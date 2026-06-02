Memorial Tournament Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

Hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial remains one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar. At the center of attention is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to defend the title he has won in each of the last two seasons.

Scheffler captured the Memorial in both 2024 and 2025, further cementing his status as the dominant player of his generation. Another victory this week would place him among the tournament’s most accomplished champions and strengthen his grip atop the world rankings.

Full Memorial Tournament Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 Memorial Tournament, per PGA Tour:

Matt Kuchar (in, sponsor exemption)

Top 50 on prior year’s FedExCup points list

Fleetwood, Tommy

Henley, Russell

Cantlay, Patrick

Scheffler, Scottie

Young, Cameron

Conners, Corey

Thomas, Justin

Burns, Sam

Bradley, Keegan

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Harman, Brian

Bhatia, Akshay

English, Harris

Lowry, Shane

Hall, Harry

MacIntyre, Robert

Taylor, Nick

Åberg, Ludvig

Rose, Justin

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Spaun, J.J.

Novak, Andrew

Bridgeman, Jacob

Im, Sungjae

Matsuyama, Hideki

Straka, Sepp

Kim, Michael

Fowler, Rickie

Pendrith, Taylor

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Kitayama, Kurt

Glover, Lucas

Kim, Si Woo

Stevens, Sam

Gerard, Ryan

McCarthy, Denny

Day, Jason

Schauffele, Xander

Fox, Ryan

Berger, Daniel

Campbell, Brian

Cauley, Bud

Hoge, Tom

Poston, J.T.

Vegas, Jhonattan

Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events

Echavarria, Nico

Sponsor Exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt

Finau, Tony

Horschel, Billy

Rodgers, Patrick

Sponsor-Members

Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR members (thru Charles Schwab)

Noren, Alex

Current FedExCup points list