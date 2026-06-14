$98 Million Golfer Withdraws From RBC Canadian Open as Injury Concern Emerges Before US Open

Brooks Koepka arrived at the RBC Canadian Open showing signs of his best form in months. The five-time major champion opened with rounds of 64 and 68 at TPC Toronto and entered the weekend within striking distance of the lead. However, an unexpected injury concern emerged during the third round, creating uncertainty just days before the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka, who won the U.S. Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, struggled physically throughout Saturday’s round. According to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Koepka received treatment on his left arm and elbow from his trainer on the practice range and again during the round.

The setback came at a crucial time for the former major champion, who had finally begun to show improvement with the putter after a difficult stretch on the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka Reveals Injury Concern During RBC Canadian Open

After carding a 2-over 72 in the third round, Koepka explained the issue that affected him throughout the day.

“I don’t know what it is,” Koepka said. “I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can’t grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was but hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

Koepka said the problem surfaced during his warm-up session.

“The whole warm-up, I felt fine. I was absolutely good,” he said. “Then got to the range and went to grip the club, and I just couldn’t even grip it.”

His trainer accompanied him during the round and provided treatment on the 11th tee. Koepka said the condition improved slightly late in the day.

“Felt better the last few holes,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we’ll figure it out now.”

The difficult round dropped Koepka from contention. After starting Saturday just two shots off the lead, he fell into a tie for 32nd place at 6-under par.

Brooks Koepka’s Putting Surge Offers Encouragement Before U.S. Open

Despite the injury concern, Koepka leaves Canada with one major positive.

Putting had been a persistent issue since his return to the PGA Tour, with the 36-year-old entering the week ranked 136th in Strokes Gained: Putting. At TPC Toronto, however, he produced one of the strongest putting performances of his career.

According to Data Golf, Koepka led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting through three rounds, gaining 2.47 strokes per round on the greens. He even gained strokes with the putter during Saturday’s challenging round.

The improvement follows comments Koepka made earlier this season about feeling close to solving his putting struggles.

The timing is significant with the U.S. Open set to begin next week at Shinnecock Hills, where Koepka captured one of his five major titles. While the injury will be closely monitored, his resurgence on the greens offers an encouraging sign heading into the year’s third major championship.

For now, Koepka’s focus remains on determining the cause of the numbness in his left hand and ensuring he is fully ready for a return to one of his most successful venues.