It’s ‘Crucial’ for the Warriors to Trade Jordan Poole in Offseason

Money is king, it makes the world go ’round, and it could cause the Golden State Warriors to trade Jordan Poole this summer. With financial rules tightening, Poole’s average salary of $30 million over the next four seasons, could wind up landing Golden State behind the 8-Ball.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey detailed the effects that the new collective bargaining agreement could have on the Dubs’ roster.

“Even if Draymond Green declines his player option, the Golden State Warriors are likely looking at an offseason above the new collective bargaining agreement’s ‘second apron,'” he wrote.

The new CBA heavily restricts teams that exceed the $17.5 million luxury tax apron, limiting their abilities to sign players, take in salary in trades, and even trade future draft picks.

“On top of all that, teams over the second apron will also have to come closer to matching incoming and outgoing salaries in trades,” Bailey explained. “In short, getting under that line is going to be crucial, and the most obvious way for Golden State to do so is by trading Jordan Poole (ideally, to a team with cap space).”

Poole’s lucrative extension, which kicks in this upcoming season, is beginning to look like a bit of an overpay. The 23-year-old had an inconsistent year, which culminated in a playoff meltdown this spring. Poole averaged just 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency was the most prominent issue, as he made just 34.1% of his attempts from the floor and 25.4% from deep.

Jordan Poole Sees No Reason Why He Wouldn’t Be With Warriors Next Season

Though a trade involving Poole could provide the Warriors some financial relief, the former Michigan standout doesn’t see a reason why he wouldn’t be on the team next year.

He relayed that mindset to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, during an interview last month.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Poole told Murdock. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay [Thompson] and Steph [Curry]. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”

Stephen Curry Wants Warriors to Keep Core Together

A Poole-related shake-up could do the organization well. However, it seems like the star man, Curry, wants the squad to run it back, for at least one more season.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami recently shared that he thinks that the team will likely keep it’s core together this offseason.

“I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season. That’s what Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters,” he wrote in a June 7 mailbag column.