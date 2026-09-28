How Good Good Saved Thousands of Dollars on Day 1 of Their 50-State Challenge

Good Good Golf has begun its biggest undertaking in the company’s history by dropping Day 1 of its Golfing 50 States in 50 Days series. Calling it the Good Good Championship, the series pulled a genius move right out of the gate, saving itself thousands of dollars that would have otherwise gone down the drain.

The Good Good crew — six regulars including founders Garrett Clark, Steven Casteneda, and Matt Scharff — will travel across the United States, with the first stop being Alaska. They’ll travel the northern part of the country, drop down on the east coast, and then zig-zag their way along in the latter half of the series.

However, before they hopped on a plane, they walked viewers through the reasoning for their trip, thanking them for sticking by them for over six years and through their toughest challenge yet. They included one creative move that will salvage an entire apparel line that they had made up for a co-sponsored PGA event. That event was intended to be aired on the Golf Channel with the return of the reality show Big Break x Good Good linked and the winner of that show earning a spot.

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Good Good’s Plan B

Good Good Golf stepped down as the title sponsor of a fall PGA Tour event in Austin, Texas, following backlash over a controversial co-branded Callaway driver ad. Instead of sinking thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars into a line of apparel for that event, they’re branding the 50 States in 50 Days series the Good Good Championship.

Fans can still purchase that line as the crew travels across the United States, with massive prizes as part of the series for every $5 spent on Good Good Golf’s website.

This is an incredibly smart way to ensure that the money invested in the PGA event is not lost. Retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy pulled Good Good apparel and merchandise from shelves. As a result, the company is going direct-to-consumer from their website.

Good Good Making Lemonade Out Of Lemons

Fans quickly responded to the first video, posting comments about how excited they are for this new series, with many suggesting it was a blessing in disguise.

“The entire “fallout” is a blessing; this is the type of content we want to see more of in the form of vlogs; this series is fantastic, and I am ready for it! Good luck, and keep it up!,” wrote one fan who got nearly 800 likes on the comment. Another added, “Biggest comeback in history.” That response got nearly 1.5K likes.

Another fan thanked all the people behind the scenes making this whole series possible. It’s a massive ordeal and not easy with the guys on the road for over 50 days and uploading daily videos. “Round of applause for each lady behind the guys. Being gone for 50+ days is tough.”