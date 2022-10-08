Warriors Rumors: Wild 3-Way Trade Proposal Ships Draymond Green to Rival

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers could come together to solve some mutual player personnel problems, one NBA pundit suggests.

The Lakers have been rumored to be working on a trade that would ship Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers, while the Warriors are dealing with the fallout from Draymond Green’s attack on teammate Jordan Poole during a practice this week. NBA analyst Bill Simmons suggests the teams can work on a mutual solution to their problems.

Simmons Suggests Mega Trade

The Lakers have reportedly been in talks with the Pacers for a deal that would land them big man Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, with the Lakers shipping Westbrook and some combination of first-round draft picks. The negotiations remained fluid, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Lakers don’t want to meet Indiana’s asking price of two first-rounders.

Meanwhile, in Golden State the Warriors are doing damage control in the aftermath of Green’s attack on Poole. Video leaked showing Green punching Poole in the face, prompting an investigation from the team about how footage from the closed practice could have emerged publicly and leading to speculation that Green’s days with the Warriors could be coming to an end.

Simmons took to Twitter this week to suggest a trade that would take care of both problems. Though his suggestion came before news of Green’s fight first leaked, his three-way trade could provide an out for the Warriors if they choose to part ways with the All-Star big man.

Indy gets 2027/2029 1sts from LA. GSW saves tens of millions in 2023 luxury tax. The trade machine approves! Call it in!!!! (I’m on 7 days of bronchitis medication sorry) pic.twitter.com/QjypcTc085 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 6, 2022

He suggested that the Warriors send Green to the Lakers, who also receive Hield from the Pacers. The Warriors would receive Turner, while the Pacers receive Westbrook and the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from the Lakers.

Green’s Future With Golden State Now Murky

The ugly practice incident comes at a time when Green’s future with Golden State is far from certain. The big man is nearing an out on his contract, with a player option for the 2023-24 season. Though he is eligible for an extension, Green said in September that he didn’t expect to get one.

As Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Green has the potential to earn $27.6 million for the 2023-24 season if he chooses to opt in, and otherwise would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Speaking to reporters in September, Green said he’s focusing just on this season.

“I’m just focused on this season and being as great as I can be – and as I know I’m capable of being,” he said. “And winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well.”

It’s not clear yet how the incident with Poole could change the team’s long-term plans for Green — or even their short-term ones. The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II reported on October 7 that the release of the video led to a major shift within the organization.

This is rock bottom for Draymond Green.https://t.co/MOiusc8mIK pic.twitter.com/2lPRL3xBBz — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 8, 2022

“Multiple sources said their view of the situation is altered,” Thompson reported. “Seeing Green walking up on Poole with obvious bad intentions. Seeing him respond to a baited shove from Poole with a ready swing. Seeing how much venom was behind the punch. That wasn’t the Draymond they knew. That was different than a chin-checking jab they presumed, the kind of measured punch you’d give your little brother.”