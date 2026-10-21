2026 Internet Invitational Releases First Trailer and There’s Already Drama

The Internet Invitational is just days away from dropping its first video in its second season and there’s already drama. The YouTube partners involved in releasing the return series posted the first trailer for the upcoming five-part series, and like last year’s, there’s no shortage of controversy.

The tagline for the post reads, “The 2026 Internet Invitational. Monday.” However, the video drops more teases than that.

Did the Bryan Bros. Stir The Pot?

A video accompanies the first teaser, and in it, there are shots of the 64 competitors and clips where the drama looks to be at an all-time high. In one clip, comedian Andrew Santino says Wesley Bryan of the Bryan Bros. should be banned. He then suggests both Bryan Bros. should be gone, and a clip of him saying, “Did you hear what he did?” was highlighted.

It’s not clear (intentionally) what Wesley Bryan might have done, but the former PGA (now suspended) pro has a habit of stirring the pot a little with his dry sense of humor. He’s also considered one of the best golfers in the field.

There Are Other Dramatic Moments Highlighted

Malosi Togisala from Good Good Golf was part of last season’s controversy, as a big scandal about him cheating by using the slope feature on his rangefinder was a massive part of the 2025 tournament. He addresses it early in the clip.

Popular YouTube golfer personality Peter Finch was also heard saying, “By the end of the day, I want to see at least one person in tears.” Another voice noted, “We’re not here to be friends.”

There is $4 million on the line for the winning team of three players ($1.3 million each). It’s a high-stakes event, and the format lends itself to drama. That’s not to mention the entire series is produced by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports, who love the drama and heavily promote it by poking at competitors and focusing on that element of golf.

This Is Going To Do Huge Numbers

The first Internet Invitational was a massive success. This year’s will be even bigger. Expect theatrics from competitors who now know what this is all about. Expect the producers to create situations and rules that trigger competitors.

All the while, golf fans will be eating it up, eagerly waiting for each video in the series to drop. The first video will be uploaded on October 26, 2026.