Warriors Make Big Roster Move With Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Golden State Warriors look to be receiving a bit of extra help as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on an upstart Utah Jazz team on Wednesday. At least, that’s what the hope is… the early returns from the baller in question have left something to be desired.

Per an announcement from the team on Tuesday afternoon, the Dubs have recalled former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman from the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. According to the Mercury News’ Shayna Rubin and others, he’ll be in uniform and available for the bout with Lauri Markkanen and Co.

Whether we actually end up seeing Wiseman on the hardwood remains to be seen, though. Although hopes were high that his injury was behind him and that he could play a big role for Golden State this season, the team has been outscored by 73 points in his 147 minutes of action in 2022-23.

However, there’s always the chance that the 21-year-old made some developmental headway during his latest run with the Sea Dubs.

Wiseman’s Experience Deficit

Play

James Wiseman DOMINATES With 24 PTS & 13 REB In Win Over Kings The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 47 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2022-23 season tipped off in October, the NBA G… 2022-12-03T05:27:35Z

When the Warriors made the decision to send Wiseman to Santa Cruz last month, head coach Steve Kerr was careful to note that it wasn’t a demotion of any kind. Rather, the franchise was doing what it felt was necessary to get him the one thing he needs more than anything else.

Namely, experience.

“It’s trying to get these young guys as many reps as possible. That’s what James needs right now and what Ryan [Rollins] and Patrick [Baldwin Jr.] need, so that’s the whole idea…” Kerr said in mid-November. “All these reps, night after night, are so much more important than him being here and not playing as much. So I still look at this, we all do, as long term, and we feel really, really positive about his development.”

Given those sentiments — which have been echoed by Kerr on multiple occasions — it would stand to reason that Wiseman will have a shot at getting back into the rotation upon his return. Bringing him back simply to watch him ride the pine doesn’t fit the plan.

On the flip side, it’s hard to see exactly where Wiseman’s minutes will come from at this juncture.

Draymond Has Become the Bench Big

For the year, Wiseman is averaging just 13.4 minutes per game for the Warriors. Even at his most involved, during the first four or five games of the campaign, he never eclipsed the 20-minute mark for Kerr. The situation hasn’t exactly changed in his favor while he’s been in the G League, either.

In an effort to remedy the team’s bench woes, Kerr began to stagger some of his rotations to get Draymond Green more time with the second unit. The move has paid off to tremendous effect, too.

Against the Pacers, bench guard Anthony Lamb was the Dubs’ most positive player at plus-14. And against the Dallas Mavericks on November 29, every bench player on the team had a positive, double-digit plus/minus score, save for JaMychal Green (who was an innocuous minus-2).

Removing Green from that equation or using him in a different way alongside Wiseman could undo some of the progress. So, if the Warriors are reintroducing Wiseman into that mix, they must have some notion that he’ll be more impactful this time around or that he and Green can forge a fruitful frontcourt partnership.