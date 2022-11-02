Warriors’ Steve Kerr Takes Dig at Nets After Steve Nash’s Ouster

Steve Kerr feels for his friend and former staff member Steve Nash, and believes he was the victim of a bad situation in Brooklyn.

Nash and the Nets agreed to part ways on Tuesday after the team stumbled to a 2-5 start following a drama-filled summer. The Golden State Warriors coach spoke out about Nash’s ouster before Golden State’s November 1 game against the Miami Heat, saying he felt bad for the situation and doesn’t believe Nash deserves to shoulder the blame for the unraveling of the super-team.

Kerr Says Nash Forced Into Impossible Situation

Kerr has a close connection to Nash, who served as a consultant for the Warriors starting in the 2015-16 season. The Warriors coach said he considers Nash a friend, and believes he will still succeed in the NBA when he finds the right situation.

Kerr also appeared to take a dig at the Nets’ ownership, hinting that the problems in Brooklyn extended far beyond the coach.