Aaron Rai Shares Personal Thoughts on Major Win Ahead of Open Championship

Aaron Rai returns home this week with a chance to add another milestone to an already memorable season. After becoming the first Englishman in more than a century to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink in May, the 31-year-old now heads to Royal Birkdale looking to contend for The Open Championship on English soil.

The major breakthrough has naturally raised expectations around Rai, who could become the first Englishman since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 to lift the Claret Jug. Speaking ahead of the championship, however, Rai said his first major victory has strengthened his confidence without changing his mindset, emphasizing that every tournament presents a different challenge. “It provides a lot of validation,” Rai said, “but not thinking that anything should just be given because of what you’ve done or what you’ve achieved.”

Aaron Rai Explains How PGA Championship Victory Changed His Mindset

Rai was asked whether winning the PGA Championship had given him greater belief heading into another major.

The Englishman said the victory reinforced the work he and his team have put into every aspect of his preparation.

“I think it provides a lot of validation for sure with the things that we do in terms of practice, the way of approaching tournaments, and the way of even holding yourself together during those four days of tournaments,” Rai said.

Despite becoming a major champion, Rai stressed that confidence must be balanced with perspective.

“But I think every week is so different. Every major provides such a different test and a different style of golf.”

He added that past success does not guarantee future results.

“I think it’s always a fine line between having confidence in what you’re doing and having belief in what you’re doing, but not thinking that anything should just be given because of what you’ve done or what you’ve achieved.”

“So I think that’s a really important balance to try to maintain.”

That measured approach has been a hallmark of Rai’s career and has helped him produce one of the most consistent seasons on tour.

Having already secured his first major championship, he now has an opportunity to make even more history by becoming the first English winner of The Open since Sir Nick Faldo captured the title in 1992.

Aaron Rai Reflects on Jack Nicklaus Letter and Paying It Forward

Away from the course, Rai also shared one of the most memorable moments following his PGA Championship victory.

The new major champion revealed he received a handwritten letter from 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

“After the PGA, I received a handwritten letter from Jack Nicklaus, which was kind of surreal when we opened the mail,” Rai said.

“For someone like that to take the time to write to me after the PGA, it definitely shows the class of what Jack is about.”

Inspired by that gesture, Rai recently wrote a handwritten note of encouragement to DP World Tour veteran Pablo Larrazabal, who has struggled this season.

The message reminded Larrazabal of his past success and encouraged him to continue believing in his game.

Rai explained that the decision came naturally.

“We’ve played quite a bit together in the past,” he said.

“It was the first that I’d heard he’d been struggling a little bit during the season, so it felt like just the right thing to do.”

Rai acknowledged that life has changed since winning the Wanamaker Trophy, with increased attention and commitments becoming part of his schedule.

“It’s definitely a learning experience as we’re going for sure,” he said.

“I think trying to plan things as well as possible in terms of commitments, practice, and also just time to myself as well.”

He added that adapting from playing primarily in the United States to returning for links golf remains an ongoing process.

“I feel like the game has still been pretty solid since then.”

“I think making the adjustments back to playing golf in the U.K. versus America is quite different, so I’m definitely still learning how to adjust a little bit faster.”

Now back on home soil, Rai carries both confidence and perspective into Royal Birkdale. With a major title already secured this season and another within reach, he hopes the balanced approach that earned him his first breakthrough can keep his Open Championship challenge alive.