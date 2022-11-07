Proposed Blockbuster Trades Turns Warriors Prospects Into Star Center

The great, big book of the Golden State Warriors‘ 2022-23 season has only just begun being written. But after a 3-7 start for the defending champions, we have enough tape and data points to make some observations about what’s going on.

Like, it’s safe to say that the Warriors’ second unit hasn’t been getting the job done as constituted. Also — the defense has been abysmal, rebounding has left a lot to be desired and the ball could definitely be moving at a higher rate.

Meanwhile, on an individual level, James Wiseman has negatively impacted just about every lineup he has been a part of and Jonathan Kuminga has yet to even cement a spot in the rotation (although things are trending in the right direction there).

With all of that being the case, one hoops pundit is proposing a big, win-now trade swapping Wiseman and Kuminga for a young-ish pivot who can anchor the defense in addition to diversifying the Warriors’ offensive attack.

Proposed Trade Nets Myles Turner

Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz was back on the trade machine beat on Monday, dropping his list of “fresh trade ideas spinning off the latest news and rumors” circulating around the Association. With the Dubs’ poor start in mind, the analyst pitched the following move to get the club back into the title race:

Golden State Warriors receive C Myles Turner and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2023 (via CLE)

Indiana Pacers receive C James Wiseman and F Jonathan Kuminga

Moving both Wiseman and Kuminga — arguably Golden State’s two best prospects — would be a total affront to Bob Myers’ current dual-timeline strategy, but Swartz’s logic for making the move nonetheless holds true.

“Bringing in Turner at center over Wiseman is a huge upgrade, as he’s a veteran who can protect the rim and bring the kind of stretch-five ability this franchise hasn’t had in years,” wrote Swartz.

Meanwhile, that upgrade would come without further breaking the bank for the Warriors, who could potentially end up doling out something in the neighborhood of a half-billion dollars in player salary plus luxury tax penalties in 2023-24.

“Reports that Turner will be seeking $20 million a year in free agency shouldn’t scare Golden State off, especially since Wiseman and Kuminga are owed over $18 million combined next year anyways,” added Swartz.

Is Turner the Ideal Pick-Up for the Dubs?

There has been a significant level of chatter among fans and pundits alike about the Warriors making a play for Turner dating back to last season’s trade deadline. However, things quieted down after a stress reaction in the 26-year-old’s left foot became a season-ending injury.

Flash forward to now, though, and the two-time blocks champ is showing the world that he’s back and nearing 100% health.

In 32 minutes of play against the Washington Wizards on October 28, he dropped 27 points on 14 shots, hitting three of his four attempts from three-point range and adding 10 boards and five blocked shots. Then, in Indiana’s November 4 bout with the Miami Heat, he scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with seven boards and three blocks.

Again, Turner’s defensive attributes are the biggest draw for the scuffling Dubs. Last season, opposing players’ field goal percentages dropped by 8.7% on average on shots attempted within six feet of the hoop with Turner was the closest defender. Moreover, the Pacers were 6.8 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he was on the court.

On the other end, he’s a career 35% three-point shooter with rim-running ability to boot.

Considering the Pacers are solidly in the rebuilding zone, however, it makes a ton of sense for them to cash in on Turner now by bringing in a pair of former lottery picks, lest he leave for nothing when his contract is up.