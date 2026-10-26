Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will come down to a Monday playoff between Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power, with more than $400,000 separating the winner’s and runner-up’s paychecks.

After the PGA Tour canceled the final round at Port Royal Golf Course, Smotherman and Power were left tied atop the leaderboard following 54 holes. The two will return Monday for an 8 a.m. ET playoff to determine who takes home the championship trophy and the largest share of the tournament’s $6 million purse.

The winner will earn $1.08 million, while the runner-up will collect $654,000.

Although the tournament’s champion has yet to be determined, the PGA Tour has finalized the remaining finishing positions and payouts.

2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Finish Player Earnings 1 TBD (Smotherman/Power) $1,080,000 2 TBD (Smotherman/Power) $654,000 T3 Taylor Moore $318,000 T3 Corey Conners $318,000 T3 Ben Silverman $318,000 T6 Tom Hoge $189,300 T6 Chris Kirk $189,300 T6 Chan Kim $189,300 T6 Danny Walker $189,300 T6 Chandler Blanchet $189,300 T11 Cam Davis $133,500 T11 Luke Clanton $133,500 T11 Isaiah Salinda $133,500 T11 Greyson Sigg $133,500 T15 David Skinns $106,500 T15 Denny McCarthy $106,500 T17 Adam Hadwin $82,500 T17 Dylan Wu $82,500 T17 Brice Garnett $82,500 T17 S.Y. Noh $82,500 T17 Kihei Akina (a) $0 T17 Rudy Sautron (a) $0 T17 Ben Kohles $82,500 T17 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $82,500 T25 Martin Laird $48,500 T25 Nick Dunlap $48,500 T25 A.J. Ewart $48,500 T25 Zac Blair $48,500 T25 Peter Malnati $48,500 T25 David Ford $48,500 T25 Mackenzie Hughes $48,500 T25 Jesper Svensson $48,500 T25 Eric Cole $48,500 T34 Neal Shipley $30,780 T34 Hayden Springer $30,780 T34 Lucas Glover $30,780 T34 Kristoffer Ventura $30,780 T34 Ben Martin $30,780 T34 Trace Crowe $30,780 T34 Mark Hubbard $30,780 T34 Zecheng Dou $30,780 T34 Davis Thompson $30,780 T34 Kensei Hirata $30,780 T44 Willie Mack III $19,605 T44 Rafael Campos $19,605 T44 Joel Dahmen $19,605 T44 Andrew Novak $19,605 T44 Max McGreevy $19,605 T44 Ren Yonezawa $19,605 T44 Lee Hodges $19,605 T44 Takumi Kanaya $19,605 T52 Rico Hoey $14,772 T52 Davis Riley $14,772 T52 Robert Streb $14,772 T52 Emiliano Grillo $14,772 T52 Davis Chatfield $14,772 T57 Austin Eckroat $14,040 T57 Vince Whaley $14,040 T59 Chad Ramey $13,620 T59 Jeffrey Kang $13,620 T59 Paul Peterson $13,620 T59 Adam Svensson $13,620 T59 Erik van Rooyen $13,620 T64 Jonathan Byrd $13,020 T64 Hank Lebioda $13,020 T64 Henrik Norlander $13,020 T64 Miles Russell (a) $0 T64 Kevin Roy $13,020 T64 Brendon Todd $13,020 70 Jeremy Paul $12,660 T71 Nick Hardy $12,480 T71 Dylan Frittelli $12,480

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Following Monday’s playoff, the PGA Tour’s 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for October 29 through November 1 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. The event features another $6 million purse and gives players an opportunity to improve their standing as the season approaches its conclusion.

The fall schedule then moves to the World Wide Technology Championship from November 5-8, followed by the Austin Championship from November 12-15. The RSM Classic, scheduled for November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, will close out the FedExCup Fall competition.

For players competing to secure their PGA Tour status and improve their FedExCup positions, the remaining tournaments carry implications beyond prize money.

Strong finishes can help determine playing opportunities for the following season, making every tournament especially important for golfers near the eligibility cutoffs.