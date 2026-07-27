3M Open 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Jackson Koivun’s dream start to life as a PGA Tour professional continued in spectacular fashion at the 3M Open.

The 21-year-old captured his first PGA Tour title in just his third professional start, cruising to a three-shot victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He carded a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 25-under par.

“I wrote confidence, trust and dominate on my golf glove. Dominate is a word I came up with in college because I want to see how good I can play. It helps me a lot with my mindset and I kept doing it.”

The win not only secured Koivun his maiden Tour trophy, but also delivered the tournament’s top prize of $1,584,000 from the event’s $8.8 million purse.

Throughout the tournament, Koivun posted rounds of 64, 68, 61, and 66.

“I love this game and I love golf. It’s been love at first sight and I want to thank my parents for getting me into the journey.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished alone in second after making a Sunday charge, earning $959,200. Despite coming up short, Scheffler continued another remarkable season, officially pushing his on-course earnings to nearly $17 million through one victory and five runner-up finishes.

“Depending on how Jackson played, I knew I was going to need a really low number regardless,” Scheffler said. “I wanted to get something really low on the front nine and kind of put myself on the leaderboard. I didn’t quite have that, I think I was only 3 under on the front so I wasn’t able to really apply too much pressure early on. Overall was a pretty solid week.”

2026 3M Open Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 3M Open, per Golf Channel:

Finish Player Earnings 1st Jackson Koivun $1,584,000 2nd Scottie Scheffler $959,200 T3rd Hideki Matsuyama $429,550 T3rd Brian Harman $429,550 T3rd Denny McCarthy $429,550 T3rd Chandler Phillips $429,550 T7th Davis Thompson $286,000 T7th Emiliano Grillo $286,000 9th Ben Kohles $257,400 T10th Gary Woodland $222,200 T10th Séamus Power $222,200 T10th Michael Kim $222,200 T13th Jake Knapp $172,333 T13th Zac Blair $172,333 T13th Billy Horschel $172,333 T16th Patrick Fishburn $138,600 T16th Zecheng Dou $138,600 T16th Davis Chatfield $138,600 T16th Kevin Yu $138,600 T20th Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $103,840 T20th Tom Kim $103,840 T20th Christiaan Bezuidenhout $103,840 T20th Lee Hodges $103,840 T24th John Parry $70,086 T24th Kevin Streelman $70,086 T24th Hank Lebioda $70,086 T24th Kurt Kitayama $70,086 T24th Austin Smotherman $70,086 T24th Chandler Blanchet $70,086 T24th Michael Brennan $70,086 T31st Max Greyserman $55,000 T31st Chris Kirk $55,000 T31st Kevin Roy $55,000 T34th Maverick McNealy $45,848 T34th Muzzy Donohue $45,848 T34th Joel Dahmen $45,848 T34th Mark Hubbard $45,848 T34th Vince Whaley $45,848 T39th Pontus Nyholm $36,520 T39th Jordan Smith $36,520 T39th Corey Conners $36,520 T39th John VanDerLaan $36,520 T39th Troy Merritt $36,520 T44th Matti Schmid $26,413 T44th Mackenzie Hughes $26,413 T44th Neal Shipley $26,413 T44th Zach Bauchou $26,413 T44th Ricky Castillo $26,413 T44th Keith Mitchell $26,413 T44th Jesper Svensson $26,413 T51st Camilo Villegas $21,428 T51st Jimmy Stanger $21,428 T51st Kristoffer Ventura $21,428 T51st Casey Jarvis $21,428 55th A.J. Ewart $20,680 56th Beau Hossler $20,504 T57th Haotong Li $20,152 T57th Austin Eckroat $20,152 T57th Lucas Glover $20,152 T60th Will Gordon $19,712 T60th Sam Stevens $19,712 T62nd Rico Hoey $19,360 T62nd Trace Crowe $19,360 T64th Lanto Griffin $19,008 T64th Jeffrey Kang $19,008 66th Fabián Gómez $18,744

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour schedule now shifts to the Rocket Classic, which will be played July 30 through August 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

The tournament features a $10 million purse, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. Aldrich Potgieter returns as the defending champion after collecting $1.728 million last season.

From there, the Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship from August 6-9. The final event before the postseason offers an $8.5 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Cameron Young returning as defending champion.

The FedExCup Playoffs begin the following week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 12-16) in Memphis. The opening playoff event boasts a $20 million purse and 750 FedExCup points, before the BMW Championship (Aug. 18-23) heads to Bellerive Country Club with another $20 million purse on the line.

The season concludes at the Tour Championship (Aug. 26-30) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour’s finale features a staggering $40 million purse, with the winner taking home $10 million, making it one of the richest prizes in professional golf.