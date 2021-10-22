WATCH: Warrior Steph Curry Hits Absurd Hook Shot From Beyond the Court

Steph Curry hit an array of amazing shots in the Golden State Warriors home-opening win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but the most incredible of all may have been the one that didn’t count.

With time winding down in the third quarter and an errant pass sailing toward the Warriors bench, Curry caught up to the ball too late and Golden State turned the ball over — but not before something incredible happened.

Curry Sinks Impossible Three-Pointer

Curry turned in a vintage performance in his team’s 115-113 win over the Clippers on October 21, erupting for 25 first-quarter points and finishing the game with 45. He connected on 8-of-13 from behind the three-point arc, and also made the only shot he attempted from beyond the boundaries of the court itself.

Curry caught up to that turnover late in the third quarter, gaining control out of bounds and taking a few steps beyond the court before flicking up an over-the-shoulder hook shot that hit nothing but net. Though the shot didn’t count, it caught plenty of attention, with many taking to social media to share their amazement.

Curry’s performance left Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in awe. As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Rusty Simmons noted, Kerr told reporters after the game that it felt like the “Steph Curry Experience.”

“Even though I’ve been here, I’m still blown away. There’s never been anyone like him,” Kerr said.

The Trick Shot Master

Curry is no stranger to nailing nearly impossible shots, and actually has plenty of experience hitting from all parts of the arena. He created a pregame ritual of hoisting a shot from the tunnel leading from the locker room to the floor, which has become a must-see moment for fans who get to the arena as early as possible to watch him attempt the shot.

Curry said he was amazed that fans would be so interested in his trick shots.

“I hadn’t really realized people were making an effort to do that, because it’s something I had been doing for a while — as part of my routine, not for show,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“When I heard that, I don’t want to say I felt pressure, but I thought, ‘Wow, they came here to watch this shot. It’s part of their experience. And it would really suck if I missed all five shots tonight, because they came to see it.’ ”

He’s even flashed some of the incredible shooting prowess outside the basketball court entirely. When he was competing this summer at the American Century Championship, a charity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Curry stopped to attempt a shot at an outdoor hoop set up just before the 18th hole. He nailed one shot that appeared to be the equivalent of a halfcourt heave.

And Curry has actually hit a hook-shot three-pointer on the court before — including one that counted. In a game against the Boston Celtics last season, Curry chucked a 22-foot hook toward the hoop as he was being fouled by Boston’s Grant Williams, hitting the shot. This one may have been even more impressive, however, as Curry hit the shot left-handed.

