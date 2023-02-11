Warriors New Plans for Gary Payton II Trade Unveiled After Unexpected Collapse

Heading into the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors knew they needed to make some sort of move to improve their championship hopes. They did just that when they landed Gary Payton II in a four-team deal that shipped out James Wiseman.

However, after a failed physical and an injury that the Portland Trail Blazers failed to report, the Warriors’ deal for Payton was called into question and seemingly collapsed. Despite that, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the Warriors may still choose to let the deal go through.

“One, the Warriors still could – and likely would – choose to waive the failed physical and retain Payton’s rights, even if he is sidelined indefinitely, multiple league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“One source, familiar with the Warriors’ desire have GP2 back on the roster, seemed “sure” they would be willing to consider that option – despite being surprised by the failed physical. Golden State has up to 72 hours to accept the trade or rescind it,” Poole wrote.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Payton is dealing with a core muscle injury that could sideline him for 2-3 months.

“Gary Payton II — the Warriors’ high-profile trade deadline acquisition — could miss two-to-three months after a core muscle issue showed up in his physical on Friday morning, league sources confirmed to The Athletic, putting the four-team deal between the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks and Blazers in jeopardy,” Slater wrote. “The Warriors ruled him as a failed physical on Friday, and have until Saturday to go through with the deal as a technical pass of the physical or rescind the entire trade.”

To make matters worse, Slater also noted that the Trail Blazers were encouraging Payton to play through pain and giving him Toradol shots to help – two pieces of information not relayed to the Warriors ahead of the trade.

“Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland,” Slater noted. “Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process.”

Trail Blazers Respond to Accusations

As for Portland, GM Joe Cronin issued a response to the problem, emphasizing that player safety is important to the Trail Blazers.

“Player safety is super important to us,” Cronin said via Slater. “It’s a super important thing around the league. We were playing him … he had been cleared and we were confident that he was healthy when he was playing. We would not have brought him back if we thought he wasn’t healthy or if we thought he was at risk. You trust that we did the right thing, and you trust that our process was correct, and these reports, you know, I think if you knew our clearance process was proper, so I will have to rely on that.”

Blazers GM Joe Cronin defended the Blazers handling of Gary Payton II, saying the team would not have played him if they did not feel he was healthy or was at risk. Full comments: pic.twitter.com/fi0Na4tK1B — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 11, 2023

Draymond Green Sounds Off on James Wiseman

Meanwhile, Wiseman, who was shipped out in the trade, will now get a chance to earn more playing time with the Detroit Pistons. Draymond Green sent a message to the young big man on the latest edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”