that the couple sold a Menlo Park home for $1.4 million, a $200,000 profit over the price they paid for it two years prior.

Curry’s Business Empire Expanding

While Curry may be set with the $215 million contract extension he signed with the Warriors in August 2021, he has put significant effort into spreading his wealth through some strategic investments.

As the Seattle Times noted, he has amassed a large and diverse portfolio of interests through his investment firm known as SC30, with a bend toward social justice issues. That includes an investment into the Seattle pay-equity company Syndio, which makes anti-bias software that is used by a number of large corporations.

“Ensuring people are paid fairly is long overdue, and is a fundamental issue that needs to be addressed to progress toward an equitable society,” Curry said in a statement. “Syndio is an objective solution that removes unconscious bias from the equation and changes the way business leaders tackle workplace equity.”

Steph Curry and Under Armour have "nearly locked" down a lifetime contract worth more than $1 billion, per @sullduggery 😳💰 @brkicks Steph's current deal with UA runs through 2024 pic.twitter.com/ulDtjdxvs1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022

Curry also scored a mega endorsement deal that put him in rare company among professional athletes. Rolling Stone reporter Matt Sullivan noted in a September feature that Curry has “nearly locked a lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1 billion.” Curry has long been the public face of Under Armour, and the deal would allow him to join LeBron James as the only active NBA players worth more than a billion dollars.