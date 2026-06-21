U.S. Open Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

The 126th U.S. Open is underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, where the world’s best golfers are competing not only for one of the sport’s most prestigious trophies but also for a massive payday.

The United States Golf Association has once again increased the financial stakes, with the total purse reaching $22.5 million. That figure makes the U.S. Open one of the richest events in professional golf and ensures that players throughout the field will earn significant payouts based on their final position on the leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark has emerged as the player everyone is chasing. Clark entered the third round with a four-shot lead after producing a historic start at Shinnecock Hills. He opened the championship with the lowest round ever recorded in a U.S. Open at the famed Long Island venue before backing it up with another strong performance to reach 7-under par through 36 holes.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion now finds himself in position to add another major title to his resume, and claim the tournament’s $4.5 million winner’s check.

“I just think with the mental game there’s ebbs and flows,” Clark said. “If you think of it as climbing Everest, sometimes you go up, sometimes you have to go down to go back up. I think that’s kind of what happens both on the golf course and off the golf course.

“Right now I’m trending back up, which is nice.”

U.S. Open Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 U.S. Open:

Finish Payout 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,430,000 3rd $1,532,530 4th $1,074,363 5th $894,841 6th $793,443 7th $715,320 8th $640,654 9th $579,815 10th $532,572 11th $486,021 12th $449,379 13th $418,729 14th $386,466 15th $358,812 16th $335,767 17th $317,331 18th $298,895 19th $280,459 20th $262,022 21st $246,121 22nd $230,220 23rd $214,780 24th $200,492 25th $188,048 26th $177,447 27th $169,381 28th $162,237 29th $155,324 30th $148,410 31st $141,497 32nd $134,583 33rd $127,669 34th $121,447 35th $116,377 36th $111,307 37th $106,468 38th $101,859 39th $97,250 40th $92,641 41st $88,032 42nd $83,423 43rd $78,814 44th $74,205 45th $69,596 46th $65,448 47th $61,300 48th $57,382 49th $55,077 50th $52,773 51st $51,390 52nd $50,238 53rd $49,316 54th $48,855 55th $48,394 56th $47,933 57th $47,472 58th $47,012 59th $46,551 60th $46,090 61st $45,629 62nd $45,168 63rd $44,707 64th $44,246 65th $43,785 66th $43,324 67th $42,863

What’s Next on Tour?

Following the conclusion of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, the PGA Tour schedule remains packed with high-profile events as players continue chasing FedExCup points and positioning ahead of the playoffs.

The next stop is the Travelers Championship, which will be played June 25-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the tournament features a $20 million purse and 700 FedExCup points for the winner. Keegan Bradley enters as the defending champion after earning $3.6 million with his victory last year.

After the Travelers Championship, the tour heads to Illinois for the John Deere Classic from July 2-5. The event carries an $8.8 million purse before players travel overseas for the Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland from July 9-12, one of the final tune-up events before the year’s final major championship.

The golf world will then turn its attention to The Open Championship, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale in England. The tournament will award 750 FedExCup points and serves as the final major championship of the season. Scottie Scheffler enters as the defending champion after winning last year’s Claret Jug.

Following The Open, players will continue their push toward the FedExCup Playoffs at the 3M Open in Minnesota (July 23-26) and the Rocket Classic in Detroit (July 30-Aug. 2), with each event offering valuable points and millions of dollars in prize money as the postseason approaches.