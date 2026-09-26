Inside the Presidents Cup Menu: $7.50 Hot Dogs to $8,000 VIP Passes

Fans attending the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club will have considerably more food and drink to choose from than the traditional hot dog and beer.

The Presidents Cup has leaned heavily into Chicago’s food culture for the tournament’s first visit to the area, bringing dishes from nine Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants to the grounds along with local favorites Billy Goat Tavern and Sweet Baby Ray’s.

The result is a menu that ranges from standard golf-tournament concessions to lobster rolls, Wagyu hot dogs and hand-rolled sushi.

The 2026 Presidents Cup is being held Sept. 22-27 at Medinah Country Club, with competition running Thursday-Sunday.

Fans arriving early won’t have to wait until lunch, either. Tournament organizers said breakfast and coffee will be available in addition to all-day dining options around the course.

Presidents Cup Features Food From 9 Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

The tournament’s more upscale options are being provided through Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants.

Among the headline dishes is a lobster roll from RPM Seafood, while Gus’ Sip & Dip is serving a Wagyu hot dog. Fans looking for something considerably different from typical stadium fare can also get hand-rolled sushi from Sushi-san.

The Presidents Cup lineup also includes Bub City, il Porcellino, Pizzeria Portofino, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, Summer House and Tallboy Taco. Chicago institutions Billy Goat Tavern and Sweet Baby Ray’s are also part of the on-site lineup.

Presidents Cup Executive Director Joie Chitwood said organizers wanted the food experience to reflect the tournament’s host city.

“Chicago is a city that takes tremendous pride in its food, hospitality and neighborhood traditions, and we wanted those elements to be part of the championship experience for every fan who visits Medinah,” Chitwood said.

How Much Does Food Cost at the 2026 Presidents Cup?

Fans who don’t want to spend on one of the specialty restaurant offerings can find more traditional concession food around Medinah.

Golfweek reported that an all-beef hot dog costs $7.50, making it the cheapest confirmed main entree on the standard concession menu. A cheeseburger and BBQ chicken sandwich are each $11.50, while both the cranberry walnut chicken salad wrap and quinoa veggie wrap cost $11.75.

The most expensive standard entree on the published list is the triple-decker club at $12.50. Snacks including chips, peanuts, fruit, sweets and muffins or danishes are also available.

Beer and Drink Prices at the Presidents Cup

Beer prices are relatively tightly grouped.

A Michelob Ultra costs $10.50, while Goose Island 312, Stella Artois and Kona Big Wave are each $11.50. Concessions list signature cocktails at $14, with seltzers and additional cocktail options ranging from $11.50-$35.

The beverage program goes much further than the basic concession stands. The Presidents Cup announced dedicated experiences including the Buffalo Trace Bourbon Bar, Dobel Tequila Bar, Hendrick’s Gin Bar, Cîroc Vodka Bar, Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar, NÜTRL Bar and Taittinger Champagne Bar.

Selections connected to the Blackhawks Centennial Wine Collection are also available.

For fans avoiding alcohol, Michelob Ultra Zero is listed at $9.50. Water, Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, lemonade, Gold Peak Tea, Powerade and Smartwater can be located throughout the course.

Coca-Cola offers free dirty sodas by No. 14 green to promote “Fan Work is Thirsty Work.”

Lobster Rolls, Wagyu Hot Dogs and Sushi Highlight the Menu

The lobster roll, Wagyu hot dog and sushi are arguably the most unusual additions to the Presidents Cup menu.

For context, Sushi-san’s current Chicago restaurant menu includes maki beginning around $9-$10 for five pieces, while premium sushi selections climb dramatically from there. Its larger San-Sets range from a $20 vegetable selection to premium combinations exceeding $100.

Those are restaurant prices, not Presidents Cup concession prices, but they demonstrate the breadth of the restaurant’s normal offerings.

RPM’s catering menu, meanwhile, lists lobster rolls among its passed hors d’oeuvres, reinforcing that the item is part of the restaurant group’s established menu rather than something created solely for the golf tournament.

The RPM concession stand has the lobster rolls listed at $29, crab cakes with fries at $27, fish and chips for $21, and a fried shrimp basket for $24. This would make the lobster rolls the most expensive overall food item within tournament grounds.

“As we bring the Presidents Cup to Chicago for the first time, we wanted to create an experience that reflects the city and complements the world-class competition on the course,” Chitwood said.

$8k Presidents Cup Hospitality Pass Includes All-Inclusive Dining

Fans looking for a much more exclusive food and beverage experience at the Presidents Cup can find it inside Medinah Country Club’s clubhouse. The PGA Tour sold roughly 850 week-long passes to the 1924 Club, its top-tier hospitality offering, at a cost of $8,000 per ticket.

The 1924 Club provides exclusive clubhouse access and includes all food and beverage expenses in the price of the pass. According to Chitwood, buyers have seven different dining options and experiences throughout the clubhouse, ranging from a sports bar and sushi experience to multiple sit-down dining rooms and a NetJets-sponsored lounge.

The premium package isn’t limited to dining. Pass holders also have access to an open-air viewing deck overlooking the 15th green, allowing guests to watch the competition from one of the club’s exclusive hospitality areas.