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U.S. Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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U.S. Open trophy
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The U.S. OPEN trophy is seen outside of the clubhouse prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026.

The 126th U.S. Open is underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, where the world’s best golfers are competing not only for one of the sport’s most prestigious trophies but also for a massive payday.

The United States Golf Association has once again increased the financial stakes, with the total purse reaching $22.5 million. That figure makes the U.S. Open one of the richest events in professional golf and ensures that players throughout the field will earn significant payouts based on their final position on the leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark has emerged as the player everyone is chasing. Clark entered the third round with a four-shot lead after producing a historic start at Shinnecock Hills. He opened the championship with the lowest round ever recorded in a U.S. Open at the famed Long Island venue before backing it up with another strong performance to reach 7-under par through 36 holes.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion now finds himself in position to add another major title to his resume, and claim the tournament’s $4.5 million winner’s check.

“I just think with the mental game there’s ebbs and flows,” Clark said. “If you think of it as climbing Everest, sometimes you go up, sometimes you have to go down to go back up. I think that’s kind of what happens both on the golf course and off the golf course.

“Right now I’m trending back up, which is nice.”

U.S. Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 U.S. Open:

Finish Payout
1st $4,500,000
2nd $2,430,000
3rd $1,532,530
4th $1,074,363
5th $894,841
6th $793,443
7th $715,320
8th $640,654
9th $579,815
10th $532,572
11th $486,021
12th $449,379
13th $418,729
14th $386,466
15th $358,812
16th $335,767
17th $317,331
18th $298,895
19th $280,459
20th $262,022
21st $246,121
22nd $230,220
23rd $214,780
24th $200,492
25th $188,048
26th $177,447
27th $169,381
28th $162,237
29th $155,324
30th $148,410
31st $141,497
32nd $134,583
33rd $127,669
34th $121,447
35th $116,377
36th $111,307
37th $106,468
38th $101,859
39th $97,250
40th $92,641
41st $88,032
42nd $83,423
43rd $78,814
44th $74,205
45th $69,596
46th $65,448
47th $61,300
48th $57,382
49th $55,077
50th $52,773
51st $51,390
52nd $50,238
53rd $49,316
54th $48,855
55th $48,394
56th $47,933
57th $47,472
58th $47,012
59th $46,551
60th $46,090
61st $45,629
62nd $45,168
63rd $44,707
64th $44,246
65th $43,785
66th $43,324
67th $42,863

What’s Next on Tour?

Following the conclusion of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, the PGA Tour schedule remains packed with high-profile events as players continue chasing FedExCup points and positioning ahead of the playoffs.

The next stop is the Travelers Championship, which will be played June 25-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the tournament features a $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points for the winner. Keegan Bradley enters as the defending champion after earning $3.6 million with his victory last year.

After the Travelers Championship, the tour heads to Illinois for the John Deere Classic from July 2-5. The event carries an $8.8 million purse before players travel overseas for the Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland from July 9-12, one of the final tune-up events before the year’s final major championship.

The golf world will then turn its attention to The Open Championship, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale in England. The tournament will award 750 FedExCup points and serves as the final major championship of the season. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning last year’s Claret Jug.

Following The Open, players will continue their push toward the FedExCup Playoffs at the 3M Open in Minnesota (July 23-26) and the Rocket Classic in Detroit (July 30-Aug. 2), with each event offering valuable points and millions of dollars in prize money as the postseason approaches.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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U.S. Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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