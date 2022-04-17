Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Sweet Surprise from His Kids for Playoffs

Steph Curry has some extra support as he leads the Golden State Warriors back into the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Curry returned from a foot injury just in time for Golden State’s playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, and he went into the game with a bit of a boost thanks to his kids. The three sent Curry a surprise good luck charm ahead of the playoff opener, which the team shared on social media.

Curry’s Family Shows Their Support

The day before the Warriors hosted the Nuggets, Curry got a sweet surprise from his family as they decorated a dessert tray with a message for him: “Good luck daddy.” Curry’s children have been a fixture of Warriors games for years, dating back to when then-2-year-old Riley stole the show during a postgame press conference in the 2015 NBA playoffs.

Steph’s kids wished him good luck in the playoffs 🥺 [via @StephenCurry30 /IG] pic.twitter.com/aSOX0Ui9bf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2022

The family was at the Chase Center on Saturday, with Curry’s wife, Ayesha, sharing an Instagram story celebrating the 123-107 win. While Curry appreciates the support he gets from Ayesha and their three children, he said he regretted bringing Riley into the spotlight so young.