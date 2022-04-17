Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Sweet Surprise from His Kids for Playoffs

Steph Curry

Getty Steph Curry celebrates with his daughters after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry has some extra support as he leads the Golden State Warriors back into the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Curry returned from a foot injury just in time for Golden State’s playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and he went into the game with a bit of a boost thanks to his kids. The three sent Curry a surprise good luck charm ahead of the playoff opener, which the team shared on social media.

Curry’s Family Shows Their Support

The day before the Warriors hosted the Nuggets, Curry got a sweet surprise from his family as they decorated a dessert tray with a message for him: “Good luck daddy.” Curry’s children have been a fixture of Warriors games for years, dating back to when then-2-year-old Riley stole the show during a postgame press conference in the 2015 NBA playoffs.

The family was at the Chase Center on Saturday, with Curry’s wife, Ayesha, sharing an Instagram story celebrating the 123-107 win. While Curry appreciates the support he gets from Ayesha and their three children, he said he regretted bringing Riley into the spotlight so young.

“One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium,” Curry told The Undefeated. “I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene.”

Curry has also worked closely with Ayesha on their off-the-court ventures, including a charitable foundation that helps needy families in the Bay Area. The two often find themselves in the spotlight, including last September when they made waves on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Curry Gets a Boost

Curry and the Warriors had plenty of good luck in Game 1 on April 16, beating the Nuggets even with Curry easing his way back into playing. Appearing in his first game in more than a month after suffering a foot injury, Curry came off the bench to score 16 points in 21 minutes.

Curry’s replacement in the starting lineup, guard Jordan Poole, scored 30 points in his first career playoff appearance. Curry said after the game that he’s not sure when he’ll be back to 100 percent, leaving open the possibility that Poole could remain the starter for Game 2.

“I have no expectations on what’s next because we’re always trying to figure this out because this is kind of a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp up that I’ve had and this is a playoff-type intensity and atmosphere,” Curry said.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal much about the lineup for Game 2. When asked after Saturday’s win whether he might keep Poole as the starter with Curry coming off the bench, Kerr shied away from giving a definitive answer.

“Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.

