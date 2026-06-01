Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Russell Henley capped off a dramatic Sunday at Colonial Country Club by rallying from behind to win the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, earning his first victory of the season and the sixth PGA Tour title of his career.

The 37-year-old birdied each of his final three holes in regulation before knocking in another birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Eric Cole, who was seeking his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory. Cole held the 54-hole lead and appeared poised to break through, but Henley’s late surge forced a playoff and ultimately secured the winner’s share of the tournament purse.

The victory also strengthens Henley’s position among the game’s elite, as the world No. 12 continued his impressive run of form with one of the most clutch finishes of the PGA Tour season.

Charles Schwab Challenge Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, per PGA Tour:

POSITION GOLFER SCORE FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS P1 Russell Henley 268 / -12 500.000 $1,782,000.00 P2 Eric Cole 268 / -12 300.000 $1,079,100.00 T3 Ben Griffin 269 / -11 145.000 $524,700.00 T3 Alex Smalley 269 / -11 145.000 $524,700.00 T3 Mac Meissner 269 / -11 145.000 $524,700.00 T6 Gary Woodland 270 / -10 88.750 $322,987.50 T6 Michael Brennan 270 / -10 88.750 $322,987.50 T6 Nico Echavarria 270 / -10 88.750 $322,987.50 T6 J.J. Spaun 270 / -10 88.750 $322,987.50 T10 Steven Fisk 271 / -9 70.000 $249,975.00 T10 Mackenzie Hughes 271 / -9 70.000 $249,975.00 T10 Ryan Gerard 271 / -9 70.000 $249,975.00 T13 Jordan Smith 272 / -8 57.333 $193,875.00 T13 Justin Thomas 272 / -8 57.333 $193,875.00 T13 Hideki Matsuyama 272 / -8 57.333 $193,875.00 16 Michael Thorbjornsen 273 / -7 53.000 $170,775.00 T17 Rico Hoey 274 / -6 47.000 $141,075.00 T17 Michael Kim 274 / -6 47.000 $141,075.00 T17 Andrew Putnam 274 / -6 47.000 $141,075.00 T17 A.J. Ewart 274 / -6 47.000 $141,075.00 T17 Ludvig Åberg 274 / -6 47.000 $141,075.00 T22 Max Homa 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T22 Brice Garnett 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T22 Zach Bauchou 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T22 Matt Kuchar 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T22 Pierceson Coody 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T22 Brian Harman 275 / -5 36.500 $92,400.00 T28 Brandt Snedeker 276 / -4 28.750 $69,300.00 T28 Keita Nakajima 276 / -4 28.750 $69,300.00 T28 Akshay Bhatia 276 / -4 28.750 $69,300.00 T28 Doug Ghim 276 / -4 28.750 $69,300.00 T32 Garrick Higgo 277 / -3 23.500 $59,070.00 T32 Lanto Griffin 277 / -3 23.500 $59,070.00 T32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 277 / -3 23.500 $59,070.00 T35 J.T. Poston 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Keegan Bradley 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Max McGreevy 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Kevin Yu 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Davis Thompson 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Lee Hodges 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T35 Johnny Keefer 278 / -2 18.000 $47,237.14 T42 Kevin Streelman 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Joel Dahmen 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Emiliano Grillo 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Adrien Saddier 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Ricky Castillo 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Jeffrey Kang 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Austin Smotherman 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Sam Stevens 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Robert MacIntyre 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Billy Horschel 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T42 Chandler Blanchet 279 / -1 10.000 $29,766.00 T54 Seamus Power 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T54 Luke Clanton 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T54 Takumi Kanaya 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T54 Patrick Fishburn 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T54 Andrew Novak 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T54 Tom Kim 280 / E 5.750 $22,968.00 T60 Mark Hubbard 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 T60 Patrick Rodgers 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 T60 Nick Dunlap 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 T60 Matt McCarty 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 T60 Sahith Theegala 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 T60 Taylor Moore 281 / 1 4.500 $21,780.00 66 Ryo Hisatsune 282 / 2 3.800 $21,087.00 T67 Thorbjørn Olesen 283 / 3 3.400 $20,691.00 T67 Jackson Suber 283 / 3 3.400 $20,691.00 T67 Austin Eckroat 283 / 3 3.400 $20,691.00 70 Erik van Rooyen 284 / 4 3.000 $20,295.00 T71 Tom Hoge 285 / 5 2.800 $19,899.00 T71 Lucas Glover 285 / 5 2.800 $19,899.00 T71 Davis Riley 285 / 5 2.800 $19,899.00 T74 Kevin Roy 286 / 6 2.550 $19,404.00 T74 Adam Schenk 286 / 6 2.550 $19,404.00

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour heads into one of the most important stretches of the season following the Charles Schwab Challenge, with four marquee events on tap throughout June.

The action begins June 4-7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Hosted by Jack Nicklaus, the Signature Event annually attracts one of the strongest fields on Tour.

From June 11-14, the Tour travels north for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. One of the oldest national opens in golf, the event serves as the final tune-up before the U.S. Open and is expected to feature a strong international field.

The season’s third major championship follows June 18-21 when the U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

June concludes with another Signature Event, the Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 25-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.