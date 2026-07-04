2026 John Deere Classic Saturday Tee Times: Round 3 Pairings, TV Schedule

Moving Day has arrived at the 2026 John Deere Classic, and the leaderboard remains packed heading into Saturday’s third round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Lucas Glover enters the weekend with a two-shot advantage after opening the tournament with consecutive stellar rounds of 63 and 65.

However, the veteran won’t have much room for error with several accomplished PGA Tour players – including Max Homa, Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim and hometown favorite Zach Johnson – within striking distance as they chase the $1.6 million winner’s prize and 500 FedExCup points.

Full Saturday Tee Times for Round 3

All times are Eastern Time.

7:31 a.m. — Michael Feagles, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

— Michael Feagles, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 7:42 a.m. — Max McGreevy, A.J. Ewart

— Max McGreevy, A.J. Ewart 7:53 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen

— Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen 8:04 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole

— Mark Hubbard, Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole 8:15 a.m. — Zach Bauchou, Keita Nakajima, Fabian Gomez

— Zach Bauchou, Keita Nakajima, Fabian Gomez 8:26 a.m. — Will Gordon, Keegan Bradley, David Skinns

— Will Gordon, Keegan Bradley, David Skinns 8:37 a.m. — Jonathan Byrd, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

— Jonathan Byrd, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell 8:48 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Trace Crowe, Lanto Griffin

— Camilo Villegas, Trace Crowe, Lanto Griffin 9:05 a.m. — Ryan Voois, Davis Thompson, Matt Wallace

— Ryan Voois, Davis Thompson, Matt Wallace 9:16 a.m. — Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar

— Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar 9:27 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge, Austin Eckroat

— Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge, Austin Eckroat 9:38 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Davis Riley

— J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Davis Riley 9:49 a.m. — Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler, Pierceson Coody

— Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler, Pierceson Coody 10:00 a.m. — Mac Meissner, Nicholas Lindheim, Rafael Campos

— Mac Meissner, Nicholas Lindheim, Rafael Campos 10:11 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Peter Malnati

— Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Peter Malnati 10:28 a.m. — Gordon Sargent, Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Fishburn

— Gordon Sargent, Stephan Jaeger, Patrick Fishburn 10:39 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Phillips, Zecheng Dou

— Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Phillips, Zecheng Dou 10:50 a.m. — Luke Gutschewski, Steven Fisk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

— Luke Gutschewski, Steven Fisk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:01 a.m. — Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a), Chan Kim

— Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a), Chan Kim 11:12 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Austin Smotherman, Aaron Wise

— Andrew Putnam, Austin Smotherman, Aaron Wise 11:23 a.m. — Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Davis Chatfield

— Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Davis Chatfield 11:34 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Doug Ghim, Hayden Springer

— Michael Brennan, Doug Ghim, Hayden Springer 11:51 a.m. — Pontus Nyholm, William Mouw, Ben Griffin

— Pontus Nyholm, William Mouw, Ben Griffin 12:02 p.m. — Max Homa, Zach Johnson, Chris Gotterup

— Max Homa, Zach Johnson, Chris Gotterup 12:13 p.m. — David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Kohles

— David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Kohles 12:24 p.m. — Jackson Suber, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt

— Jackson Suber, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt 12:35 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges, Zac Blair

Lucas Glover Leads Packed Leaderboard

Glover has been one of the most consistent players through the opening two rounds, putting together 14-under-par to earn the final pairing on Saturday. He’ll tee off alongside Lee Hodges and Zac Blair at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Just one group ahead could provide the day’s biggest attraction. Max Homa, Zach Johnson and Chris Gotterup will begin their third rounds at 12:02 p.m. ET in a marquee grouping featuring three legitimate contenders. Homa continues to search for another PGA Tour victory, Johnson will have the local crowd firmly behind him, and Gotterup has positioned himself near the top of the leaderboard after another impressive week.

Elsewhere, Ben Griffin—who surged into contention with a second-round 65—will tee off at 11:51 a.m. ET alongside Pontus Nyholm and William Mouw, while Tom Kim headlines another notable pairing with Harry Higgs and Davis Chatfield beginning at 11:23 a.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth Among Early Featured Groups

Two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth narrowly survived Friday’s cut after a back-nine rally, and he’ll have an early start on Saturday as he looks to climb the leaderboard.

Spieth is grouped with Mackenzie Hughes and Erik van Rooyen, with the trio scheduled to tee off at 7:53 a.m. ET. After making the cut right on the number at 3-under, Spieth will likely need another low round to give himself a realistic chance of contending on Sunday.

Featured groups include:

Other notable early groups include Keegan Bradley, Will Gordon, and David Skinns at 8:26 a.m. ET. Tony Finau is also among the morning wave, teeing off at 9:16 a.m. ET with Kevin Yu and Matt Kuchar.

Featured holes will be nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3), per PGA Tour.

How to Watch Saturday’s Round

Golf fans will have multiple ways to follow the third round throughout the day, with coverage split across cable television, broadcast TV and streaming.

Saturday TV schedule (ET):

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

1-3 p.m. CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Streaming:

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.