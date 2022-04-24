Warriors Rumors: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Anthony Davis

The Golden State Warriors could have yet another path to land an eight-time All-Star big man who has turned into this year’s popular trade rumor.

The Warriors organization — from owner Joe Lacob down to coach Steve Kerr — has been clear about the path for the future and the need to keep and develop promising young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and James Wiseman. But that hasn’t stopped analysts from speculating about what kind of return the Warriors could find if they decided to package some of these players along with draft picks in a trade package.

The latest target appears to be Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, with a new proposal that would bring him to Golden State.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Warriors Swap Youth Movement for Davis

The latest trade proposal for Davis comes from NBC Sports radio host Alex Clancy, who this week speculated that the Warriors could land Davis for a pair of their young stars and some first-round draft picks.

“If I’m the Warriors, I’m trading Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and a couple firsts for Anthony Davis,” he tweeted.

Clancy echoed a trade proposal from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, who said on “The Herd” that the Warriors seem to be a good landing spot for Davis if the Lakers want to go in another direction. But instead of sending off mostly young stars, Cowherd speculated that Golden State could split up the Splash Brothers and send Klay Thompson to Los Angeles.

Lakers get: Klay Thompson and James Wiseman

Warriors get: Anthony Davis@ColinCowherd unveils his trade idea to @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/fsLEvr92tF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 11, 2022

“The Lakers get maybe a draft pick, James Wiseman, Klay Thompson,” he said. “The Warriors will cry at the press conference and say they love Klay, but quietly, Jordan Poole is becoming an All-Star and they want him to play 40 minutes a night, and you can’t with Klay around.”

NBA analyst Bill Simmons had another idea. Appearing on The Lowe Post, Simmons imagined a different combination of players to land Davis.

“This does nothing for LeBron [James], but I think the Lakers would at least have to have a meeting,” he said. “What if it’s just [Andrew] Wiggins, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody for Davis.”

Warriors Likely Have Other Plans for Young Stars

While it may make for good speculation, any trade proposal that splits up their young stars would likely be a non-starter for the Warriors. Lacob has made that clear in past statements, saying he wants a combination of established veterans and promising young players that would ensure the team remains competitive for years to come.

Poole in particular could be untouchable after his performance through the first three playoff games this year. Poole has moved into the starting lineup as Steph Curry is easing his way back from a foot injury, and has brought a major impact so far. He has averaged 28.7 points per game so far, creating a nearly unstoppable offensive set with Thompson and Curry.

Poole’s play has earned some big praise from his teammates, with Thompson saying he’s playing well beyond his 22 years.

🗣 "IT'S A POOLE PARTY! IT'S A POOLE PARTY!" Klay was so hyped for Jordan Poole 😂 pic.twitter.com/7akgP5Ww91 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2022

“He looks like a seasoned vet,” Thompson said after the Warriors won to go up 3-0. “The shots that he’s making and taking … he’s kind of been our catalyst on offense. JP, I’ve seen him put in so much work behind the scenes that he deserves this. I’m so incredibly proud of him.”

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors