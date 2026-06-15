U.S. Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The U.S. Open once again features one of the deepest and most accomplished fields in golf, bringing together major champions, world-ranked stars, rising talents, and qualifiers who earned their place through one of the sport’s most demanding pathways.
Leading the field is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who arrives as one of the tournament favorites alongside Masters champion Rory McIlroy, and defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.
Scheffler has the opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam, after already winning The Masters (2022 and 2024), PGA Championship (2025), and The Open (2025).
Adding to the storyline, the championship concludes on Father’s Day, which also happens to be Scheffler’s 30th birthday. A victory would not only complete the career Grand Slam, but also give him a memorable way to celebrate both occasions.
Full U.S. Open Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 U.S. Open, per the PGA Tour:
U.S. Open winner (10 years)
J.J. Spaun
Bryson DeChambeau
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Brooks Koepka (WD)
Dustin Johnson
Top 10 and ties from te 2025 U.S. Open
Robert MacIntyre
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Young
Tyrrell Hatton
Carlos Ortiz
Sam Burns
Scottie Scheffler
Ben Griffin
Russell Henley
2025 U.S. Senior Open winner
Padraig Harrington
2025 U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up
Mason Howell (a)
Jackson Herrington (a)
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur winner
Hamilton Coleman (a)
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner
Brandon Holtz (a)
Masters Tournament winner (five years)
Rory McIlroy
PGA Championship winner (five years)
Aaron Rai
Xander Schauffele
Justin Thomas
The Open Championship winner (five years)
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
2025 BMW PGA Championship winner
Alex Noren
2025 TOUR Championship field (FedExCup top 30)
Tommy Fleetwood
Patrick Cantlay
Corey Conners
Keegan Bradley
Chris Gotterup
Akshay Bhatia
Harris English
Shane Lowry
Harry Hall
Nick Taylor
Ludvig Åberg
Justin Rose
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Jacob Bridgeman
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Sepp Straka
Top five players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18
Alex Fitzpatrick
Sahith Theegala
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Patrick Rodgers
Matti Schmid
Points leader from 2025 Korn Ferry Tour
Johnny Keefer
Top two players from 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
Laurie Canter
Adrien Saddier
Top player from 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
Jayden Schaper
British Amateur winner
Ethan Fang (a)
Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025
Jackson Koivun (a)
NCAA Championship winner
Preston Stout (a)
Latin America Amateur winner
Mateo Pulcini (a)
The top 60 players from May 18 Official World Golf Ranking
Patrick Reed
Si Woo Kim
Kristoffer Reitan
Nicolai Højgaard
Kurt Kitayama
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Gerard
Rickie Fowler
Jake Knapp
Jason Day
Alex Smalley
Daniel Berger
Michael Kim
Matt McCarty
Jordan Spieth
Adam Scott
Nico Echavarria
Sam Stevens
Ryan Fox
Michael Brennan
Pierceson Coody
David Puig
Ryo Hisatsune
Top player not already exempt from top three in final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18
Joaquin Niemann
Top player not already exempt from top three of 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18
Lucas Herbert
Final qualifying: England
Nathan Kimsey
Rocco Repetto Taylor
Filippo Celli
Matthew Jordan
Angel Hidalgo
Niklas Norgaard
Ugo Coussaud
Final qualifying: Japan
Ryuichi Oiwa
Kaito Onishi
Taihei Sato
Final qualifying: America
Peter Uihlein
Tom Kim
Cooper Dossey
Jimmy Stanger
Graeme McDowell
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Caleb Surratt
Neal Shipley
Zac Blair
Dylan Wu
Billy Horschel
Nick Hardy
Ben Silverman
Ryder Cowan (a)
Miles Russell (a)
Emiliano Grillo
Alejandro Tosti
Marcelo Rozo
William Mouw
John Parry
Max McGreevy
Jackson Suber
Ben Kohles
Davis Thompson
J.B. Holmes
Arni Sveinsson (a)
Carl Yuan
Brandon Wu
Cole Hammer
Kevin Roy
Max Greyserman
Ben James
James Nicholas
Chris Kirk
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Eric Lee (a)
Andrew Putnam
Local and final qualifying
T.K. Kim
Manav Shah
Giuseppe Puebla (a)
Logan Reilly (a)
Jake Sollon
Vaughn Harber (a)
Jackson Ormond (a)
Jackson Van Paris
Jake Peacock
Robbie Higgins
Chase Kyes (a)
Matthew Robles (a)
Marek Fleming (a)
Greyson Leach
Notable Withdrawals From the U.S. Open Field
The championship field took a pair of notable hits before the opening round, as golf star Brooks Koepka and England’s Marco Penge both withdrew from the tournament.
Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open champion and five-time major winner, was originally exempt through his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship.
Penge, meanwhile, earned his place in the field after a breakthrough season on the DP World Tour. The Englishman captured his first DP World Tour title earlier this year and had climbed into contention for one of the strongest seasons of his professional career before opting to withdraw.
“Unfortunately, myself and my team have decided that I am going to have to WD from the U.S. Open, which I’m gutted about,” Penge said. “My health is the no.1 priority for now and until I get to the bottom of the issues I wont be competing. The plan is to return fully fit.
“I have had numerous scans and seen several specialists and we are getting close to resolving the issue that I’ve been struggling with for eight months. I appreciate the continued support as always and I’ll be back soon!”
U.S. Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals