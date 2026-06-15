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RBC Canadian Open Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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RBC Canadian Open trophy
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The RBC Canadian Open 2025 trophy is seen on the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08.

Bud Cauley waited nearly 15 years and 239 starts to earn his first PGA Tour victory, and the breakthrough came with a career-changing payday.

Cauley captured the 2026 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, finishing at 17-under par to secure a two-shot victory. Along with the winner’s trophy, the 36-year-old claimed the largest paycheck of his PGA Tour career from the tournament’s $9.8 million purse.

Cauley’s final-round 65 was enough to hold off a strong chasing pack and secure his place among the growing list of first-time winners on Tour this season.

“So many events without getting a win, but with everything that our family went through when I was out and then to have my first win when everyone’s here, just it kind of seems like perfect timing,” Cauley said.

“Once I got the opportunity to start playing again, I told myself I was going to do everything the right way and give myself the best chance. I put my wife through so much during those dark times and it’s just nice to have a little success as kind of a thank you.”

RBC Canadian Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open:

Pos. Player Score FedExCup Points Earnings
1 Bud Cauley 263 (-17) 500.000 $1,764,000
2 Matt Fitzpatrick 265 (-15) 300.000 $1,068,200
3 Viktor Hovland 266 (-14) 190.000 $676,200
T4 Jimmy Stanger 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000
T4 Brice Garnett 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000
T4 Jesper Svensson 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000
T4 Jackson Suber 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000
T8 Aldrich Potgieter 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650
T8 Ryan Fox 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650
T8 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650
T11 Matthew Anderson* 269 (-11) N/A $218,050
T11 Jacob Bridgeman 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050
T11 Tommy Fleetwood 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050
T11 Wyndham Clark 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050
T15 Chandler Phillips 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250
T15 Tom Kim 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250
T15 Doug Ghim 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250
T15 Robert MacIntyre 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250
T15 Billy Horschel 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250
T20 Matthieu Pavon 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Erik van Rooyen 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Alex Fitzpatrick 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Emiliano Grillo 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Keita Nakajima 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Max Homa 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 William Mouw 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 David Skinns 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T20 Sam Burns 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67
T29 Kevin Yu 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Ben Kohles 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Keith Mitchell 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Taylor Pendrith 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 A.J. Ewart 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Takumi Kanaya 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Collin Morikawa 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Justin Matthews (a) 272 (-8) N/A Amateur
T29 Patrick Fishburn 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
T29 Shane Lowry 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44
39 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 273 (-7) 17.000 $46,550
T40 Tony Finau 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670
T40 Harry Hall 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670
T40 Adam Hadwin 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670
T40 Alejandro Tosti 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670
T40 Taylor Moore 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670
T45 Beau Hossler 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T45 Davis Thompson 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T45 Sam Ryder 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T45 Dylan Wu 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T45 Sahith Theegala 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T45 Ricky Castillo 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67
T51 Max McGreevy 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598
T51 Neal Shipley 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598
T51 Johnny Keefer 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598
T54 Ben Silverman 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20
T54 Michael Thorbjornsen 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20
T54 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20
T54 Luke Clanton 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20
T54 Ben James 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20
59 Calen Sanderson* 278 (-2) N/A $22,442
T60 Denny McCarthy 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854
T60 Kristoffer Reitan 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854
T60 Adam Svensson 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854
T60 Haotong Li 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854
T60 Lanto Griffin 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854
T65 Vince Whaley 280 (E) 3.900 $21,168
T65 Nick Taylor 280 (E) 3.900 $21,168
T67 Joey Savoie* 281 (+1) N/A $20,678
T67 Paul Peterson 281 (+1) 3.400 $20,678
T67 Chandler Blanchet 281 (+1) 3.400 $20,678
70 Joe Highsmith 282 (+2) 3.000 $20,286
T71 Kevin Roy 283 (+3) 2.850 $19,992
T71 Kensei Hirata 283 (+3) 2.850 $19,992
73 Austin Eckroat 285 (+5) 2.700 $19,698
74 Jeremy Paul 287 (+7) 2.600 $19,502

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour now shifts its attention to the season’s third major championship, the U.S. Open, which will be played June 18-21 at legendary Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Fresh off his breakthrough victory at the RBC Canadian Open, Cauley will head to New York with momentum and a newly earned place in the field. The U.S. Open offers a significantly larger prize and 750 FedExCup points to the winner.

Following the year’s third major, players will travel to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship from June 25-28. As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Travelers Championship features a $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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RBC Canadian Open Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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