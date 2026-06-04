2026 U.S. Women’s Open: TV Schedule, Streaming Information & Featured Groups

The 2026 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally kicks off Thursday, June 4, at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The championship will see the world’s top golfers competing for one of the most coveted trophies in women’s golf. Riviera, often praised by professionals as a favorite, will provide a tough test for the field as it plays to a par 71 and measures 6,699 yards.

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Open

Competition gets underway at 6:45 a.m. PDT on Thursday, with four rounds scheduled through Sunday. While television coverage will highlight much of the action, fans can follow the tournament throughout the day on multiple platforms. Coverage will be available on USA Network, NBC, Peacock, the NBC Sports App, the USGA App, and the official U.S. Women’s Open website. Expanded Featured Groups coverage will allow fans to follow some of the biggest names from the opening tee shot to the final putt.

How to Watch (times in PDT)

Television

Thursday, June 4: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., USA Network

Friday, June 5: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., USA Network

Saturday, June 6: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., USA Network

Sunday, June 7: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Sunday, June 7: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., NBC

Streaming

Thursday, June 4: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Thursday Featured Groups: 7:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., uswomensopen.com and Peacock

Friday, June 5: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Friday Featured Groups: 7:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., uswomensopen.com and Peacock

Saturday, June 6, Featured Groups: TBD, uswomensopen.com and Peacock

Sunday, June 7: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Peacock/NBCSN

Sunday, June 7: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Peacock

Featured Groups

One of the featured groups include the pairing of World No. 1 Nelly Korda, World No. 3 Hyo Joo Kim, and World No. 5 Hannah Green. The trio is expected to draw plenty of attention throughout their rounds as three of the top-ranked players in the world. Meanwhile, Korda enters the championship among the favorites to claim the title.

Another player to watch is Jeeno Thitikul. She arrives at Riviera hoping to achieve her first major championship victory. Seen as one of the most talented young players in women’s golf, Thitikul will play alongside Charley Hull and Patty Tavatanakit in a featured group that could offer plenty of impressive moments.

Defending champion Maja Stark will also be featured alongside Megha Ganne and Miyu Yamashita. As the reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion, Stark returns looking to successfully defend her title against one of the toughest fields of the season.

Another interesting story comes with the appearance of Michelle Wie West. The former U.S. Women’s Open champion is using the final year of the 10-year exemption she earned through her victory to compete at Riviera. Wie West has come out and said that this is a one-time appearance and that she is not planning on a full-time return to the LPGA Tour. Her attendance, however, gives fans a unique opportunity to watch one of the most recognizable figures in women’s golf compete once again.

With a field full of talent, and several important storylines, the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open promises to deliver four days of memorable golf. Whether following on television, streaming online, or tracking featured groups throughout the day, golf fans will have no shortage of ways to experience all of the action at Riviera.

Featured Groups Tee Times

Thursday

7:07 a.m. off the 10th tee: Maja Stark, Megha Ganne, Miyu Yamashita

7:29 a.m. off the 10th tee: Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green

1:03 p.m. off the 1st tee: Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

1:36 p.m. off the 1st tee: Michelle Wie West, Hinako Shibuno, Yani Tseng

Friday

12:52 p.m. off the 1st tee: Maja Stark, Megha Ganne, Miyu Yamashita

1:14 p.m. off the 1st tee: Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green

7:18 a.m. off the 10th tee: Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

7:51 a.m. off the 10th tee: Michelle Wie West, Hinako Shibuno, Yani Tseng