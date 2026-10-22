Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, bringing a competitive 120-player field to Southampton, Bermuda.

With valuable FedExCup points, a significant prize purse, and playing opportunities for the upcoming season on the line, the tournament provides another important opportunity for players looking to finish the year on a high note.

Defending champion Adam Schenk headlines a field featuring established PGA Tour veterans, emerging young talents, and players seeking a breakthrough victory.

Full 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, per PGA Tour:

Akina, Kihei

Anderson, Matthew

Baddeley, Aaron

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Brehm, Ryan

Byrd, Jonathan

Campos, Rafael

Champ, Cameron

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Fishburn, Patrick

Ford, David

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Higgs, Harry

Hirata, Kensei

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Howell, Mason

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

James, Ben

Jones, Nick

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Kim, Chan

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Koch, Greg

Kohles, Ben

Laird, Martin

Lamprecht, Christo

Lauritzen, Nixon

Lebioda, Hank

Lemieux, Austin

Leng, Jay

Li, Haotong

Lingmerth, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Mack III, Willie

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Pan, C.T.

Parry, John

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Paz, Virgilio

Pendrith, Taylor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Russell, Miles

Salinda, Isaiah

Sautron, Rudy

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smith, Camiko

Smotherman, Austin

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kristoffer

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Yonezawa, Ren

Yu, Kevin

Schenk Returns After Breakthrough Bermuda Victory

One of the biggest storylines entering the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the return of defending champion Schenk.

The 34-year-old captured the 2025 tournament in his 243rd career PGA Tour start, finishing at 12-under-par 272 to defeat Chandler Phillips by one stroke at Port Royal Golf Course.

Schenk opened the tournament with rounds of 69, 65 and 67 before closing with an even-par 71 to secure the victory. His second-round 65 helped move him into contention, while a third-round 67 lifted him into a share of the 54-hole lead.

He ultimately finished one shot ahead of Phillips, who posted an 11-under 273, while five players tied for third at 10-under.

The final round presented particularly difficult conditions, with winds reaching 30 mph and gusts approaching 40 mph. Schenk managed just one birdie on Sunday but made several crucial par saves to protect his lead.

On the par-4 18th hole, he converted a putt of approximately five feet to seal the championship.

He entered the tournament ranked No. 134 in the FedExCup standings, putting his PGA Tour playing status at risk. His breakthrough performance earned him $1.08 million, 500 FedExCup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption, providing significant security heading into the following seasons.

Before his Bermuda triumph, Schenk had recorded two runner-up finishes during the 2023 season and qualified for the Tour Championship that year, finishing ninth in the FedExCup standings. His 2025 victory ended a lengthy pursuit of his first PGA Tour title after several close calls.

Schenk also entered the 2025 event with previous experience at Port Royal, having finished tied for 26th in 2021 and tied for 29th in 2023.