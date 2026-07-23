3M Open Tee Times, Featured Groups, & How to Watch

The 2026 3M Open tees off bright and early on Thursday July 23 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Take a look at tee times, featured groups, and how to watch the PGA Tour event.

3M Open Round 1 Featured Groups

Marquee Groups

8:29 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama (Tee No. 10)

1:55 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tom Kim, Casey Jarvis (Tee No. 1)

Featured groups

8:18 a.m.: Max Homa, Jake Knapp, Corey Conners (Tee No. 10)

8:40 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover (Tee No. 10)

1:33 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun (Tee No. 1)

1:44 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau (Tee No. 1)

Round 1 Tee Times

Morning Tee Times: Tee No. 1 & Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Max Greyserman, Rasmus Højgaard

7:45 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Vince Whaley

7:56 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Tyler Duncan, Jordan Smith

7:56 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Dylan Wu, Thorbjørn Olesen

8:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Brehm, Mark Hubbard

8:07 a.m. – Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:18 a.m. – Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

8:18 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Corey Conners, Max Homa

8:29 a.m. – William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith

8:29 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

8:40 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

8:40 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

8:51 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Michael Brennan, Matt Kuchar

8:51 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Nick Hardy, Keith Mitchell

9:02 a.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy

9:02 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

9:13 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker

9:13 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler

9:24 a.m. – A.J. Ewart, Jeffrey Kang, Marcelo Rozo

9:24 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben James

9:35 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Nicholas Lindheim, Jeevan Sihota

9:35 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, John VanDerLaan, Ryder Cowan (a)

9:46 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Trace Crowe, Brannon Fahrny

9:46 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Chandler Blanchet, Cooper Schultz

Afternoon Tee Times: Tee No. 1 & Tee No. 10

1:00 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Ben Kohles, Hank Lebioda

1:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Tom Hoge, Sam Stevens

1:11 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman

1:11 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Cameron Champ, Matti Schmid

1:22 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Zac Blair, Takumi Kanaya

1:22 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Michael Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:33 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun

1:33 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson

1:44 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau

1:44 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Aaron Wise

1:55 p.m. – Tom Kim, Charley Hoffman, Casey Jarvis

1:55 p.m. – Stefano Mazzoli, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman

2:06 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Ben Martin, Max McGreevy

2:06 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Doug Ghim, Austin Smotherman

2:17 p.m. – Seamus Power, Fabián Gómez, David Lipsky

2:17 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Will Gordon

2:28 p.m. – Johnny Keefer, Gordon Sargent, Luke Clanton

2:28 p.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Jeremy Paul, Pontus Nyholm

2:39 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Preston Stout (a)

2:39 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Keita Nakajima, Thomas Campbell

2:50 p.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Christo Lamprecht

2:50 p.m. – John Parry, Davis Chatfield, Griffin Wood

3:01 p.m. – Kensei Hirata, Neal Shipley, Muzzy Donohue

3:01 p.m. – Haotong Li, David Skinns, Sihan Sandhu (a)

How to Watch 3M Open

Television:

Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. on the Golf Channel

Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The service offers the following options:

Main feed offers primary tournament coverage showing action all across the course

New “marquee group” showcases every shot from each player in a specific group

Featured groups offer traditional PGA Tour Live coverage of two featured groups

Featured holes showcase a combination of par 3s and iconic holes

3M Open Available on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

With a strong field led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 2026 3M Open is set for an exciting start at TPC Twin Cities. Fans can follow every shot throughout the week on Golf Channel, CBS, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, and PGA Tour Radio.