CJ Cup Byron Nelson Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The field for this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson is beginning to settle into place, though several late withdrawals have already reshaped portions of the tournament lineup.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the event at TPC Craig Ranch, looking to withhold his title. The tournament also features a deep collection of PGA Tour winners, rising stars and sponsor exemptions, giving the event one of its stronger fields in recent years.
At the same time, a wave of withdrawals has opened the door for alternates and Monday qualifiers.
Full CJ Cup Byron Nelson Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, per PGA Tour:
Andrew Putnam (out, W/D)
Aaron Rai (out, W/D)
Aldrich Potgieter (out, W/D)
Ryan Palmer (in)
Mason Howell (in)
Chesson Hadley (out, W/D)
Greg Gregory (in, Monday qualifier)
Nathan Petronzio (in, Monday qualifier)
Alex Huang (in, Monday qualifier)
Ronin Banerjee (in, Monday qualifier)
Michael Kim (out, W/D)
Nicolai Højgaard (out, W/D)
Marco Penge (out, W/D)
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Koepka, Brooks
Scheffler, Scottie
PGA TOUR tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Past champion
Lee, K.H.
Top 70 in prior year’s FedExCup Fall
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Hoge, Tom
Spieth, Jordan
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year’s FedExCup points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Bae, Yongjun
Palmer, Ryan
Sides, William
Stout, Preston
PGA section champion/Player of the year
Headley, Adam
Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Daniel
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award winner
Buchanan, Jackson
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Hossler, Beau
Brown, Blades
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
Putnam, Andrew
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Power, Seamus
Ryder, Sam
Ghim, Doug
Svensson, Jesper
Ventura, Kris
Suber, Jackson
Lower, Justin
Kuchar, Matt
Griffin, Lanto
Reorder category 37-44
Springer, Hayden
Martin, Ben
Peterson, Paul
Skinns, David
Blair, Zac
Silverman, Ben
Paul, Jeremy
Kohles, Ben
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Young, Carson
Brehm, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
Norlander, Henrik
Duncan, Tyler
Laird, Martin
Streb, Robert
Villegas, Camilo
Hahn, James
Merritt, Troy
Nos. 126-150 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Higgs, Harry
Montgomery, Taylor
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals