WATCH: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Throws Insane Pass vs. Hornets

Golden State Warriors all-time great Stephen Curry officially became the NBA’s best three-point shooter of all-time last week. It turns out that he’s a pretty nifty passer as well.

While John Stockton’s NBA record for career assists is in little danger of being broken any time soon – at least by Curry – No. 30 showed during the team’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday that he can dish it out with the best of them when the occasion calls for it. Notably, Curry posted 10 assists for the fourth time already this season on Sunday and had just three turnovers.

The 2021-2022 campaign is still young, but Steph’s 6.7 assists per game this season is the highest he’s averaged in six years. One dime on Sunday was particularly jaw-dropping.

First off all, the highlight dish would’ve never happened if it hadn’t been for rookie Jonathan Kuminga’s brilliant defense on Hornets stud LaMelo Ball. Once Steph picked up the loose ball, given the positioning of Charlotte forward Cody Martin on Curry and the streaking Jordan Poole the other way, the Warriors’ pass wasn’t just a fancy play, but also a heads up one.

Steph Also Drilled an Epic Buzzer-Beater During the Game

At this point, it comes as little surprise that the Curry-to-Poole assist wasn’t the only incredible Steph Curry highlight from Sunday’s game.

First, with 4.9 seconds left in the third quarter, Hornets’ southpaw – and former Warriors’ forward Kelly Oubre Jr. – took a feed from Ball and in stride, buried a deep three-pointer to give Charlotte a very brief 87-85 lead. Unfortunately for the Hornets play-by-play announcer and the rest of the home crowd, the Dubs kept their heads up, and following an inbound to Curry, more magic happened.





We can probably assume that the greatest shooter of all-time called “bank” on the third quarter buzzer-beater.

Despite Loss, Dubs at Top of NBA Standings, Power Rankings

Though the pair of Curry gems could both easily take up spots on the end-of-season highlight reels, the end result from the contest was the Warriors’ first loss in 17 days. Despite the defeat, with its’ 11-2 mark, Golden State still holds the best record in the NBA.

They’re leading all 30 teams in the Assocation in scoring at 115.1 points per game, are allowing the third-fewest points at 101.8 and have posted a league-best +13.3 point differential that is more than double the amount of every other team except for the Utah Jazz (+6.7).

With all of these factors in play, plus having arguably the front-runner for MVP in your starting lineup, the Dubs are the clear No. 1 team in many news outlet’s latest power rankings, including ESPN’s.

“Stephen Curry didn’t have the homecoming that he wanted in Sunday’s loss to the Hornets – shooting just 7-for-22 from the field – but at 11-2, the Warriors still feel great about the direction they’re headed thanks in large part to a deep roster that is playing well together early in the year,” ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell wrote. “The Warriors’ first huge test of the season comes Tuesday night, when they see former teammate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets as they continue their first East Coast swing of the season.”

The Warriors and Nets are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

