2026 TOUR Championship: Field, Biggest Storylines & Who Missed Out

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are headed to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia this week. There, they will compete in the final event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs, the TOUR Championship.

The season finale brings together the best players of the year. Each golfer is looking to finish their season on top, and claim the FedExCup trophy. Featuring a combination of star power, fan-favorites, and newcomers, anything can happen at the TOUR Championship as the end of the golf season draws near.

TOUR Championship Field

The 30-player field is set. Here is the final field in order of FedExCup ranking heading into the TOUR Championship:

Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Wyndham Clark Cameron Young Si Woo Kim Chris Gotterup Collin Morikawa Sam Burns Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Åberg Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Jacob Bridgeman Russell Henley Akshay Bhatia Hideki Matsuyama Ryan Gerard Gary Woodland Patrick Cantlay Kristoffer Reitan Min Woo Lee J.J. Spaun Alex Smalley Alex Fitzpatrick Robert MacIntyre Viktor Hovland Justin Rose Adam Scott Tom Kim Ryan Fox

Big Stories Ahead at the TOUR Championship

One of the weekend’s feel-good stories is the return of Gary Woodland. After missing the TOUR Championship since 2019, Woodland has earned his way back into the season finale and will have another opportunity to compete among the PGA Tour’s elite. Even Smylie Kaufman agrees that this is the stuff good golf is made of.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood is back at East Lake looking to defend his TOUR Championship title. His victory last season was particularly memorable, because it marked his first PGA Tour win. The fan-favorite golfer received plenty of support from fans as he claimed his highly anticipated breakthrough and will hope to win back-to-back titles.

Akshay Bhatia is another player to watch this week. At just 24 years old, Bhatia is making his second appearance at East Lake, continuing what has already been an impressive young career, highlighted by a win at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Six players will make their TOUR Championship debuts this year: Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Fitzpatrick, Alex Smalley and Ryan Fox.

Alex Fitzpatrick’s journey to East Lake is also a noteworthy one. Fitzpatrick earned exemptions for the season after teaming up with his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick, to win the Zurich Classic. He continued to build on that opportunity throughout the season, earning his place in the TOUR Championship field alongside his brother.

Big Names Not at East Lake

Unfortunately, some big names failed to qualify for the TOUR Championship, ending their season earlier than expected. While golfers like Jordan Spieth and Max Homa were knocked out of the playoffs ahead of the BMW Championship, a few were able to hold on a little longer before losing their spots.

One of the biggest surprises came from Rickie Fowler, who was on the bubble before ultimately losing his spot at East Lake. Similarly, Justin Thomas, Bud Cauley and Kurt Kitayama were right on the edge before falling out of the top 30 thanks to performances by players like Robert MacIntyre, Woodland, and Patrick Cantlay.