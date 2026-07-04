2026 John Deere Classic Saturday Tee Times: Round 3 Pairings, TV Schedule

Moving Day has arrived at the 2026 John Deere Classic, and the leaderboard remains packed heading into Saturday’s third round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Lucas Glover enters the weekend with a two-shot advantage after opening the tournament with consecutive stellar rounds of 63 and 65.
However, the veteran won’t have much room for error with several accomplished PGA Tour players – including Max Homa, Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim and hometown favorite Zach Johnson – within striking distance as they chase the $1.6 million winner’s prize and 500 FedExCup points.
Full Saturday Tee Times for Round 3
All times are Eastern Time.
- 7:31 a.m. — Michael Feagles, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 7:42 a.m. — Max McGreevy, A.J. Ewart
- 7:53 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen
- 8:04 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole
- 8:15 a.m. — Zach Bauchou, Keita Nakajima, Fabian Gomez
- 8:26 a.m. — Will Gordon, Keegan Bradley, David Skinns
- 8:37 a.m. — Jonathan Byrd, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell
- 8:48 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Trace Crowe, Lanto Griffin
- 9:05 a.m. — Ryan Voois, Davis Thompson, Matt Wallace
- 9:16 a.m. — Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar
- 9:27 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge, Austin Eckroat
- 9:38 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Davis Riley
- 9:49 a.m. — Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler, Pierceson Coody
- 10:00 a.m. — Mac Meissner, Nicholas Lindheim, Rafael Campos
- 10:11 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Peter Malnati
- 10:28 a.m. — Gordon Sargent, Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Fishburn
- 10:39 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Phillips, Zecheng Dou
- 10:50 a.m. — Luke Gutschewski, Steven Fisk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:01 a.m. — Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a), Chan Kim
- 11:12 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Austin Smotherman, Aaron Wise
- 11:23 a.m. — Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Davis Chatfield
- 11:34 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Doug Ghim, Hayden Springer
- 11:51 a.m. — Pontus Nyholm, William Mouw, Ben Griffin
- 12:02 p.m. — Max Homa, Zach Johnson, Chris Gotterup
- 12:13 p.m. — David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Kohles
- 12:24 p.m. — Jackson Suber, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt
- 12:35 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges, Zac Blair
Lucas Glover Leads Packed Leaderboard
Glover has been one of the most consistent players through the opening two rounds, putting together 14-under-par to earn the final pairing on Saturday. He’ll tee off alongside Lee Hodges and Zac Blair at 12:35 p.m. ET.
Just one group ahead could provide the day’s biggest attraction. Max Homa, Zach Johnson and Chris Gotterup will begin their third rounds at 12:02 p.m. ET in a marquee grouping featuring three legitimate contenders. Homa continues to search for another PGA Tour victory, Johnson will have the local crowd firmly behind him, and Gotterup has positioned himself near the top of the leaderboard after another impressive week.
Elsewhere, Ben Griffin—who surged into contention with a second-round 65—will tee off at 11:51 a.m. ET alongside Pontus Nyholm and William Mouw, while Tom Kim headlines another notable pairing with Harry Higgs and Davis Chatfield beginning at 11:23 a.m. ET.
Jordan Spieth Among Early Featured Groups
Two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth narrowly survived Friday’s cut after a back-nine rally, and he’ll have an early start on Saturday as he looks to climb the leaderboard.
Spieth is grouped with Mackenzie Hughes and Erik van Rooyen, with the trio scheduled to tee off at 7:53 a.m. ET. After making the cut right on the number at 3-under, Spieth will likely need another low round to give himself a realistic chance of contending on Sunday.
Featured groups include:
- 8:37 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jonathan Byrd, Keith Mitchell
- 9:16 a.m.: Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar
Other notable early groups include Keegan Bradley, Will Gordon, and David Skinns at 8:26 a.m. ET. Tony Finau is also among the morning wave, teeing off at 9:16 a.m. ET with Kevin Yu and Matt Kuchar.
Featured holes will be nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3), per PGA Tour.
How to Watch Saturday’s Round
Golf fans will have multiple ways to follow the third round throughout the day, with coverage split across cable television, broadcast TV and streaming.
Saturday TV schedule (ET):
- Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
- CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Streaming:
- ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski
2026 John Deere Classic Saturday Tee Times: Round 3 Pairings, TV Schedule