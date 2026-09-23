2026 Presidents Cup Pairings, Tee Times & How to Watch

The guessing game is over at Medinah.

Team USA captain Brandt Snedeker and International captain Geoff Ogilvy have revealed their five pairings for Thursday’s opening session of the 2026 Presidents Cup, giving golf fans their first look at how the two captains intend to deploy their rosters.

Four-ball comes first at Medinah Country Club, and there is no shortage of intrigue. Scottie Scheffler gets a familiar partner, two rookies will be thrown into the action early, and the International team is saving one of its most dangerous combinations for the anchor match.

Full Thursday Presidents Cup Pairings

Thursday’s four-ball session begins at 12:35 p.m. ET at Medinah Country Club.

12:35 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns vs. Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im

12:53 p.m. ET: Cameron Young/Xander Schauffele vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune

1:11 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun vs. Corey Conners/Nico Echavarria

1:29 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa vs. Ryan Fox/Adam Scott

1:47 p.m. ET: Chris Gotterup/Patrick Cantlay vs. Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim

Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman are the two Americans sitting out the opening session. Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will sit for the International team.

Friday will switch to foursomes before both formats are played Saturday. The competition concludes with 12 singles matches Sunday.

Scheffler and Burns Get Another Shot Together

Scheffler and Burns may be close friends, but that familiarity hasn’t always translated into team success.

The Americans are going back to the pairing Thursday against Lee and Im despite Scheffler and Burns going 0-3-1 together across the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2023 Ryder Cup. Burns noted this week that the record doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story.

At the 2022 Presidents Cup, Burns and Scheffler combined for nine birdies and an eagle against Im and Sebastian Munoz and still managed only a tie. Burns said the U.S. statistical team later told them their performance would have beaten every other pairing that day.

“Sometimes you’re up against guys that have played really good,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler enters Medinah with a 6-11-4 record in Cup competition despite his dominance in individual events. He acknowledged this week that his competitive nature may sometimes cause him to press too much in the team format.

“For me, I think just trying less would be really important,” Scheffler said. “It’s just one of those things that’s a lot easier said than done.”

Burns could be an ideal partner in that regard. Their friendship dates back to their junior golf days, and Burns said playing alongside the world’s No. 1 player remains a comfortable fit.

“I think it’s a comfortable pairing for us,” Burns said. “We obviously spend a lot of time together, play a lot of golf together.”

How to Watch the Presidents Cup

Golf Channel will carry the opening two days of the 2026 Presidents Cup before coverage shifts between Golf Channel and NBC over the weekend.

Thursday’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, just five minutes before Scheffler and Burns tee off against Lee and Im in the opening match.

Here is the complete television schedule:

Thursday: 12:30-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

12:30-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Friday: 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) Saturday: 8-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

8-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (NBC) Sunday: Noon-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Fans who prefer to follow the tournament on the radio can listen through PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM or for free through PGATour.com/liveaudio.

PGA Tour Radio coverage runs from 1-7 p.m. ET Thursday, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.