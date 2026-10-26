Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will come down to a Monday playoff between Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power, with more than $400,000 separating the winner’s and runner-up’s paychecks.
After the PGA Tour canceled the final round at Port Royal Golf Course, Smotherman and Power were left tied atop the leaderboard following 54 holes. The two will return Monday for an 8 a.m. ET playoff to determine who takes home the championship trophy and the largest share of the tournament’s $6 million purse.
The winner will earn $1.08 million, while the runner-up will collect $654,000.
Although the tournament’s champion has yet to be determined, the PGA Tour has finalized the remaining finishing positions and payouts.
2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payouts
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|TBD (Smotherman/Power)
|$1,080,000
|2
|TBD (Smotherman/Power)
|$654,000
|T3
|Taylor Moore
|$318,000
|T3
|Corey Conners
|$318,000
|T3
|Ben Silverman
|$318,000
|T6
|Tom Hoge
|$189,300
|T6
|Chris Kirk
|$189,300
|T6
|Chan Kim
|$189,300
|T6
|Danny Walker
|$189,300
|T6
|Chandler Blanchet
|$189,300
|T11
|Cam Davis
|$133,500
|T11
|Luke Clanton
|$133,500
|T11
|Isaiah Salinda
|$133,500
|T11
|Greyson Sigg
|$133,500
|T15
|David Skinns
|$106,500
|T15
|Denny McCarthy
|$106,500
|T17
|Adam Hadwin
|$82,500
|T17
|Dylan Wu
|$82,500
|T17
|Brice Garnett
|$82,500
|T17
|S.Y. Noh
|$82,500
|T17
|Kihei Akina (a)
|$0
|T17
|Rudy Sautron (a)
|$0
|T17
|Ben Kohles
|$82,500
|T17
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$82,500
|T25
|Martin Laird
|$48,500
|T25
|Nick Dunlap
|$48,500
|T25
|A.J. Ewart
|$48,500
|T25
|Zac Blair
|$48,500
|T25
|Peter Malnati
|$48,500
|T25
|David Ford
|$48,500
|T25
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$48,500
|T25
|Jesper Svensson
|$48,500
|T25
|Eric Cole
|$48,500
|T34
|Neal Shipley
|$30,780
|T34
|Hayden Springer
|$30,780
|T34
|Lucas Glover
|$30,780
|T34
|Kristoffer Ventura
|$30,780
|T34
|Ben Martin
|$30,780
|T34
|Trace Crowe
|$30,780
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|$30,780
|T34
|Zecheng Dou
|$30,780
|T34
|Davis Thompson
|$30,780
|T34
|Kensei Hirata
|$30,780
|T44
|Willie Mack III
|$19,605
|T44
|Rafael Campos
|$19,605
|T44
|Joel Dahmen
|$19,605
|T44
|Andrew Novak
|$19,605
|T44
|Max McGreevy
|$19,605
|T44
|Ren Yonezawa
|$19,605
|T44
|Lee Hodges
|$19,605
|T44
|Takumi Kanaya
|$19,605
|T52
|Rico Hoey
|$14,772
|T52
|Davis Riley
|$14,772
|T52
|Robert Streb
|$14,772
|T52
|Emiliano Grillo
|$14,772
|T52
|Davis Chatfield
|$14,772
|T57
|Austin Eckroat
|$14,040
|T57
|Vince Whaley
|$14,040
|T59
|Chad Ramey
|$13,620
|T59
|Jeffrey Kang
|$13,620
|T59
|Paul Peterson
|$13,620
|T59
|Adam Svensson
|$13,620
|T59
|Erik van Rooyen
|$13,620
|T64
|Jonathan Byrd
|$13,020
|T64
|Hank Lebioda
|$13,020
|T64
|Henrik Norlander
|$13,020
|T64
|Miles Russell (a)
|$0
|T64
|Kevin Roy
|$13,020
|T64
|Brendon Todd
|$13,020
|70
|Jeremy Paul
|$12,660
|T71
|Nick Hardy
|$12,480
|T71
|Dylan Frittelli
|$12,480
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
Following Monday’s playoff, the PGA Tour’s 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule continues with the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for October 29 through November 1 at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico. The event features another $6 million purse and gives players an opportunity to improve their standing as the season approaches its conclusion.
The fall schedule then moves to the World Wide Technology Championship from November 5-8, followed by the Austin Championship from November 12-15. The RSM Classic, scheduled for November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, will close out the FedExCup Fall competition.
For players competing to secure their PGA Tour status and improve their FedExCup positions, the remaining tournaments carry implications beyond prize money.
Strong finishes can help determine playing opportunities for the following season, making every tournament especially important for golfers near the eligibility cutoffs.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make