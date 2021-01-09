Warriors’ Steph Curry Goes Federal In Comeback Win Against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers battled it out once again in a rematch on Friday that didn’t fall short of excitement. What we’ve learned this season is that anytime you have an All-Star like Steph Curry in the lineup, the game will be interesting.

Even after being questionable about his status before the game Friday due to a minor injury in the last matchup against the Clippers, Curry led the team to a comeback win that shocked the NBA Championship contenders.

Curry Playing Like an MVP

The Warriors’ season has started to pick up, being that the team got off to a very slow start with the kickoff of the season. The team is not the same championship dynasty that they once were, missing key players and integrating in new members of the squad. It’s been a work in progress for the Warriors, to say the least, but the team got in sync in their win over the Clippers Friday.

After being dominated in the first half, the Warriors found their rhythm and made a comeback that we’ve yet to see this season from the team. However, what’s been the Warriors’ saving grace is none other than veteran Steph Curry, whose shot is considered one of the greatest in the league. To any opposing team, he is what is probably considered as the Warriors’ biggest threat.

Golden State was down by 14 at the half and even got down by 20 points at one point in the second half, but no lead was safe with Curry in the lineup. The guard led the team to an insane comeback making a season-high nine three-pointers against the Clippers.

Curry finished the game with 38 points in the team’s 115-105 victory over Los Angeles. Curry did have some help from his teammates including Brad Wanamaker who drained some key three-pointers that actually gave the Warriors the lead while Curry was on the bench.

The Warriors Found Their Rhythm

For the majority of the game, the Clippers had the upper hand and were actually dominating in every aspect before the Warriors’ got their spark. The Warriors outscored the Clippers 52-20 in just the last 15 minutes of the game.

Not only did Curry lead the team offensively in scoring, but when the rest of the team finally got in sync it was as a result of Curry helping the team find their rhythm. The defense was also able to step up big, holding the Clippers to shooting way less than the first matchup.

When head coach Steve Kerr decided to go to a small-ball lineup, it shifted the momentum completely. With the offense struggling at the beginning of the game, Kerr benched Kelly Oubre Jr., who hasn’t been playing that well so far this season, and went with a different lineup that allowed Curry to be able to shoot lights out.

The Warriors were able to overcome their first loss to the Clippers on Wednesday and split the wins this week with Los Angeles. When led by Curry, the Warriors do seem to come alive.

