Steph Curry Send Message to Warriors Teammates in Viral Instagram Post

Steph Curry won’t be able to help the Golden State Warriors on the court for at least another week, but he’s getting some viral attention as the team’s hype man on social media.

The Warriors star has been out since suffering a shoulder injury in the team’s December 14 loss to the Indiana Pacers, but the Warriors have held tight since then, going 5-3 to stay competitive in a tightly packed Western Conference. Curry has remained close to the team, and this week took to Instagram to share some praise for his teammates.

Steph Curry Ready for 2023

The Warriors star cheered on teammates from the sidelines as they took down the Portland Trail Blazers on December 30 by a score of 118-112, then shared some images from the win on social media. In an Instagram post, Curry posted pictures of teammates celebrating the win alongside an image of himself watching on from the bench in street clothes. He included a message saying he’s ready for the new year.

“1,2,3…4! Next stop —-> 2023! Great win fellas,” Curry wrote in the caption.

The win was a big one for the Warriors, moving them to 19-18 and pushing them back over .500 for the first time since December 10.

Curry wasn’t the only member of the Warriors excited about the team’s four-game winning streak. After the win over the Blazers, head coach Steve Kerr praised the team for pushing through adversity and winning while missing both Curry and All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins to injury.

“All four wins required an element of grit,” Kerr said, via Janie McAuley of The Associated Press. “Our fans can feel it, our fans have been great. I think they’re really enjoying watching this team grow.”

Steve Kerr Encouraged by Steph Curry’s Rehab Progress

The Warriors released a statement on Curry’s rehab on December 24, saying he would be evaluated again on January 7.

“Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team’s last four (4) games, was recently re-evaluated,” the team’s statement read. “The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress.”

Kerr gave another encouraging update this week, saying in a December 29 appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” show that Curry is looking good in his individual workouts and moving along in his rehab.

“He’s been doing a lot of stuff on the court,” Kerr said. “So, he’s getting a lot of good work in, he’s really coming along well and everything is progressing.”

The Warriors could get another big return before that. As Joey Linn of SI.com’s Inside the Warriors noted, Wiggins could return for the team’s next game against the Atlanta Hawks. Kerr said on Friday that the team wanted Wiggins to get in multiple practices before he would return to the court, which means the January 2 game would be the earliest opportunity. Wiggins first returned to practice on December 23.

Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain. He's missed the Warriors last nine games and hasn't played since December 3rd against Houston. He's questionable for Saturday v. Memphis pic.twitter.com/TtjsnrwAJ7 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 23, 2022

Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points in 32.8 minutes per game this season while also drawing many of the most difficult defensive assignments. He has been out since scoring a season-high 36 points in a December 3 win over the Houston Rockets.