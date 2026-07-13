2026 Open Championship Tee Times Announced as Star-Studded Pairings Take Shape

The final men’s major championship of the season is almost here.
The R&A officially released the first- and second-round tee times for the 2026 Open Championship on Monday, setting the stage for an exciting week at Royal Birkdale. The historic venue is hosting The Open for the first time since 2017, when Jordan Spieth produced one of the most memorable finishes in major championship history to lift the Claret Jug.
This year’s championship features another loaded field led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, with several marquee groups highlighted over the opening two rounds.
Complete 2026 Open Championship Round 1 & 2 tee times (ET)
- 1:35 a.m. / 6:41 a.m. — Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas
- 1:46 a.m. / 6:52 a.m. — Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan
- 1:57 a.m. / 7:03 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan
- 2:08 a.m. / 7:14 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean
- 2:19 a.m. / 7:25 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2:30 a.m. / 7:36 a.m. — David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate
- 2:41 a.m. / 7:47 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dan Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)
- 2:52 a.m. / 7:58 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith
- 3:03 a.m. / 8:09 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)
- 3:14 a.m. / 8:20 a.m. — Hennie du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Dan Bradbury
- 3:25 a.m. / 8:31 a.m. — Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)
- 3:36 a.m. / 8:42 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren
- 3:47 a.m. / 8:53 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth
- 4:03 a.m. / 9:09 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune
- 4:14 a.m. / 9:20 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 4:25 a.m. / 9:31 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee
- 4:36 a.m. / 9:42 a.m. — Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland
- 4:47 a.m. / 9:53 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day
- 4:58 a.m. / 10:04 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- 5:09 a.m. / 10:15 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 5:20 a.m. / 10:26 a.m. — Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor
- 5:31 a.m. / 10:37 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig
- 5:42 a.m. / 10:48 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)
- 5:53 a.m. / 10:59 a.m. — Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt
- 6:04 a.m. / 11:10 a.m. — MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald
- 6:15 a.m. / 11:21 a.m. — Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro de Castro Piera (a)
- 6:41 a.m. / 1:35 a.m. — John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen
- 6:52 a.m. / 1:46 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman
- 7:03 a.m. / 1:57 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter
- 7:14 a.m. / 2:08 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)
- 7:25 a.m. / 2:19 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:36 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber
- 7:47 a.m. / 2:41 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7:58 a.m. / 2:52 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis
- 8:09 a.m. / 3:03 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li
- 8:20 a.m. / 3:14 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick
- 8:31 a.m. / 3:25 a.m. — Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)
- 8:42 a.m. / 3:36 a.m. — Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima
- 8:53 a.m. / 3:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a)
- 9:09 a.m. / 4:03 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert
- 9:20 a.m. / 4:14 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, JT Poston
- 9:31 a.m. / 4:25 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott
- 9:42 a.m. / 4:36 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard
- 9:53 a.m. / 4:47 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka
- 10:04 a.m. / 4:58 a.m. — Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
- 10:15 a.m. / 5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:26 a.m. / 5:20 a.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)
- 10:37 a.m. / 5:31 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria
- 10:48 a.m. / 5:42 a.m. — Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta
- 10:59 a.m. / 5:53 a.m. — Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Samuel Bairstow
- 11:10 a.m. / 6:04 a.m. — Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik Skogen
- 11:21 a.m. / 6:15 a.m. — Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)
See every group: t.co/TSXhKihqdE
Scheffler, McIlroy and Spieth headline featured groups
Several blockbuster pairings will take center stage Thursday and Friday at Royal Birkdale.
- 4:58 a.m. ET / 10:04 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- Scheffler begins his title defense looking to become the first back-to-back Open champion since Padraig Harrington in 2008. He’ll be joined by LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.
- 5:09 a.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- Spieth returns to Royal Birkdale, where he captured the 2017 Open Championship. He’ll play alongside hometown favorite Tommy Fleetwood and two-time major champion Jon Rahm.
- 9:53 a.m. ET / 4:47 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka
- Three major champions share this grouping, including 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.
- 10:04 a.m. ET / 4:58 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
- Recent U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark headlines a talented trio that also features three-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Young and rising star Ludvig Åberg.
- 10:15 a.m. ET / 5:09 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick
- McIlroy searches for his first Open Championship since 2014, while 2024 champion Xander Schauffele and three-time winner this season Matt Fitzpatrick round out one of the strongest groups in the field.
Dylan Tracy-Lindenbaum Dylan Tracy-Lindenbaum is a Content Programming Assistant with the NFL and college football, NFL and MLB reporter for Heavy Sports. He has also worked with FOX Sports, the Big Ten Network, and RotoWire. More about Dylan Tracy-Lindenbaum
2026 Open Championship Tee Times Announced as Star-Studded Pairings Take Shape