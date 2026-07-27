3M Open 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

Jackson Koivun’s dream start to life as a PGA Tour professional continued in spectacular fashion at the 3M Open.
The 21-year-old captured his first PGA Tour title in just his third professional start, cruising to a three-shot victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He carded a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 25-under par.
“I wrote confidence, trust and dominate on my golf glove. Dominate is a word I came up with in college because I want to see how good I can play. It helps me a lot with my mindset and I kept doing it.”
The win not only secured Koivun his maiden Tour trophy, but also delivered the tournament’s top prize of $1,584,000 from the event’s $8.8 million purse.
Throughout the tournament, Koivun posted rounds of 64, 68, 61, and 66.
“I love this game and I love golf. It’s been love at first sight and I want to thank my parents for getting me into the journey.”
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished alone in second after making a Sunday charge, earning $959,200. Despite coming up short, Scheffler continued another remarkable season, officially pushing his on-course earnings to nearly $17 million through one victory and five runner-up finishes.
“Depending on how Jackson played, I knew I was going to need a really low number regardless,” Scheffler said. “I wanted to get something really low on the front nine and kind of put myself on the leaderboard. I didn’t quite have that, I think I was only 3 under on the front so I wasn’t able to really apply too much pressure early on. Overall was a pretty solid week.”
2026 3M Open Prize Money Payouts
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 3M Open, per Golf Channel:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1st
|Jackson Koivun
|$1,584,000
|2nd
|Scottie Scheffler
|$959,200
|T3rd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$429,550
|T3rd
|Brian Harman
|$429,550
|T3rd
|Denny McCarthy
|$429,550
|T3rd
|Chandler Phillips
|$429,550
|T7th
|Davis Thompson
|$286,000
|T7th
|Emiliano Grillo
|$286,000
|9th
|Ben Kohles
|$257,400
|T10th
|Gary Woodland
|$222,200
|T10th
|Séamus Power
|$222,200
|T10th
|Michael Kim
|$222,200
|T13th
|Jake Knapp
|$172,333
|T13th
|Zac Blair
|$172,333
|T13th
|Billy Horschel
|$172,333
|T16th
|Patrick Fishburn
|$138,600
|T16th
|Zecheng Dou
|$138,600
|T16th
|Davis Chatfield
|$138,600
|T16th
|Kevin Yu
|$138,600
|T20th
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|$103,840
|T20th
|Tom Kim
|$103,840
|T20th
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$103,840
|T20th
|Lee Hodges
|$103,840
|T24th
|John Parry
|$70,086
|T24th
|Kevin Streelman
|$70,086
|T24th
|Hank Lebioda
|$70,086
|T24th
|Kurt Kitayama
|$70,086
|T24th
|Austin Smotherman
|$70,086
|T24th
|Chandler Blanchet
|$70,086
|T24th
|Michael Brennan
|$70,086
|T31st
|Max Greyserman
|$55,000
|T31st
|Chris Kirk
|$55,000
|T31st
|Kevin Roy
|$55,000
|T34th
|Maverick McNealy
|$45,848
|T34th
|Muzzy Donohue
|$45,848
|T34th
|Joel Dahmen
|$45,848
|T34th
|Mark Hubbard
|$45,848
|T34th
|Vince Whaley
|$45,848
|T39th
|Pontus Nyholm
|$36,520
|T39th
|Jordan Smith
|$36,520
|T39th
|Corey Conners
|$36,520
|T39th
|John VanDerLaan
|$36,520
|T39th
|Troy Merritt
|$36,520
|T44th
|Matti Schmid
|$26,413
|T44th
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$26,413
|T44th
|Neal Shipley
|$26,413
|T44th
|Zach Bauchou
|$26,413
|T44th
|Ricky Castillo
|$26,413
|T44th
|Keith Mitchell
|$26,413
|T44th
|Jesper Svensson
|$26,413
|T51st
|Camilo Villegas
|$21,428
|T51st
|Jimmy Stanger
|$21,428
|T51st
|Kristoffer Ventura
|$21,428
|T51st
|Casey Jarvis
|$21,428
|55th
|A.J. Ewart
|$20,680
|56th
|Beau Hossler
|$20,504
|T57th
|Haotong Li
|$20,152
|T57th
|Austin Eckroat
|$20,152
|T57th
|Lucas Glover
|$20,152
|T60th
|Will Gordon
|$19,712
|T60th
|Sam Stevens
|$19,712
|T62nd
|Rico Hoey
|$19,360
|T62nd
|Trace Crowe
|$19,360
|T64th
|Lanto Griffin
|$19,008
|T64th
|Jeffrey Kang
|$19,008
|66th
|Fabián Gómez
|$18,744
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour schedule now shifts to the Rocket Classic, which will be played July 30 through August 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
The tournament features a $10 million purse, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. Aldrich Potgieter returns as the defending champion after collecting $1.728 million last season.
From there, the Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship from August 6-9. The final event before the postseason offers an $8.5 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Cameron Young returning as defending champion.
The FedExCup Playoffs begin the following week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 12-16) in Memphis. The opening playoff event boasts a $20 million purse and 750 FedExCup points, before the BMW Championship (Aug. 18-23) heads to Bellerive Country Club with another $20 million purse on the line.
The season concludes at the Tour Championship (Aug. 26-30) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour’s finale features a staggering $40 million purse, with the winner taking home $10 million, making it one of the richest prizes in professional golf.
3M Open 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make