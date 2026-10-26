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Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round One
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SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 13: A detailed view of the Champions trophy during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will come down to a Monday playoff between Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power, with more than $400,000 separating the winner’s and runner-up’s paychecks.

After the PGA Tour canceled the final round at Port Royal Golf Course, Smotherman and Power were left tied atop the leaderboard following 54 holes. The two will return Monday for an 8 a.m. ET playoff to determine who takes home the championship trophy and the largest share of the tournament’s $6 million purse.

The winner will earn $1.08 million, while the runner-up will collect $654,000.

Although the tournament’s champion has yet to be determined, the PGA Tour has finalized the remaining finishing positions and payouts.

2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Finish Player Earnings
1 TBD (Smotherman/Power) $1,080,000
2 TBD (Smotherman/Power) $654,000
T3 Taylor Moore $318,000
T3 Corey Conners $318,000
T3 Ben Silverman $318,000
T6 Tom Hoge $189,300
T6 Chris Kirk $189,300
T6 Chan Kim $189,300
T6 Danny Walker $189,300
T6 Chandler Blanchet $189,300
T11 Cam Davis $133,500
T11 Luke Clanton $133,500
T11 Isaiah Salinda $133,500
T11 Greyson Sigg $133,500
T15 David Skinns $106,500
T15 Denny McCarthy $106,500
T17 Adam Hadwin $82,500
T17 Dylan Wu $82,500
T17 Brice Garnett $82,500
T17 S.Y. Noh $82,500
T17 Kihei Akina (a) $0
T17 Rudy Sautron (a) $0
T17 Ben Kohles $82,500
T17 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $82,500
T25 Martin Laird $48,500
T25 Nick Dunlap $48,500
T25 A.J. Ewart $48,500
T25 Zac Blair $48,500
T25 Peter Malnati $48,500
T25 David Ford $48,500
T25 Mackenzie Hughes $48,500
T25 Jesper Svensson $48,500
T25 Eric Cole $48,500
T34 Neal Shipley $30,780
T34 Hayden Springer $30,780
T34 Lucas Glover $30,780
T34 Kristoffer Ventura $30,780
T34 Ben Martin $30,780
T34 Trace Crowe $30,780
T34 Mark Hubbard $30,780
T34 Zecheng Dou $30,780
T34 Davis Thompson $30,780
T34 Kensei Hirata $30,780
T44 Willie Mack III $19,605
T44 Rafael Campos $19,605
T44 Joel Dahmen $19,605
T44 Andrew Novak $19,605
T44 Max McGreevy $19,605
T44 Ren Yonezawa $19,605
T44 Lee Hodges $19,605
T44 Takumi Kanaya $19,605
T52 Rico Hoey $14,772
T52 Davis Riley $14,772
T52 Robert Streb $14,772
T52 Emiliano Grillo $14,772
T52 Davis Chatfield $14,772
T57 Austin Eckroat $14,040
T57 Vince Whaley $14,040
T59 Chad Ramey $13,620
T59 Jeffrey Kang $13,620
T59 Paul Peterson $13,620
T59 Adam Svensson $13,620
T59 Erik van Rooyen $13,620
T64 Jonathan Byrd $13,020
T64 Hank Lebioda $13,020
T64 Henrik Norlander $13,020
T64 Miles Russell (a) $0
T64 Kevin Roy $13,020
T64 Brendon Todd $13,020
70 Jeremy Paul $12,660
T71 Nick Hardy $12,480
T71 Dylan Frittelli $12,480

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Following Monday’s playoff, the PGA Tour’s 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for October 29 through November 1 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. The event features another $6 million purse and gives players an opportunity to improve their standing as the season approaches its conclusion.

The fall schedule then moves to the World Wide Technology Championship from November 5-8, followed by the Austin Championship from November 12-15. The RSM Classic, scheduled for November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, will close out the FedExCup Fall competition.

For players competing to secure their PGA Tour status and improve their FedExCup positions, the remaining tournaments carry implications beyond prize money.

Strong finishes can help determine playing opportunities for the following season, making every tournament especially important for golfers near the eligibility cutoffs.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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