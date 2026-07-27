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3M Open 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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3M Open trophy
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A detailed view of The Elemental Swing trophy made from 3M abrasives, adhesives, and architectural films during the final round of the 3M Open 2025.

Jackson Koivun’s dream start to life as a PGA Tour professional continued in spectacular fashion at the 3M Open.

The 21-year-old captured his first PGA Tour title in just his third professional start, cruising to a three-shot victory at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He carded a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 25-under par.

“I wrote confidence, trust and dominate on my golf glove. Dominate is a word I came up with in college because I want to see how good I can play. It helps me a lot with my mindset and I kept doing it.”

The win not only secured Koivun his maiden Tour trophy, but also delivered the tournament’s top prize of $1,584,000 from the event’s $8.8 million purse.

Throughout the tournament, Koivun posted rounds of 64, 68, 61, and 66.

“I love this game and I love golf. It’s been love at first sight and I want to thank my parents for getting me into the journey.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished alone in second after making a Sunday charge, earning $959,200. Despite coming up short, Scheffler continued another remarkable season, officially pushing his on-course earnings to nearly $17 million through one victory and five runner-up finishes.

“Depending on how Jackson played, I knew I was going to need a really low number regardless,” Scheffler said. “I wanted to get something really low on the front nine and kind of put myself on the leaderboard. I didn’t quite have that, I think I was only 3 under on the front so I wasn’t able to really apply too much pressure early on. Overall was a pretty solid week.”

2026 3M Open Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 3M Open, per Golf Channel:

Finish Player Earnings
1st Jackson Koivun $1,584,000
2nd Scottie Scheffler $959,200
T3rd Hideki Matsuyama $429,550
T3rd Brian Harman $429,550
T3rd Denny McCarthy $429,550
T3rd Chandler Phillips $429,550
T7th Davis Thompson $286,000
T7th Emiliano Grillo $286,000
9th Ben Kohles $257,400
T10th Gary Woodland $222,200
T10th Séamus Power $222,200
T10th Michael Kim $222,200
T13th Jake Knapp $172,333
T13th Zac Blair $172,333
T13th Billy Horschel $172,333
T16th Patrick Fishburn $138,600
T16th Zecheng Dou $138,600
T16th Davis Chatfield $138,600
T16th Kevin Yu $138,600
T20th Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $103,840
T20th Tom Kim $103,840
T20th Christiaan Bezuidenhout $103,840
T20th Lee Hodges $103,840
T24th John Parry $70,086
T24th Kevin Streelman $70,086
T24th Hank Lebioda $70,086
T24th Kurt Kitayama $70,086
T24th Austin Smotherman $70,086
T24th Chandler Blanchet $70,086
T24th Michael Brennan $70,086
T31st Max Greyserman $55,000
T31st Chris Kirk $55,000
T31st Kevin Roy $55,000
T34th Maverick McNealy $45,848
T34th Muzzy Donohue $45,848
T34th Joel Dahmen $45,848
T34th Mark Hubbard $45,848
T34th Vince Whaley $45,848
T39th Pontus Nyholm $36,520
T39th Jordan Smith $36,520
T39th Corey Conners $36,520
T39th John VanDerLaan $36,520
T39th Troy Merritt $36,520
T44th Matti Schmid $26,413
T44th Mackenzie Hughes $26,413
T44th Neal Shipley $26,413
T44th Zach Bauchou $26,413
T44th Ricky Castillo $26,413
T44th Keith Mitchell $26,413
T44th Jesper Svensson $26,413
T51st Camilo Villegas $21,428
T51st Jimmy Stanger $21,428
T51st Kristoffer Ventura $21,428
T51st Casey Jarvis $21,428
55th A.J. Ewart $20,680
56th Beau Hossler $20,504
T57th Haotong Li $20,152
T57th Austin Eckroat $20,152
T57th Lucas Glover $20,152
T60th Will Gordon $19,712
T60th Sam Stevens $19,712
T62nd Rico Hoey $19,360
T62nd Trace Crowe $19,360
T64th Lanto Griffin $19,008
T64th Jeffrey Kang $19,008
66th Fabián Gómez $18,744

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour schedule now shifts to the Rocket Classic, which will be played July 30 through August 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

The tournament features a $10 million purse, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner. Aldrich Potgieter returns as the defending champion after collecting $1.728 million last season.

From there, the Tour heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship from August 6-9. The final event before the postseason offers an $8.5 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Cameron Young returning as defending champion.

The FedExCup Playoffs begin the following week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 12-16) in Memphis. The opening playoff event boasts a $20 million purse and 750 FedExCup points, before the BMW Championship (Aug. 18-23) heads to Bellerive Country Club with another $20 million purse on the line.

The season concludes at the Tour Championship (Aug. 26-30) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour’s finale features a staggering $40 million purse, with the winner taking home $10 million, making it one of the richest prizes in professional golf.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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3M Open 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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