2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville Prize Money: What Every Golfer Can Earn Sunday

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will crown its first winner Sunday, and there’s a significant payday waiting at the finish line.
The winner at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove will take home $900,000, the largest share of the tournament’s $5 million purse. Second place pays $545,000, while the golfer finishing third will earn $345,000.
The money isn’t the only thing at stake in the final round.
PGA Tour rookie Neal Shipley enters Sunday with a chance to win his first career title. Shipley, a former U.S. Amateur runner-up, will play in the final grouping alongside Ben Kohles and Eric Cole.
Kohles and Cole are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories, setting up a potentially career-changing afternoon for the final trio.
They’ll have plenty of competition behind them. 2026 PGA Tour winners Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun are among the players still in position to make a run at the title.
2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville Purse & Payout Breakdown
The Biltmore Championship Asheville has a $5 million purse, with the top five finishers all earning at least $205,000.
Here’s the complete payout breakdown:
Winner: $900,000
2nd: $545,000
3rd: $345,000
4th: $245,000
5th: $205,000
6th: $181,250
7th: $168,750
8th: $156,250
9th: $146,250
10th: $136,250
11th: $126,250
12th: $116,250
13th: $106,250
14th: $96,250
15th: $91,250
16th: $86,250
17th: $81,250
18th: $76,250
19th: $71,250
20th: $66,250
21st: $61,250
22nd: $56,250
23rd: $52,250
24th: $48,250
25th: $44,250
26th: $40,250
27th: $38,750
28th: $37,250
29th: $35,750
30th: $34,250
31st: $32,750
32nd: $31,250
33rd: $29,750
34th: $28,500
35th: $27,250
36th: $26,000
37th: $24,750
38th: $23,750
39th: $22,750
40th: $21,750
41st: $20,750
42nd: $19,750
43rd: $18,750
44th: $17,750
45th: $16,750
46th: $15,750
47th: $14,750
48th: $13,950
49th: $13,250
50th: $12,850
51st: $12,550
52nd: $12,250
53rd: $12,050
54th: $11,850
55th: $11,750
56th: $11,650
57th: $11,550
58th: $11,450
59th: $11,350
60th: $11,250
61st: $11,150
62nd: $11,050
63rd: $10,950
64th: $10,850
65th: $10,750
How to Watch the Biltmore Championship Asheville Final Round
Golf fans will have multiple options to watch Sunday’s final round.
CNBC will begin television coverage from noon to 12:30 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will take over at 12:30 p.m. ET and carry the tournament through its scheduled conclusion at 3 p.m. ET.
Viewers can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage through Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App.
With Shipley, Kohles and Cole all chasing their first PGA Tour victories and several winners from earlier this season still within reach, the first Biltmore Championship Asheville title — and its $900,000 winner’s check — will be decided Sunday afternoon.
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