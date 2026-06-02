Memorial Tournament Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

Hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial remains one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar. At the center of attention is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to defend the title he has won in each of the last two seasons.
Scheffler captured the Memorial in both 2024 and 2025, further cementing his status as the dominant player of his generation. Another victory this week would place him among the tournament’s most accomplished champions and strengthen his grip atop the world rankings.
Full Memorial Tournament Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Memorial Tournament, per PGA Tour:
Matt Kuchar (in, sponsor exemption)
Top 50 on prior year’s FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Echavarria, Nico
Sponsor Exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt
Finau, Tony
Horschel, Billy
Rodgers, Patrick
Sponsor-Members
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR members (thru Charles Schwab)
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup points list
Hisatsune, Ryo
Theegala, Sahith
Spieth, Jordan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Why Muirfield Village Continues to Separate the Best
Muirfield Village Golf Club has long been regarded as one of the toughest and most respected stops on the PGA Tour. Designed by Nicklaus and home to the Memorial Tournament since 1976, the course consistently rewards elite ball-strikers and punishes mistakes, making it one of the strongest tests players face outside the major championships.
That challenge is reflected in the tournament’s list of winners. Recent champions including Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau have all showcased the complete skill set needed to succeed at Muirfield Village, where precision and patience are often more important than raw power.
The venue’s identity extends beyond the golf course. The tournament sits within the larger Muirfield Village community in Dublin, Ohio, where more than 8,000 residents live in a neighborhood built around golf, green space, and outdoor recreation.
Dublin is home to thousands of businesses and major employers, including Cardinal Health, Wendy’s, OCLC, Amazon Web Services, Ohio University’s Dublin campus, and Stanley Steemer. The city consistently ranks among Ohio’s most desirable places to live due to its schools, parks, safety, infrastructure, and thriving business community.
Together, the course, community, and city create a backdrop unlike any other on the PGA Tour schedule.
Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski
Memorial Tournament Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals