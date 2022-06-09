Warriors’ Klay Thompson Blasts Celtics Fan Behavior: ‘Really Classy’

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson isn’t happy with the behavior of fans at the TD Garden.

Thompson took aim at the behavior of Boston Celtics fans during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, accusing them of being very loose with their language. The Celtics seized control of the series with a 116-100 win, and after the game several Golden State players took note of the very hostile atmosphere in the arena.

Thompson Blasts ‘Rude’ Fans

Thompson was asked after the game if the famously difficult atmosphere within the TD Garden had an effect on the Warriors. He insisted that the crowd was “not a factor” for the players, but still pointed out what he saw as bad behavior from the fans.

Klay was not happy with Boston fans dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd 😳 pic.twitter.com/8vtq9HW6fG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd,” he said. “Real classy, good job Boston.”

After two contentious games in San Francisco that included a number of testy exchanges, Boston’s fans took aim at Warriors big man Draymond Green throughout Wednesday’s game. The broadcast caught them chanting “F*** you Draymond!” during the game, booing when he had the ball, and cheering when he missed a shot or committed a turnover.

Like Thompson, Green said the chirping from fans didn’t really affect him.

“They just talking,” Green said after the game. “It’s not really my job to react to them. So, they did what I expected.”

Green’s wife, Hazell Renee, had a different reaction. She took to Instagram after the game to chide Celtics fans for “disgusting” behavior directed toward her husband.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, on Boston’s chants at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pG44LA8FE1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2022

“Warriors fans would NEVER!!” Renee wrote, taking note that the NBA has a code of conduct for fans. “My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans Just shameful!”

Thompson Keeps Positive Outlook

Though the Warriors are now in a two-games-to-one hole, Thompson is keeping a positive outlook on the series and noted that Golden State has been behind in the NBA Finals before coming back.

“We’ve been in this situation before. I’m getting 2015 vibes,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

In that season, the Warriors climbed back from a deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first title of what became a five-year run to the NBA Finals, when they won a total of three titles.

The Warriors have more challenges this time around, including the health of Steph Curry. He hurt his foot while tangling with Celtics big man Al Horford for a loose ball, and continued to play but was seen limping after the game. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Curry avoided major injury and is likely to play in Game 4 on Friday.

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

Green said the Warriors will need to play with more focus for the rest of the series, especially on the road in front of a hostile crowd where the Warriors will need to win at least once.

“When you allow a team to get comfortable, especially in their home — in front the home crowd, then it’s tough,” Green said, via ESPN.

