Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Russell Henley capped off a dramatic Sunday at Colonial Country Club by rallying from behind to win the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, earning his first victory of the season and the sixth PGA Tour title of his career.
The 37-year-old birdied each of his final three holes in regulation before knocking in another birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Eric Cole, who was seeking his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory. Cole held the 54-hole lead and appeared poised to break through, but Henley’s late surge forced a playoff and ultimately secured the winner’s share of the tournament purse.
The victory also strengthens Henley’s position among the game’s elite, as the world No. 12 continued his impressive run of form with one of the most clutch finishes of the PGA Tour season.
Charles Schwab Challenge Purse Breakdown
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, per PGA Tour:
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Russell Henley
|268 / -12
|500.000
|$1,782,000.00
|P2
|Eric Cole
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$1,079,100.00
|T3
|Ben Griffin
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T3
|Alex Smalley
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T3
|Mac Meissner
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T6
|Gary Woodland
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Michael Brennan
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Nico Echavarria
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|J.J. Spaun
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T10
|Steven Fisk
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T10
|Ryan Gerard
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T13
|Jordan Smith
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|T13
|Justin Thomas
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|16
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|273 / -7
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T17
|Rico Hoey
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Michael Kim
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Andrew Putnam
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|A.J. Ewart
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T22
|Max Homa
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Brice Garnett
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Zach Bauchou
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Matt Kuchar
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Pierceson Coody
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Brian Harman
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T28
|Brandt Snedeker
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Keita Nakajima
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Akshay Bhatia
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Doug Ghim
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T32
|Garrick Higgo
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T32
|Lanto Griffin
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T35
|J.T. Poston
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Keegan Bradley
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Max McGreevy
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Kevin Yu
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Davis Thompson
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Lee Hodges
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Johnny Keefer
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T42
|Kevin Streelman
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Joel Dahmen
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Emiliano Grillo
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Adrien Saddier
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Ricky Castillo
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Jeffrey Kang
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Austin Smotherman
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Sam Stevens
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Robert MacIntyre
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Billy Horschel
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Chandler Blanchet
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T54
|Seamus Power
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Luke Clanton
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Takumi Kanaya
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Patrick Fishburn
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Andrew Novak
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Tom Kim
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T60
|Mark Hubbard
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Patrick Rodgers
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Nick Dunlap
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Matt McCarty
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Sahith Theegala
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Taylor Moore
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|66
|Ryo Hisatsune
|282 / 2
|3.800
|$21,087.00
|T67
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Jackson Suber
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Austin Eckroat
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|70
|Erik van Rooyen
|284 / 4
|3.000
|$20,295.00
|T71
|Tom Hoge
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Lucas Glover
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Davis Riley
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T74
|Kevin Roy
|286 / 6
|2.550
|$19,404.00
|T74
|Adam Schenk
|286 / 6
|2.550
|$19,404.00
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour heads into one of the most important stretches of the season following the Charles Schwab Challenge, with four marquee events on tap throughout June.
The action begins June 4-7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Hosted by Jack Nicklaus, the Signature Event annually attracts one of the strongest fields on Tour.
From June 11-14, the Tour travels north for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. One of the oldest national opens in golf, the event serves as the final tune-up before the U.S. Open and is expected to feature a strong international field.
The season’s third major championship follows June 18-21 when the U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
June concludes with another Signature Event, the Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 25-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make