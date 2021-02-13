Warriors’ Steph Curry Responds to Kevin Durant’s Return to Golden State

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will face off once against the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. However, this time will be a little different. Not only will this matchup be played in a fanless Warriors’ Chase Center, but also will mark All-Star Kevin Durant’s return to the Bay Area actively on the roster of another team. Remembering his time alongside Kevin Durant, All-Star Steph Curry responds to the return of his ex-teammate to the Bay Area.

Steph Curry Responds to KD’s Return

Curry and Durant were teammates for only three seasons before KD left to play with the Nets. During their tenure together they managed to win back-to-back titles over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers before losing in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, where Durant got his injury which ruled him out for the entirety of the following season.

During that following offseason, KD left the Warriors to join the Nets roster. Apparently, Durant’s departure was inevitable due to bad blood within the organization with fellow teammates and staff. However, both parties have respect for each other despite how things ended.

In response to being on the same roster as Durant, Curry described it as “Some of the best basketball the world has ever seen,” per Anthony Slater’s Twitter.

It’s kind of weird since all the things that have changed since the 18-19 season. I’m sure if you ask him, he’ll probably tell you it’s just another game.

Saturday’s matchup will be the second time that the Warriors and the Nets have faced off this season. It will also be the first time that Golden State will go up against the Nets’ newly acquired star James Harden. Regarding the difficulty of guarding a shooting heavy Nets, Curry stated that it was indeed a challenge.

When you have three guys like that, when they all click offensively, they’re unbelievable. It’s going to be a huge task for us. It’s going to be fun and I’m looking forward to it.

The Warriors will have to step up on the defensive end in order to come out victorious in this second matchup. The first meeting resulted in a 125-99 blowout loss for Golden State. Kevin Durant ended the game with 22 points.

Curry Shows Durant Respect

When asked what he thinks about Durant’s return and how it would be received in the Bay Area, Curry responded by saying “Hopefully nothing more than a standing ovation, and respect,” per Rachel Nichols’ Twitter.

“I don’t know how special it’s gonna be, because it’s not at Oracle, and no fans.” Says the Warriors are planning a tribute video.

Curry has always spoken positively about Durant although they no longer wear the same jersey. Despite the controversial ending to Durant’s career with the Warriors, he is still highly regarded as a treasure to those in the Bay Area. He was a dominant player for the team during their multiple Finals series which earned them two titles.

The Golden State team with Durant on the roster was indeed a dynasty. In his three seasons with the Warriors, they made a Finals appearance for every one of them, losing only one. The squad was even able to make history by attaining a 73 win record.

With a 14-12 record, the Warriors are currently holding the eighth spot in a tough Western Conference. The Nets record sits at 15-12, putting them in third place in the Eastern Conference. After last year’s disappointing season without Durant, the Warriors hope to make an appearance in the postseason.

The Warriors play the Nets on Saturday night. KD will be making his return to the court after missing time due to health and safety protocols. This game marks the first time that the two will face off in an NBA game since Game 7 of the 2016 Conference Finals.

