Aaron Rai Reveals He Had No Idea He Was Making History Until the Day Before PGA Championship Win

Aaron Rai completed the biggest victory of his career Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club, winning the 2026 PGA Championship and becoming the first English golfer to capture the event in 107 years.

The 31-year-old finished at 9 under after firing a final-round 65, pulling away from a crowded leaderboard that included Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Åberg. Rai closed the tournament with one of the defining moments of the week, holing a 68-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th to extend his lead on the way to the Wanamaker Trophy.

After the round, Rai reflected on the historical significance of the win after learning Saturday that no English golfer had won the PGA Championship since 1919.

Aaron Rai Reflects on Historic PGA Championship Win for England

Rai admitted he did not initially know about the historic drought before media members mentioned it during the tournament.

“I wasn’t actually aware of it until yesterday,” Rai said. “I think in this room yesterday it was mentioned, which was the first of my knowledge.”

He added, “But yeah, extremely, extremely proud. There’s a lot of incredible and historic English players over those 100 years who have gone on to achieve incredible things and had phenomenal careers. But to win this event and to be a person that’s the first one to have won it in such a long time from England is an amazing thing and something to be extremely proud of.”

Jim Barnes won the PGA Championship in 1919 before the tournament officially became part of golf’s modern major championship era. Rai is now the first English player to win the event in the stroke-play era, which began in 1958.

The victory also marked Rai’s first major championship and only his second PGA Tour victory after previously winning the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Rai’s final round separated him from a leaderboard packed with major champions and some of golf’s biggest stars. He played the final 10 holes in 6 under par and closed with the lowest round of his major championship career.

The defining shot came at the 17th hole when Rai rolled in the lengthy birdie putt to move to 9 under.

“That putt on 17 was incredible,” Rai said. “I was just trying to focus on speed and get it close. It started to look really good line-wise with probably about 15 feet to go.”

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm Praise Aaron Rai After PGA Championship Victory

Rai’s victory received widespread praise from fellow players following the final round.

“You won’t find one person on property who’s not happy for him,” Rory McIlroy said after finishing tied for seventh.

Jon Rahm, who tied for second at 6 under, also praised Rai’s performance.

“I have heard consistently there’s very few people that are nicer and kinder human beings than Aaron Rai,” Rahm said. “What he did today is nothing short of special.”

Xander Schauffele called Rai an “all-world gentleman” and highlighted his work ethic.

“He’s always in the gym. He’s always on the range,” Schauffele said. “I think that’s what it’s about to be a major champion. You put the work in when nobody’s looking.”

Rai entered the week with only one top-10 finish during the 2026 season and had never finished better than tied for 19th in a major championship. He was also outside the PGA Tour’s signature-event field earlier this year because of inconsistent form.

Still, Rai steadily climbed into contention throughout the week at Aronimink while others struggled with difficult greens, wind, and demanding pin positions.

The Englishman stood out not only for his play but also for his unique habits, including wearing two gloves and using iron covers throughout his professional career.

After tapping in on the 18th green Sunday, Rai briefly paused and looked toward the Wanamaker Trophy before embracing his wife, Gaurika.

“Very surreal,” Rai said. “Standing here is definitely outside of my broadest imagination.”

By the end of the evening, Rai had added his name to PGA Championship history and delivered England its first victory in the tournament in more than a century.