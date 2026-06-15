RBC Canadian Open Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Bud Cauley waited nearly 15 years and 239 starts to earn his first PGA Tour victory, and the breakthrough came with a career-changing payday.

Cauley captured the 2026 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, finishing at 17-under par to secure a two-shot victory. Along with the winner’s trophy, the 36-year-old claimed the largest paycheck of his PGA Tour career from the tournament’s $9.8 million purse.

Cauley’s final-round 65 was enough to hold off a strong chasing pack and secure his place among the growing list of first-time winners on Tour this season.

“So many events without getting a win, but with everything that our family went through when I was out and then to have my first win when everyone’s here, just it kind of seems like perfect timing,” Cauley said.

“Once I got the opportunity to start playing again, I told myself I was going to do everything the right way and give myself the best chance. I put my wife through so much during those dark times and it’s just nice to have a little success as kind of a thank you.”

RBC Canadian Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open:

Pos. Player Score FedExCup Points Earnings 1 Bud Cauley 263 (-17) 500.000 $1,764,000 2 Matt Fitzpatrick 265 (-15) 300.000 $1,068,200 3 Viktor Hovland 266 (-14) 190.000 $676,200 T4 Jimmy Stanger 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000 T4 Brice Garnett 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000 T4 Jesper Svensson 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000 T4 Jackson Suber 267 (-13) 108.750 $392,000 T8 Aldrich Potgieter 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650 T8 Ryan Fox 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650 T8 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 268 (-12) 80.000 $286,650 T11 Matthew Anderson* 269 (-11) N/A $218,050 T11 Jacob Bridgeman 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050 T11 Tommy Fleetwood 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050 T11 Wyndham Clark 269 (-11) 63.000 $218,050 T15 Chandler Phillips 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250 T15 Tom Kim 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250 T15 Doug Ghim 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250 T15 Robert MacIntyre 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250 T15 Billy Horschel 270 (-10) 51.000 $159,250 T20 Matthieu Pavon 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Erik van Rooyen 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Alex Fitzpatrick 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Emiliano Grillo 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Keita Nakajima 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Max Homa 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 William Mouw 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 David Skinns 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T20 Sam Burns 271 (-9) 37.556 $96,856.67 T29 Kevin Yu 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Ben Kohles 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Keith Mitchell 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Taylor Pendrith 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 A.J. Ewart 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Takumi Kanaya 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Collin Morikawa 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Justin Matthews (a) 272 (-8) N/A Amateur T29 Patrick Fishburn 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 T29 Shane Lowry 272 (-8) 23.250 $58,854.44 39 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 273 (-7) 17.000 $46,550 T40 Tony Finau 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670 T40 Harry Hall 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670 T40 Adam Hadwin 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670 T40 Alejandro Tosti 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670 T40 Taylor Moore 274 (-6) 14.000 $40,670 T45 Beau Hossler 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T45 Davis Thompson 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T45 Sam Ryder 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T45 Dylan Wu 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T45 Sahith Theegala 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T45 Ricky Castillo 275 (-5) 9.750 $30,118.67 T51 Max McGreevy 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598 T51 Neal Shipley 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598 T51 Johnny Keefer 276 (-4) 7.500 $24,598 T54 Ben Silverman 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20 T54 Michael Thorbjornsen 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20 T54 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20 T54 Luke Clanton 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20 T54 Ben James 277 (-3) 5.860 $23,069.20 59 Calen Sanderson* 278 (-2) N/A $22,442 T60 Denny McCarthy 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854 T60 Kristoffer Reitan 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854 T60 Adam Svensson 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854 T60 Haotong Li 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854 T60 Lanto Griffin 279 (-1) 4.600 $21,854 T65 Vince Whaley 280 (E) 3.900 $21,168 T65 Nick Taylor 280 (E) 3.900 $21,168 T67 Joey Savoie* 281 (+1) N/A $20,678 T67 Paul Peterson 281 (+1) 3.400 $20,678 T67 Chandler Blanchet 281 (+1) 3.400 $20,678 70 Joe Highsmith 282 (+2) 3.000 $20,286 T71 Kevin Roy 283 (+3) 2.850 $19,992 T71 Kensei Hirata 283 (+3) 2.850 $19,992 73 Austin Eckroat 285 (+5) 2.700 $19,698 74 Jeremy Paul 287 (+7) 2.600 $19,502

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour now shifts its attention to the season’s third major championship, the U.S. Open, which will be played June 18-21 at legendary Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Fresh off his breakthrough victory at the RBC Canadian Open, Cauley will head to New York with momentum and a newly earned place in the field. The U.S. Open offers a significantly larger prize and 750 FedExCup points to the winner.

Following the year’s third major, players will travel to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship from June 25-28. As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Travelers Championship features a $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points.