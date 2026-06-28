Travelers Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

The final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship has all the makings of a classic finish, with Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler locked in another heavyweight duel. After trading birdies throughout Saturday’s third round, Hovland seized a one-shot lead over the World No. 1 thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole while Scheffler made bogey, setting up one of the most anticipated Sunday pairings of the PGA Tour season.

With a $20 million purse on the line, there’s more than just a trophy at stake. The winner of the Travelers Championship will take home a massive $3.6 million, one of the richest payouts of the PGA Tour season as the tournament remains one of the circuit’s Signature Events.

Whether Hovland captures his first Travelers title or Scheffler adds another victory to his already decorated resume, Sunday’s champion will receive the same lucrative winner’s check.

U.S. Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Travelers Championship:

POS. PCT. AMOUNT 2 TIED 3 TIED 4 TIED 5 TIED 6 TIED 7 TIED 8 TIED 9 TIED 10 TIED 1 18.00% $3,600,000.00 2 10.80% $2,160,000.00 $1,760,000.00 $1,493,333.33 $1,320,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,111,666.67 $1,041,428.57 $983,750.00 $934,444.44 $891,000.00 3 6.80% $1,360,000.00 $1,160,000.00 $1,040,000.00 $960,000.00 $902,000.00 $855,000.00 $815,714.29 $781,250.00 $750,000.00 $721,000.00 4 4.80% $960,000.00 $880,000.00 $826,666.67 $787,500.00 $754,000.00 $725,000.00 $698,571.43 $673,750.00 $650,000.00 $627,000.00 5 4.00% $800,000.00 $760,000.00 $730,000.00 $702,500.00 $678,000.00 $655,000.00 $632,857.14 $611,250.00 $590,000.00 $569,000.00 6 3.60% $720,000.00 $695,000.00 $670,000.00 $647,500.00 $626,000.00 $605,000.00 $584,285.71 $563,750.00 $543,333.33 $525,000.00 7 3.35% $670,000.00 $645,000.00 $623,333.33 $602,500.00 $582,000.00 $561,666.67 $541,428.57 $521,250.00 $503,333.33 $487,000.00 8 3.10% $620,000.00 $600,000.00 $580,000.00 $560,000.00 $540,000.00 $520,000.00 $500,000.00 $482,500.00 $466,666.67 $452,000.00 9 2.90% $580,000.00 $560,000.00 $540,000.00 $520,000.00 $500,000.00 $480,000.00 $462,857.14 $447,500.00 $433,333.33 $420,000.00 10 2.70% $540,000.00 $520,000.00 $500,000.00 $480,000.00 $460,000.00 $443,333.33 $428,571.43 $415,000.00 $402,222.22 $390,000.00 11 2.50% $500,000.00 $480,000.00 $460,000.00 $440,000.00 $424,000.00 $410,000.00 $397,142.86 $385,000.00 $373,333.33 $362,000.00 12 2.30% $460,000.00 $440,000.00 $420,000.00 $405,000.00 $392,000.00 $380,000.00 $368,571.43 $357,500.00 $346,666.67 $336,000.00 13 2.10% $420,000.00 $400,000.00 $386,666.67 $375,000.00 $364,000.00 $353,333.33 $342,857.14 $332,500.00 $322,222.22 $312,300.00 14 1.90% $380,000.00 $370,000.00 $360,000.00 $350,000.00 $340,000.00 $330,000.00 $320,000.00 $310,000.00 $300,333.33 $291,050.00 15 1.80% $360,000.00 $350,000.00 $340,000.00 $330,000.00 $320,000.00 $310,000.00 $300,000.00 $290,375.00 $281,166.67 $272,050.00 16 1.70% $340,000.00 $330,000.00 $320,000.00 $310,000.00 $300,000.00 $290,000.00 $280,428.57 $271,312.50 $262,277.78 $253,550.00 17 1.60% $320,000.00 $310,000.00 $300,000.00 $290,000.00 $280,000.00 $270,500.00 $261,500.00 $252,562.50 $243,944.44 $235,450.00 18 1.50% $300,000.00 $290,000.00 $280,000.00 $270,000.00 $260,600.00 $251,750.00 $242,928.57 $234,437.50 $226,055.56 $218,700.00 19 1.40% $280,000.00 $270,000.00 $260,000.00 $250,750.00 $242,100.00 $233,416.67 $225,071.43 $216,812.50 $209,666.67 $203,300.00 20 1.30% $260,000.00 $250,000.00 $241,000.00 $232,625.00 $224,100.00 $215,916.67 $207,785.71 $200,875.00 $194,777.78 $189,300.00 21 1.20% $240,000.00 $231,500.00 $223,500.00 $215,125.00 $207,100.00 $199,083.33 $192,428.57 $186,625.00 $181,444.44 $176,700.00 22 1.11% $223,000.00 $215,250.00 $206,833.33 $198,875.00 $190,900.00 $184,500.00 $179,000.00 $174,125.00 $169,666.67 $165,550.00 23 1.04% $207,500.00 $198,750.00 $190,833.33 $182,875.00 $176,800.00 $171,666.67 $167,142.86 $163,000.00 $159,166.67 $155,500.00 24 0.95% $190,000.00 $182,500.00 $174,666.67 $169,125.00 $164,500.00 $160,416.67 $156,642.86 $153,125.00 $149,722.22 $146,400.00 25 0.88% $175,000.00 $167,000.00 $162,166.67 $158,125.00 $154,500.00 $151,083.33 $147,857.14 $144,687.50 $141,555.56 $138,500.00 26 0.80% $159,000.00 $155,750.00 $152,500.00 $149,375.00 $146,300.00 $143,333.33 $140,357.14 $137,375.00 $134,444.44 $131,650.00 27 0.76% $152,500.00 $149,250.00 $146,166.67 $143,125.00 $140,200.00 $137,250.00 $134,285.71 $131,375.00 $128,611.11 $125,900.00 28 0.73% $146,000.00 $143,000.00 $140,000.00 $137,125.00 $134,200.00 $131,250.00 $128,357.14 $125,625.00 $122,944.44 $120,300.00 29 0.70% $140,000.00 $137,000.00 $134,166.67 $131,250.00 $128,300.00 $125,416.67 $122,714.29 $120,062.50 $117,444.44 $114,950.00 30 0.67% $134,000.00 $131,250.00 $128,333.33 $125,375.00 $122,500.00 $119,833.33 $117,214.29 $114,625.00 $112,166.67 $109,800.00 31 0.64% $128,500.00 $125,500.00 $122,500.00 $119,625.00 $117,000.00 $114,416.67 $111,857.14 $109,437.50 $107,111.11 $104,800.00 32 0.61% $122,500.00 $119,500.00 $116,666.67 $114,125.00 $111,600.00 $109,083.33 $106,714.29 $104,437.50 $102,166.67 $99,950.00 33 0.58% $116,500.00 $113,750.00 $111,333.33 $108,875.00 $106,400.00 $104,083.33 $101,857.14 $99,625.00 $97,444.44 $95,300.00 34 0.56% $111,000.00 $108,750.00 $106,333.33 $103,875.00 $101,600.00 $99,416.67 $97,214.29 $95,062.50 $92,944.44 $90,850.00 35 0.53% $106,500.00 $104,000.00 $101,500.00 $99,250.00 $97,100.00 $94,916.67 $92,785.71 $90,687.50 $88,611.11 $86,550.00 36 0.51% $101,500.00 $99,000.00 $96,833.33 $94,750.00 $92,600.00 $90,500.00 $88,428.57 $86,375.00 $84,333.33 $82,300.00 37 0.48% $96,500.00 $94,500.00 $92,500.00 $90,375.00 $88,300.00 $86,250.00 $84,214.29 $82,187.50 $80,166.67 $78,150.00 38 0.46% $92,500.00 $90,500.00 $88,333.33 $86,250.00 $84,200.00 $82,166.67 $80,142.86 $78,125.00 $76,111.11 $74,100.00 39 0.44% $88,500.00 $86,250.00 $84,166.67 $82,125.00 $80,100.00 $78,083.33 $76,071.43 $74,062.50 $72,055.56 $70,150.00 40 0.42% $84,000.00 $82,000.00 $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,111.11 $66,300.00 41 0.40% $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,125.00 $64,333.33 $62,800.00 42 0.38% $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,000.00 $64,142.86 $62,375.00 $60,888.89 $59,600.00 43 0.36% $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,000.00 $64,000.00 $62,166.67 $60,428.57 $59,000.00 $57,777.78 $56,700.00 44 0.34% $68,000.00 $66,000.00 $64,000.00 $62,000.00 $60,200.00 $58,500.00 $57,142.86 $56,000.00 $55,000.00 $54,100.00 45 0.32% $64,000.00 $62,000.00 $60,000.00 $58,250.00 $56,600.00 $55,333.33 $54,285.71 $53,375.00 $52,555.56 $51,900.00 46 0.30% $60,000.00 $58,000.00 $56,333.33 $54,750.00 $53,600.00 $52,666.67 $51,857.14 $51,125.00 $50,555.56 $50,050.00 47 0.28% $56,000.00 $54,500.00 $53,000.00 $52,000.00 $51,200.00 $50,500.00 $49,857.14 $49,375.00 $48,944.44 $48,550.00 48 0.27% $53,000.00 $51,500.00 $50,666.67 $50,000.00 $49,400.00 $48,833.33 $48,428.57 $48,062.50 $47,722.22 $47,400.00 49 0.25% $50,000.00 $49,500.00 $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,666.67 $47,357.14 $47,062.50 $46,777.78 $46,500.00 50 0.24% $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,200.00 $46,916.67 $46,642.86 $46,375.00 $46,111.11 $45,850.00 51 0.24% $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,000.00 $46,750.00 $46,500.00 $46,250.00 $46,000.00 $45,750.00 $45,500.00 $45,250.00 52 0.23% $47,000.00 $46,500.00 $46,333.33 $46,125.00 $45,900.00 $45,666.67 $45,428.57 $45,187.50 $44,944.44 $44,700.00 53 0.23% $46,000.00 $46,000.00 $45,833.33 $45,625.00 $45,400.00 $45,166.67 $44,928.57 $44,687.50 $44,444.44 $44,200.00 54 0.23% $46,000.00 $45,750.00 $45,500.00 $45,250.00 $45,000.00 $44,750.00 $44,500.00 $44,250.00 $44,000.00 $43,750.00 55 0.23% $45,500.00 $45,250.00 $45,000.00 $44,750.00 $44,500.00 $44,250.00 $44,000.00 $43,750.00 $43,500.00 $43,250.00 56 0.23% $45,000.00 $44,750.00 $44,500.00 $44,250.00 $44,000.00 $43,750.00 $43,500.00 $43,250.00 $43,000.00 $42,750.00 57 0.22% $44,500.00 $44,250.00 $44,000.00 $43,750.00 $43,500.00 $43,250.00 $43,000.00 $42,750.00 $42,500.00 $42,250.00 58 0.22% $44,000.00 $43,750.00 $43,500.00 $43,250.00 $43,000.00 $42,750.00 $42,500.00 $42,250.00 $42,000.00 $41,750.00 59 0.22% $43,500.00 $43,250.00 $43,000.00 $42,750.00 $42,500.00 $42,250.00 $42,000.00 $41,750.00 $41,500.00 $41,250.00 60 0.21% $43,000.00 $42,750.00 $42,500.00 $42,250.00 $42,000.00 $41,750.00 $41,500.00 $41,250.00 $41,000.00 $40,700.00 61 0.21% $42,500.00 $42,250.00 $42,000.00 $41,750.00 $41,500.00 $41,250.00 $41,000.00 $40,750.00 $40,444.44 $40,150.00 62 0.21% $42,000.00 $41,750.00 $41,500.00 $41,250.00 $41,000.00 $40,750.00 $40,500.00 $40,187.50 $39,888.89 $39,600.00 63 0.21% $41,500.00 $41,250.00 $41,000.00 $40,750.00 $40,500.00 $40,250.00 $39,928.57 $39,625.00 $39,333.33 $39,000.00 64 0.20% $41,000.00 $40,750.00 $40,500.00 $40,250.00 $40,000.00 $39,666.67 $39,357.14 $39,062.50 $38,722.22 65 0.20% $40,500.00 $40,250.00 $40,000.00 $39,750.00 $39,400.00 $39,083.33 $38,785.71 $38,437.50 66 0.20% $40,000.00 $39,750.00 $39,500.00 $39,125.00 $38,800.00 $38,500.00 $38,142.86 67 0.20% $39,500.00 $39,250.00 $38,833.33 $38,500.00 $38,200.00 $37,833.33 68 0.20% $39,000.00 $38,500.00 $38,166.67 $37,875.00 $37,500.00 69 0.19% $38,000.00 $37,750.00 $37,500.00 $37,125.00 70 0.19% $37,500.00 $37,250.00 $36,833.33 71 0.18% $37,000.00 $36,500.00 72 0.18% $36,000.00

Defending Champion Keegan Bradley Returns

Last year, Keegan Bradley delivered one of the most memorable finishes of the PGA Tour season. The New England native thrilled the home crowd by edging Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke to capture his second Travelers Championship title, adding to the victory he earned at TPC River Highlands in 2023.

Bradley entered this week’s tournament looking to become the first player since the event became a Signature Event to successfully defend his title. While he hasn’t seriously challenged Hovland or Scheffler atop the leaderboard this week, the defending champion once again showed why TPC River Highlands is one of his favorite venues.

His course history remains among the strongest in the field, and he continues to be a fan favorite whenever the PGA Tour visits Connecticut.

What’s next on the PGA Tour?

With the Travelers Championship wrapping up another Signature Event, the PGA Tour quickly shifts its focus to a busy July schedule. The next stop is the John Deere Classic, which tees off July 2 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse and was won by Brian Campbell last year.

The following week, the Tour heads overseas for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, serving as the final tune-up before the season’s last major. At the same time, players not competing in Scotland will have the opportunity to tee it up at the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Attention then turns to The Open Championship, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after capturing the Claret Jug in 2025. The month concludes with the 3M Open in Minnesota before the Tour heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, giving players several more opportunities to build momentum before the FedExCup Playoffs begin in August.