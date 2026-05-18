CJ Cup Byron Nelson Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The field for this week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson is beginning to settle into place, though several late withdrawals have already reshaped portions of the tournament lineup.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the event at TPC Craig Ranch, looking to withhold his title. The tournament also features a deep collection of PGA Tour winners, rising stars and sponsor exemptions, giving the event one of its stronger fields in recent years.

At the same time, a wave of withdrawals has opened the door for alternates and Monday qualifiers.

Full CJ Cup Byron Nelson Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, per PGA Tour:

Andrew Putnam (out, W/D)

Aaron Rai (out, W/D)

Aldrich Potgieter (out, W/D)

Ryan Palmer (in)

Mason Howell (in)

Chesson Hadley (out, W/D)

Greg Gregory (in, Monday qualifier)

Nathan Petronzio (in, Monday qualifier)

Alex Huang (in, Monday qualifier)

Ronin Banerjee (in, Monday qualifier)

Michael Kim (out, W/D)