U.S. Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The U.S. Open once again features one of the deepest and most accomplished fields in golf, bringing together major champions, world-ranked stars, rising talents, and qualifiers who earned their place through one of the sport’s most demanding pathways.

Leading the field is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who arrives as one of the tournament favorites alongside Masters champion Rory McIlroy, and defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler has the opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam, after already winning The Masters (2022 and 2024), PGA Championship (2025), and The Open (2025).

Adding to the storyline, the championship concludes on Father’s Day, which also happens to be Scheffler’s 30th birthday. A victory would not only complete the career Grand Slam, but also give him a memorable way to celebrate both occasions.

Full U.S. Open Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 U.S. Open, per the PGA Tour:

U.S. Open winner (10 years)

J.J. Spaun

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Brooks Koepka (WD)

Dustin Johnson

Top 10 and ties from te 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Young

Tyrrell Hatton

Carlos Ortiz

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

2025 U.S. Senior Open winner

Padraig Harrington

2025 U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up

Mason Howell (a)

Jackson Herrington (a)

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur winner

Hamilton Coleman (a)

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner

Brandon Holtz (a)

Masters Tournament winner (five years)

Rory McIlroy

PGA Championship winner (five years)

Aaron Rai

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

The Open Championship winner (five years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

2025 BMW PGA Championship winner

Alex Noren

2025 TOUR Championship field (FedExCup top 30)

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Keegan Bradley

Chris Gotterup

Akshay Bhatia

Harris English

Shane Lowry

Harry Hall

Nick Taylor

Ludvig Åberg

Justin Rose

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Jacob Bridgeman

Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka

Top five players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18

Alex Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Patrick Rodgers

Matti Schmid

Points leader from 2025 Korn Ferry Tour

Johnny Keefer

Top two players from 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Laurie Canter

Adrien Saddier

Top player from 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Jayden Schaper

British Amateur winner

Ethan Fang (a)

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

Jackson Koivun (a)

NCAA Championship winner

Preston Stout (a)

Latin America Amateur winner

Mateo Pulcini (a)

The top 60 players from May 18 Official World Golf Ranking

Patrick Reed

Si Woo Kim

Kristoffer Reitan

Nicolai Højgaard

Kurt Kitayama

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Gerard

Rickie Fowler

Jake Knapp

Jason Day

Alex Smalley

Daniel Berger

Michael Kim

Matt McCarty

Jordan Spieth

Adam Scott

Nico Echavarria

Sam Stevens

Ryan Fox

Michael Brennan

Pierceson Coody

David Puig

Ryo Hisatsune

Top player not already exempt from top three in final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Joaquin Niemann

Top player not already exempt from top three of 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Lucas Herbert

Final qualifying: England

Nathan Kimsey

Rocco Repetto Taylor

Filippo Celli

Matthew Jordan

Angel Hidalgo

Niklas Norgaard

Ugo Coussaud

Final qualifying: Japan

Ryuichi Oiwa

Kaito Onishi

Taihei Sato

Final qualifying: America

Peter Uihlein

Tom Kim

Cooper Dossey

Jimmy Stanger

Graeme McDowell

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Caleb Surratt

Neal Shipley

Zac Blair

Dylan Wu

Billy Horschel

Nick Hardy

Ben Silverman

Ryder Cowan (a)

Miles Russell (a)

Emiliano Grillo

Alejandro Tosti

Marcelo Rozo

William Mouw

John Parry

Max McGreevy

Jackson Suber

Ben Kohles

Davis Thompson

J.B. Holmes

Arni Sveinsson (a)

Carl Yuan

Brandon Wu

Cole Hammer

Kevin Roy

Max Greyserman

Ben James

James Nicholas

Chris Kirk

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Eric Lee (a)

Andrew Putnam

Local and final qualifying

T.K. Kim

Manav Shah

Giuseppe Puebla (a)

Logan Reilly (a)

Jake Sollon

Vaughn Harber (a)

Jackson Ormond (a)

Jackson Van Paris

Jake Peacock

Robbie Higgins

Chase Kyes (a)

Matthew Robles (a)

Marek Fleming (a)

Greyson Leach

Notable Withdrawals From the U.S. Open Field

The championship field took a pair of notable hits before the opening round, as golf star Brooks Koepka and England’s Marco Penge both withdrew from the tournament.

Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open champion and five-time major winner, was originally exempt through his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship.

“I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can’t grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was but hopefully we’ll figure it out,” Koepka said.

“The whole warm-up, I felt fine, I was absolutely good. Then got to the range and went to grip the club and I just couldn’t even grip it. So it lasted—it was all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don’t know if that’s just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we’ll figure it out now.”

Penge, meanwhile, earned his place in the field after a breakthrough season on the DP World Tour. The Englishman captured his first DP World Tour title earlier this year and had climbed into contention for one of the strongest seasons of his professional career before opting to withdraw.

“Unfortunately, myself and my team have decided that I am going to have to WD from the U.S. Open, which I’m gutted about,” Penge said. “My health is the no.1 priority for now and until I get to the bottom of the issues I wont be competing. The plan is to return fully fit.

“I have had numerous scans and seen several specialists and we are getting close to resolving the issue that I’ve been struggling with for eight months. I appreciate the continued support as always and I’ll be back soon!”