3 Golfers to Watch in Final Round of 2026 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational

The 2026 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational is setting up for a dramatic finish, with some of the nation’s top collegiate golfers battling for individual honors at one of Mississippi’s premier golf courses.

After two rounds at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, Mississippi, LSU sophomore Daniel Hayes holds the individual lead at 4-under-par, followed closely by Illinois senior Max Herendeen at 3-under.

A group of players, including Mississippi State freshman Finn Burkholder, sits just two shots behind the leader heading into Monday’s final 18 holes.

The team competition is equally compelling. Top-ranked Arkansas leads at 3-over-par through 36 holes, with No. 12 Illinois three strokes behind and Ohio State, Tennessee and Wake Forest tied for third at 7-over.

Daniel Hayes, LSU: The Leader With Momentum

LSU sophomore Daniel Hayes enters Monday’s final round as the player everyone will be chasing after delivering the tournament’s most impressive second-round performance.

Hayes opened the event with a 2-over 74 on Saturday, leaving him tied for 26th place. However, he completely reversed his fortunes Sunday, firing a 6-under 66 to climb into sole possession of first place at 4-under 140.

The remarkable turnaround moved Hayes up 25 spots on the individual leaderboard in just one round. He also enters the final day tied for second in the field with nine birdies through 36 holes, demonstrating his ability to make up ground quickly.

His performance has been especially important for LSU, which sits tied for seventh in the team standings at 9-over, six strokes behind Arkansas. While the Tigers have work to do in the team competition, Hayes has positioned himself to capture an individual championship.

Max Herendeen, Illinois: The Proven Contender

Illinois senior Max Herendeen might be the most accomplished player near the top of the leaderboard, and his consistency through two rounds makes him a serious threat to win.

Herendeen opened the tournament with a 2-under 70 before adding a 1-under 71 on Sunday. His 3-under 141 total leaves him alone in second place, just one shot behind Hayes.

Even more impressively, Herendeen is the only golfer in the field to shoot under par in both of the first two rounds.

The Bellevue, Washington, native entered the tournament ranked No. 5 nationally and has already demonstrated an ability to perform at Fallen Oak. He finished tied for fourth in 2024 and tied for second in 2025, giving him an opportunity to record his third consecutive top-five finish at the event.

Herendeen also arrived in Mississippi with considerable momentum. Earlier this fall, he captured his fifth career collegiate tournament victory at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. At the Fighting Irish Classic on October 4, he matched his career-low round with a 7-under 63.

His performance could have major implications beyond the individual standings. Illinois sits just three strokes behind Arkansas in the team competition, meaning another strong round from Herendeen could help the Fighting Illini challenge for both championships.

Finn Burkholder, Mississippi State: The Freshman Looking for a Breakthrough

Mississippi State freshman Finn Burkholder has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, and the Texas native remains firmly in contention heading into Monday.

Burkholder opened the tournament with a career-best 4-under 68 on Saturday, tying Ole Miss golfer Eduardo Matarazzo for the first-round individual lead.

His opening round included six birdies, tied for the most in the 84-player field. The most impressive stretch came on the back nine, where Burkholder recorded four consecutive birdies on holes 13 through 16.

The performance was not entirely out of nowhere. Saturday’s 68 marked the third consecutive tournament in which Burkholder had recorded a round of that score, suggesting the freshman is developing a reputation for producing low numbers.

Burkholder followed his opening 68 with a 2-over 74 on Sunday, dropping into a tie for third at 2-under 142. Despite losing the lead, he remains only two strokes behind Hayes with 18 holes remaining.

His individual success is particularly notable because Mississippi State sits tied for 11th in the team standings at 18-over. While the Bulldogs are unlikely to challenge for the team title without an extraordinary final round, Burkholder has an opportunity to deliver a memorable individual result.

A Dramatic Finish Awaits at Fallen Oak

The individual leaderboard remains crowded, with several golfers positioned to challenge the top three during Monday’s final round.

Arkansas golfer Thomas Curry is tied for third at 2-under after shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday, helping the Razorbacks move into the team lead. Florida State senior Jack Whaley is also tied for third, giving the championship race additional depth.

The venue itself should provide a demanding final test. Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed course associated with Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, is playing as a par-72 layout measuring approximately 7,487 yards for the tournament.

With Hayes attempting to protect his lead, Herendeen looking to capitalize on his experience and Burkholder chasing a breakthrough freshman victory, the final round promises an intriguing battle.

Monday’s competition is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Central, with Illinois, Arkansas and Wake Forest among the final groups beginning their rounds at 10:10 a.m.

Fans can follow the final round through the official Clippd tournament leaderboard as the 2026 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational crowns its champions.