Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, bringing a competitive 120-player field to Southampton, Bermuda.
With valuable FedExCup points, a significant prize purse, and playing opportunities for the upcoming season on the line, the tournament provides another important opportunity for players looking to finish the year on a high note.
Defending champion Adam Schenk headlines a field featuring established PGA Tour veterans, emerging young talents, and players seeking a breakthrough victory.
Full 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, per PGA Tour:
- Akina, Kihei
- Anderson, Matthew
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brehm, Ryan
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Campos, Rafael
- Champ, Cameron
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Ford, David
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Haas, Bill
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Howell, Mason
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- James, Ben
- Jones, Nick
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Kim, Chan
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koch, Greg
- Kohles, Ben
- Laird, Martin
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lauritzen, Nixon
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lemieux, Austin
- Leng, Jay
- Li, Haotong
- Lingmerth, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Mack III, Willie
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Taylor
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Pan, C.T.
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Paz, Virgilio
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Russell, Miles
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sautron, Rudy
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Camiko
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yonezawa, Ren
- Yu, Kevin
Schenk Returns After Breakthrough Bermuda Victory
One of the biggest storylines entering the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the return of defending champion Schenk.
The 34-year-old captured the 2025 tournament in his 243rd career PGA Tour start, finishing at 12-under-par 272 to defeat Chandler Phillips by one stroke at Port Royal Golf Course.
Schenk opened the tournament with rounds of 69, 65 and 67 before closing with an even-par 71 to secure the victory. His second-round 65 helped move him into contention, while a third-round 67 lifted him into a share of the 54-hole lead.
He ultimately finished one shot ahead of Phillips, who posted an 11-under 273, while five players tied for third at 10-under.
The final round presented particularly difficult conditions, with winds reaching 30 mph and gusts approaching 40 mph. Schenk managed just one birdie on Sunday but made several crucial par saves to protect his lead.
On the par-4 18th hole, he converted a putt of approximately five feet to seal the championship.
He entered the tournament ranked No. 134 in the FedExCup standings, putting his PGA Tour playing status at risk. His breakthrough performance earned him $1.08 million, 500 FedExCup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption, providing significant security heading into the following seasons.
Before his Bermuda triumph, Schenk had recorded two runner-up finishes during the 2023 season and qualified for the Tour Championship that year, finishing ninth in the FedExCup standings. His 2025 victory ended a lengthy pursuit of his first PGA Tour title after several close calls.
Schenk also entered the 2025 event with previous experience at Port Royal, having finished tied for 26th in 2021 and tied for 29th in 2023.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals