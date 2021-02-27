Warriors a Top Contender to Land Eastern Conference Star, Insider Says

The Golden State Warriors could be the top contender to pry Bradley Beal away from the Washington Wizards, an insider says.

Speaking on the Locked on Warriors podcast, Mercury News writer Wes Goldberg said he believes Golden State is able to field the most competitive trade offer of all the teams that could be courting Beal, who was just named as an All-Star starter for the first time in his nine-year career. It would likely require the Warriors to give up two to three top assets, but Goldberg said he believes they could pull it off.

Beal Could Be Within Reach

Goldberg said that while Beal would be coveted by nearly all teams in the NBA, there might not be any that could put together a more enticing trade package than the Warriors. While it would mean giving up a highly coveted pick along with a budding young big man, Goldberg said that the Warriors might be able to put together a package that no one could match.

“The Warriors have accumulated assets that put their trade package ahead of all but a few teams,” he said. “If the Warriors wanted to take all of their chips and put them on the table, and what we’re talking about really is James Wiseman and this Minnesota pick.”

The Minnesota pick is the future first-rounder selection that Golden State received in the trade that shipped D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves. The deal also sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors, and Goldberg believes the pick could be a key piece in bringing Beal to Golden State as well.

Goldberg added that it may take a little more to sweeten the pot, with the Warriors likely needing to add Kelly Oubre or more draft picks.

Competition for Beal Would be High

Goldberg noted that other potential trade partners would fall short of the deal the Warriors could offer. Miami had been long-rumored as a destination for Beal, but he noted that the Heat would center an offer around Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. A trade package featuring Wiseman and the Minnesota draft pick would still come out on top, he said.

Many believe that Beal could be moved before the March 25 trade deadline. Even though he has helped lead the Wizards to six wins in the last seven games, the team remains outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. CBS Sports noted that while the Wizards would keep Beal in an ideal scenario, it may be difficult for the team to turn down an enticing offer.

“It is understandable that the Wizards want to do everything they can to build around him, especially if he seems content to play out the season before reevaluating things,” the report noted. “One has to wonder, though, just what kind of offer would convince them to pivot from their plan. Could they get the same type of package the Rockets got for James Harden? Would they really turn that down?”

Beal himself hasn’t seemed too interested in the trade rumors, with reports indicating that he would rather stay in Washington.

