Warriors Turned Down Significant Trade Offer From Nets: Report

The Golden State Warriors reportedly passed on the chance to make a big move at the trade deadline in order to hold onto their playoff hopes — and the chance to re-sign a player who could play a key role for future title runs.

The Warriors ended up having a relatively quiet trade deadline, making only a pair of minor moves to trade reserves for cash considerations and free up roster spots. But a new report indicates that they had the chance to ship out soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., ultimately deciding against the move.

Nets Made Bid For Oubre

As Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, the Brooklyn Nets tried to swing a deal for Oubre that would have bolstered Brooklyn’s bench for a title run. The deal would have brought nothing to Golden State in the immediate term, however, offering only the injured Spencer Dinwiddie. The Warriors passed on the offer.

The volume on complaints surely would have been higher had the Nets been successful in their attempts to trade the injured Spencer Dinwiddie for a wing player. Among the options they explored, I’m told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre. Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs. While numerous Oubre trade scenarios came up, Golden State was not going to trade him for someone who couldn’t help the team in the short term.

Going into the trade deadline, there have been a number of reports indicating that Oubre could be on the move. The two most-coveted trade assets that Golden State held — rookie center James Wiseman and the top-three protected pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves — were reportedly off-limits, making Oubre and his expiring contract most likely piece to be moved.

The Warriors reportedly rejected a Kelly Oubre-for-Spencer Dinwiddie trade offer from the Nets https://t.co/xgxINyF8kC pic.twitter.com/BCWq4zczNy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2021

The Warriors are currently 23-24 and stand in 10th place in the Western Conference, just barely within the play-in tournament. They are 5.5 games out of sixth place, which would allow them to avoid the tournament.

Oubre’s Future With Warriors

The playoff push may not be the only reason that the Warriors turned down the chance to grab Dinwiddie, who before going down to injury this season averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season for the Nets. The Warriors front office has given indications that they would like to bring Oubre back next season, when he would likely move to the bench with the expected return of Klay Thompson.

Bob Myers made it clear today: The Warriors hope to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency this summer. https://t.co/JD8GBW0lZu — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 27, 2021

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported, the Warriors decided against any deals for Oubre in the hopes that he can be a key part of a playoff push for the next two months and would keep their options open to bring him back next season. As ESPN reported, Oubre has said that he is trying to remain focused on the team’s immediate goals and is happy he stayed in Golden State.

“I would love that,” Oubre said of the idea of staying with the Warriors. “At the end of the day, this is a business. We got through one step. Next step is giving my all to this team so we can reach our goals this season and this summer is another step. So I’m kinda in the moment right now. And I’m here. I’m a Warrior.”

