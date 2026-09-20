2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville Prize Money: What Every Golfer Can Earn Sunday

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will crown its first winner Sunday, and there’s a significant payday waiting at the finish line.

The winner at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove will take home $900,000, the largest share of the tournament’s $5 million purse. Second place pays $545,000, while the golfer finishing third will earn $345,000.

The money isn’t the only thing at stake in the final round.

PGA Tour rookie Neal Shipley enters Sunday with a chance to win his first career title. Shipley, a former U.S. Amateur runner-up, will play in the final grouping alongside Ben Kohles and Eric Cole.

Kohles and Cole are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories, setting up a potentially career-changing afternoon for the final trio.

They’ll have plenty of competition behind them. 2026 PGA Tour winners Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun are among the players still in position to make a run at the title.

2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville Purse & Payout Breakdown

The Biltmore Championship Asheville has a $5 million purse, with the top five finishers all earning at least $205,000.

Here’s the complete payout breakdown:

Winner: $900,000

2nd: $545,000

3rd: $345,000

4th: $245,000

5th: $205,000

6th: $181,250

7th: $168,750

8th: $156,250

9th: $146,250

10th: $136,250

11th: $126,250

12th: $116,250

13th: $106,250

14th: $96,250

15th: $91,250

16th: $86,250

17th: $81,250

18th: $76,250

19th: $71,250

20th: $66,250

21st: $61,250

22nd: $56,250

23rd: $52,250

24th: $48,250

25th: $44,250

26th: $40,250

27th: $38,750

28th: $37,250

29th: $35,750

30th: $34,250

31st: $32,750

32nd: $31,250

33rd: $29,750

34th: $28,500

35th: $27,250

36th: $26,000

37th: $24,750

38th: $23,750

39th: $22,750

40th: $21,750

41st: $20,750

42nd: $19,750

43rd: $18,750

44th: $17,750

45th: $16,750

46th: $15,750

47th: $14,750

48th: $13,950

49th: $13,250

50th: $12,850

51st: $12,550

52nd: $12,250

53rd: $12,050

54th: $11,850

55th: $11,750

56th: $11,650

57th: $11,550

58th: $11,450

59th: $11,350

60th: $11,250

61st: $11,150

62nd: $11,050

63rd: $10,950

64th: $10,850

65th: $10,750

How to Watch the Biltmore Championship Asheville Final Round

Golf fans will have multiple options to watch Sunday’s final round.

CNBC will begin television coverage from noon to 12:30 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will take over at 12:30 p.m. ET and carry the tournament through its scheduled conclusion at 3 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage through Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App.

With Shipley, Kohles and Cole all chasing their first PGA Tour victories and several winners from earlier this season still within reach, the first Biltmore Championship Asheville title — and its $900,000 winner’s check — will be decided Sunday afternoon.