2026 Open Championship Tee Times Announced as Star-Studded Pairings Take Shape

The final men’s major championship of the season is almost here.

The R&A officially released the first- and second-round tee times for the 2026 Open Championship on Monday, setting the stage for an exciting week at Royal Birkdale. The historic venue is hosting The Open for the first time since 2017, when Jordan Spieth produced one of the most memorable finishes in major championship history to lift the Claret Jug.

This year’s championship features another loaded field led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, with several marquee groups highlighted over the opening two rounds.

Complete 2026 Open Championship Round 1 & 2 tee times (ET) 1:35 a.m. / 6:41 a.m. — Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas

— Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas 1:46 a.m. / 6:52 a.m. — Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan

— Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan 1:57 a.m. / 7:03 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

— Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan 2:08 a.m. / 7:14 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean

— Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean 2:19 a.m. / 7:25 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

— Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick 2:30 a.m. / 7:36 a.m. — David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate

— David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate 2:41 a.m. / 7:47 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Dan Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

— Sungjae Im, Dan Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a) 2:52 a.m. / 7:58 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith

— Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith 3:03 a.m. / 8:09 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)

— Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a) 3:14 a.m. / 8:20 a.m. — Hennie du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Dan Bradbury

— Hennie du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Dan Bradbury 3:25 a.m. / 8:31 a.m. — Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)

— Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a) 3:36 a.m. / 8:42 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren

— Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren 3:47 a.m. / 8:53 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth

— Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth 4:03 a.m. / 9:09 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

— Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune 4:14 a.m. / 9:20 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

— Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard 4:25 a.m. / 9:31 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

— Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee 4:36 a.m. / 9:42 a.m. — Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

— Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland 4:47 a.m. / 9:53 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day

— Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day 4:58 a.m. / 10:04 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

— Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau 5:09 a.m. / 10:15 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

— Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm 5:20 a.m. / 10:26 a.m. — Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

— Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor 5:31 a.m. / 10:37 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig

— Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig 5:42 a.m. / 10:48 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)

— Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a) 5:53 a.m. / 10:59 a.m. — Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt

— Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt 6:04 a.m. / 11:10 a.m. — MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald

— MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald 6:15 a.m. / 11:21 a.m. — Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro de Castro Piera (a)

— Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro de Castro Piera (a) 6:41 a.m. / 1:35 a.m. — John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen

— John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen 6:52 a.m. / 1:46 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman

— Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman 7:03 a.m. / 1:57 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter

— Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter 7:14 a.m. / 2:08 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

— Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a) 7:25 a.m. / 2:19 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama

— Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama 7:36 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber

— Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber 7:47 a.m. / 2:41 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger

— Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger 7:58 a.m. / 2:52 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis

— Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis 8:09 a.m. / 3:03 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li

— Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li 8:20 a.m. / 3:14 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick

— Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick 8:31 a.m. / 3:25 a.m. — Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)

— Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a) 8:42 a.m. / 3:36 a.m. — Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima

— Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima 8:53 a.m. / 3:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a)

— Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a) 9:09 a.m. / 4:03 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert

— Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert 9:20 a.m. / 4:14 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, JT Poston

— Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, JT Poston 9:31 a.m. / 4:25 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

— Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott 9:42 a.m. / 4:36 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard

— Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard 9:53 a.m. / 4:47 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

— Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka 10:04 a.m. / 4:58 a.m. — Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

— Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg 10:15 a.m. / 5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

— Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:26 a.m. / 5:20 a.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

— Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a) 10:37 a.m. / 5:31 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria

— Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria 10:48 a.m. / 5:42 a.m. — Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta

— Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta 10:59 a.m. / 5:53 a.m. — Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Samuel Bairstow

— Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Samuel Bairstow 11:10 a.m. / 6:04 a.m. — Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik Skogen

— Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik Skogen 11:21 a.m. / 6:15 a.m. — Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)

Scheffler, McIlroy and Spieth headline featured groups

Several blockbuster pairings will take center stage Thursday and Friday at Royal Birkdale.