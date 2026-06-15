RBC Canadian Open Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Bud Cauley waited nearly 15 years and 239 starts to earn his first PGA Tour victory, and the breakthrough came with a career-changing payday.
Cauley captured the 2026 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, finishing at 17-under par to secure a two-shot victory. Along with the winner’s trophy, the 36-year-old claimed the largest paycheck of his PGA Tour career from the tournament’s $9.8 million purse.
Cauley’s final-round 65 was enough to hold off a strong chasing pack and secure his place among the growing list of first-time winners on Tour this season.
“So many events without getting a win, but with everything that our family went through when I was out and then to have my first win when everyone’s here, just it kind of seems like perfect timing,” Cauley said.
“Once I got the opportunity to start playing again, I told myself I was going to do everything the right way and give myself the best chance. I put my wife through so much during those dark times and it’s just nice to have a little success as kind of a thank you.”
RBC Canadian Open Purse Breakdown
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open:
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|FedExCup Points
|Earnings
|1
|Bud Cauley
|263 (-17)
|500.000
|$1,764,000
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|265 (-15)
|300.000
|$1,068,200
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|266 (-14)
|190.000
|$676,200
|T4
|Jimmy Stanger
|267 (-13)
|108.750
|$392,000
|T4
|Brice Garnett
|267 (-13)
|108.750
|$392,000
|T4
|Jesper Svensson
|267 (-13)
|108.750
|$392,000
|T4
|Jackson Suber
|267 (-13)
|108.750
|$392,000
|T8
|Aldrich Potgieter
|268 (-12)
|80.000
|$286,650
|T8
|Ryan Fox
|268 (-12)
|80.000
|$286,650
|T8
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|268 (-12)
|80.000
|$286,650
|T11
|Matthew Anderson*
|269 (-11)
|N/A
|$218,050
|T11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|269 (-11)
|63.000
|$218,050
|T11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|269 (-11)
|63.000
|$218,050
|T11
|Wyndham Clark
|269 (-11)
|63.000
|$218,050
|T15
|Chandler Phillips
|270 (-10)
|51.000
|$159,250
|T15
|Tom Kim
|270 (-10)
|51.000
|$159,250
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|270 (-10)
|51.000
|$159,250
|T15
|Robert MacIntyre
|270 (-10)
|51.000
|$159,250
|T15
|Billy Horschel
|270 (-10)
|51.000
|$159,250
|T20
|Matthieu Pavon
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Erik van Rooyen
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Keita Nakajima
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Max Homa
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|William Mouw
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|David Skinns
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Sam Burns
|271 (-9)
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T29
|Kevin Yu
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Ben Kohles
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Keith Mitchell
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Taylor Pendrith
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|A.J. Ewart
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Takumi Kanaya
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Collin Morikawa
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Justin Matthews (a)
|272 (-8)
|N/A
|Amateur
|T29
|Patrick Fishburn
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Shane Lowry
|272 (-8)
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|39
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|273 (-7)
|17.000
|$46,550
|T40
|Tony Finau
|274 (-6)
|14.000
|$40,670
|T40
|Harry Hall
|274 (-6)
|14.000
|$40,670
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|274 (-6)
|14.000
|$40,670
|T40
|Alejandro Tosti
|274 (-6)
|14.000
|$40,670
|T40
|Taylor Moore
|274 (-6)
|14.000
|$40,670
|T45
|Beau Hossler
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Davis Thompson
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Sam Ryder
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Dylan Wu
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Sahith Theegala
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Ricky Castillo
|275 (-5)
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T51
|Max McGreevy
|276 (-4)
|7.500
|$24,598
|T51
|Neal Shipley
|276 (-4)
|7.500
|$24,598
|T51
|Johnny Keefer
|276 (-4)
|7.500
|$24,598
|T54
|Ben Silverman
|277 (-3)
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|277 (-3)
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|277 (-3)
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Luke Clanton
|277 (-3)
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Ben James
|277 (-3)
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|59
|Calen Sanderson*
|278 (-2)
|N/A
|$22,442
|T60
|Denny McCarthy
|279 (-1)
|4.600
|$21,854
|T60
|Kristoffer Reitan
|279 (-1)
|4.600
|$21,854
|T60
|Adam Svensson
|279 (-1)
|4.600
|$21,854
|T60
|Haotong Li
|279 (-1)
|4.600
|$21,854
|T60
|Lanto Griffin
|279 (-1)
|4.600
|$21,854
|T65
|Vince Whaley
|280 (E)
|3.900
|$21,168
|T65
|Nick Taylor
|280 (E)
|3.900
|$21,168
|T67
|Joey Savoie*
|281 (+1)
|N/A
|$20,678
|T67
|Paul Peterson
|281 (+1)
|3.400
|$20,678
|T67
|Chandler Blanchet
|281 (+1)
|3.400
|$20,678
|70
|Joe Highsmith
|282 (+2)
|3.000
|$20,286
|T71
|Kevin Roy
|283 (+3)
|2.850
|$19,992
|T71
|Kensei Hirata
|283 (+3)
|2.850
|$19,992
|73
|Austin Eckroat
|285 (+5)
|2.700
|$19,698
|74
|Jeremy Paul
|287 (+7)
|2.600
|$19,502
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour now shifts its attention to the season’s third major championship, the U.S. Open, which will be played June 18-21 at legendary Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
Fresh off his breakthrough victory at the RBC Canadian Open, Cauley will head to New York with momentum and a newly earned place in the field. The U.S. Open offers a significantly larger prize and 750 FedExCup points to the winner.
Following the year’s third major, players will travel to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship from June 25-28. As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Travelers Championship features a $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points.
RBC Canadian Open Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make